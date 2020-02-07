MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

The Buzzer: Stone ties career high; Vasilevskiy keeps point streak alive

By Scott CharlesFeb 7, 2020, 12:47 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

He opened the game with two goals and then added three assists in the Golden Knights’ 7-2 win. Stone tied a career high with five points, a feat he previously recorded twice with the Ottawa Senators. Stone lit the lamp early in the first period when he banged home a loose puck in front, but his prettiest goal of the game came early in the second period. No. 61 danced around Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson and then lifted a shot over the glove of Sergei Bobrovsky. His three assists were also impressive as the Golden Knights ended a season-long eight-game road trip.

2) Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

It can’t get much worse in Detroit this season. However, Larkin has given Red Wings fans a reason to believe they have a foundational building block for the future. No. 71 scored twice including a neat breakaway deke with less than one second remaining in the opening period as Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres. Larkin also added a shootout tally after Detroit surrendered the game-tying goal in the final minute.

3) Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Russian netminder improved to 15-0-2 in his last 17 starts and set a Lightning record for longest point streak by a goalie in the 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vasilevskiy made 29 saves as he broke Nikolai Khabibulin’s record that stood since April of 2003. He also picked up his fourth assist of the season when Nikita Kucherov tallied an empty-net goal in the final minute. After a slow start to the season, the Bolts have regained their form as an elite team in the Eastern Conference.

Other notable performances

  • Marc-André Fleury claimed sole possession of fifth place on the NHL all-time wins list with his 460th victory, passing Henrik Lundqvist.
  • Kieffer Bellows scored twice in his second career NHL game in the New York Islanders’ 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Cale Makar has made the transition to the NHL look too easy as he picked up his 39th and 40th point of the season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood made 46 saves in his second career shutout as the New Jersey Devils rolled past the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-0.
  • Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each had two goals and an assist as the Hurricanes topped the Coyotes, 5-3.
  • Steven Stamkos recorded his 25th of the season and has scored seven goals in the previous six games.
  • Jeff Petry sniped the overtime winner as the Montreal Canadiens collected their fourth win in the past five games.

Highlights of the Night

Connor McDavid can fly on the ice but his speed when he has possession of the puck makes him the most dangerous player in the NHL.

Vincent Trocheck showed great vision when he fired a pass from the top of the crease on one knee to set up Mike Hoffman late in the first period.

Kieffer Bellows scored his first NHL goal after Anthony Beauvillier delivered a pretty touch pass to set up the rookie forward. In two career NHL games, Bellows has a two-game point streak.

Damon Severson went coast to coast and wired a wrist shot off the post and in to give the Devils a two-goal advantage early in the second period

Ryan Dzingel sets up in Wayne Gretzky’s office and finds Jaccob Slavin darting toward the high slot.

Nikita Kucherov is known for his offense, but made a strong play in the defensive zone which led to a Stamkos goal. The Russian hustled back to intercept a cross-ice pass from Sidney Crosby, then corralled the loose puck to set up the Lightning’s offensive attack.

Bloopers of the Night

Jacob Markstrom has to make a smarter play with the puck in this situation.

Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman over skated the puck, then struggled to find it and the Golden Knights capitalized.

Stat of the Night

Injury News

  • Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh did not return after blocking a shot in the second period against the Penguins.
  • Penguins defenseman John Marino took a puck to the face but early reports are that it was not as bad as it looked.

Scores

New York Islanders 5, Los Angeles Kings 3

Detroit Red Wings 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (SO)

Montreal Canadiens 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Vegas Golden Knights 7, Florida Panthers 2

New Jersey Devils 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0

Colorado Avalanche 4, Ottawa Senators 1

Winnipeg Jets 4, St. Louis Blues 2

Minnesota Wild 4, Vancouver Canucks 2

Nashville Predators 3, Calgary Flames 2

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

San Jose Sharks 6, Edmonton Oilers 3


Oilers look for depth beyond McDavid, Draisaitl

By Scott CharlesFeb 7, 2020, 12:36 AM EST
The Edmonton Oilers have an opportunity to secure home-ice advantage for part of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they need help from anyone not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid scored his 30th of the season to give the Oilers a two-goal first-period advantage. But the San Jose Sharks rallied with five straight goals and collected a 6-3 victory Thursday at Rogers Place.

Timo Meier scored twice, Brent Burns and Joe Thornton each had two assists in the Sharks’ second straight win. Aaron Dell added 28 saves in his 11th win of the season.

Edmonton’s dynamic duo have the chance to finish the season leading the NHL in scoring, which is an incredible feat. Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos pulled it off in the shortened 2012-13 season.

The Oilers captain showed why he is the most dangerous player in the NHL early in the first period. He sped past Mario Ferraro after catching the Sharks defenseman slightly out of position in the neutral zone. McDavid’s ability not only to fly on the rink, but skate at lightning speed with possession of the puck is his best attribute.

While possessing blazing speed is an important characteristic for McDavid, he also has the hands to finish the play and convert a deke at a similar pace.

However, McDavid and Draisaitl’s success also calls out the need for more contributions from up and down the lineup.

General manager Ken Holland has limited salary cap space available at the trade deadline and cannot afford to add a player that does not have an expiring contract. Nevertheless, an opportunity has presented itself and the Oilers have the chance to play playoff hockey if the right reinforcements are brought in.

Holland’s hands are tied due to cap limitations, but great executives always find a way to add the right piece.

Larkin provides hope for Red Wings in dismal season

By Scott CharlesFeb 6, 2020, 9:59 PM EST
Detroit Red Wings fans knew it was going to be another difficult season this year, but they did not expect it to be this disheartening.

They currently sit at the bottom of the NHL standings and are destined for a top pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, unless they have horrible luck during the lottery drawing.

However, with former captain and extremely well-respected executive Steve Yzerman leading the way, fans believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The other building block that Detroit should be excited about is Dylan Larkin.

The alternate captain scored twice in the Wings’ 4-3 shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres as Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak. Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou each scored in shootout while Jonathan Bernier stopped both attempts from the Sabres.

Evan Rodrigues scored in the final minute to force overtime but the Sabres lost for the second straight game.

Larkin opened the scoring with a sharp-angled shot at 4:23 of the first period and helped Detroit snap a six-plus period goalless drought. Luke Glendening was planted in front of the Sabres goaltender and Larkin took advantage of the distraction. Trevor Daley and Robby Fabbri assisted on the play.

Then, in the final seconds of the first period, Larkin’s best attributes shined on both sides of the ice. He relentlessly chased Sam Reinhart in the defensive zone and even when he was beat, twice, Larkin never gave up on the play.

Larkin started the shift with 1:24 remaining in the period, according to the NHL shift chart. After his effort on both ends of the ice, he should have been exhausted.

But with seven seconds remaining in the frame, Larkin refused to pass up on an offensive opportunity and raced to the other end of the ice alongside Fabbri.

No. 71 showed great poise and didn’t rush his deke as he lifted a backhander past Jonas Johansson with less than a second remaining in the period.

There have not been many great things for the Red Wings to admire this season, but if Larkin continues to develop and play at an elite level, the return to relevancy for Detroit is not as far off as it might seem.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks visit Oilers on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 6, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Thursday night will be the third of four meetings this season between these division foes. The first two meetings were split with San Jose hosting both games. The Sharks won the first game 6-3 back on November 12, while the Oilers took the second contest 5-2 just one week later on November 19.

San Jose defeated Calgary 3-1 on Tuesday night, ending a tough stretch that saw the Sharks lose five of their previous six games (1-5-0). The Sharks trailed 1-0 just 59 seconds into the second period before Brent Burns tied the game on a slap shot just under three minutes later. Evander Kane put the Sharks up 2-1 midway through the game and Kevin Labanc added an insurance marker in the third period to secure the comeback win.

Joe Thornton tallied two assists in the game to become just the 14th player all-time to record 1,500 career regular season points.

The Oilers were shut out on the road Tuesday night, falling to the Coyotes 3-0 in Arizona. Edmonton had earned at least one point in each of their five games prior (4-0-1) but could not find the back of the net despite generating 30 shots on Coyotes’ goaltender Antti Raanta.

Despite not picking up any points on Tuesday, there are still positives to take away for Edmonton’s dynamic duo. The last time two teammates finished 1-2 in the NHL scoring race was Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. The last time it happened in a full season was 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr of the Penguins.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers
WHERE: Rogers Place
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sharks-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS
Evander Kane – Barclay GoodrowPatrick Marleau
Timo Meier – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc
Melker Karlsson – Alexander True – Stefan Noesen
Marcus Sorensen – Maxim Letunov – Dylan Gambrell

Brenden Dillon – Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard VlasicErik Karlsson
Radim SimekMario Ferraro

Starting goalie: Aaron Dell

OILERS
Josh ArchibaldConnor McDavidZack Kassian
Ryan Nugent-HopkinsLeon DraisaitlKailer Yamamoto
Jujhar KhairaRiley SheahanPatrick Russell
Sam GagnerGaetan HaasAlex Chiasson

Oscar KlefbomAdam Larsson
Darnell NurseEthan Bear
Caleb JonesMatt Benning

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

Randy Hahn and Jamie Baker will call the action from Rogers Place in Edmonton. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

WATCH LIVE: Sabres host Red Wings on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Red Wings, perennial contenders during their recent 25-season playoff streak, are headed towards missing the postseason for the fourth straight year. They are currently in their longest playoff drought since 1979 to 1983, when they missed the postseason in five straight seasons.

The Sabres look to be headed to their 9th straight offseason without a playoff appearance – having last made the postseason in 2011, the longest active drought in the league. Since the 8-1-1 start to the season, the Sabres are 15-22-6 and sit 11 points back of a playoff spot.

Jack Eichel is having a career year (career-high 31 goals – 4th in NHL, 66 points – t-7th in NHL), a season after setting highs in goals (28), assists (54) and points (82). He is on pace to reach 48 goals and 102 points. Earlier this season, Eichel had a 17-game point streak from Nov. 16 to Dec. 17 – the longest of his career and longest in the NHL this season. He missed one game with an upper-body injury that halted his streak, although he tallied an assist in the following game when he returned.

The Red Wings are on pace to finish this season with just 42 points, which would be the fewest points by any team in an 82-game season since the expansion Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-00 (39 points). It would also be Detroit’s worst season since 1985-86, when they finished with 40 points in an 80-game season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Red Wings-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RED WINGS
Robby FabbriDylan LarkinDarren Helm
Tyler BertuzziValtteri FilppulaJustin Abdelkader
Andreas AthanasiouLuke Glendening – Taro Hirose
Givani SmithChristoffer EhnAdam Erne

Dennis Cholowski – Filip Hronek
Patrik NemethAlex Biega
Trevor Daley – Gustav Lindstrom

Starting goalie: Jonathan Bernier

SABRES
Jimmy Vesey – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Conor ShearyMarcus JohanssonMichael Frolik
Jeff SkinnerEvan RodriguesRasmus Asplund
Zemgus GirgensonsJohan Larsson – Jean-Sebastien Dea

Brandon MontourRasmus Ristolainen
Jake McCabeHenri Jokiharju
Lawrence PilutColin Miller

Starting goalie: Jonas Johannson

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.