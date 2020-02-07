MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
The Buzzer: Elvis rolls on for Blue Jackets; Matthews hits 40

By Sean LeahyFeb 7, 2020, 11:20 PM EST
THREE STARS

1. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets rookie needed only 16 saves to record his second straight shutout in a 2-0 win over the Red Wings. He’s now undefeated in his last eight appearances, the longest win streak by a Blue Jackets rookie goaltender ever. Merzlikins also took over the NHL lead in shutouts with five. According to the NHL, only nine different rookie goaltenders in league history have picked up a win in nine-plus consecutive regular season appearances.

2. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs forward reached 40 goals for the second time in his career during a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks. He also added three helpers, including one on John Tavares‘ winner. In tying his career high in goals, Matthews became the fifth player in franchise history to record multiple 40-goal seasons, joining the likes of Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, Rick Vaive, and Mats Sundin.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild

Down 2-0, the Wild staged a comeback and Eriksson Ek played hero by snapping a 2-2 tie with 25.7 seconds to go with his second of the game.

Devan Dubnyk was tremendous with 31 saves, including this late blocker stop on Radek Faksa:

PASSING PLAYS OF THE NIGHT

• Facing his former team, Jimmy Vesey made an impact during a 3-2 Sabres win over the Rangers. He scored what ended up as the game-winning goal and assisted on another. That assist kicked off a lovely sequence that was finished by Sam Reinhart:

Zach Werenski broke the franchise single-season record for goals by a defenseman with his 17th following this excellent set up:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

Zemgus Girgensons has five goals in eight games at Madison Square Garden since the start of the 2015-16 season. (Jourdon LaBarber)

SCORES
Sabres 3, Rangers 2
Maple Leafs 5, Ducks 4 (OT)
Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 0
Wild 3, Stars 2

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Report: Penguins’ John Marino sidelined with broken cheek

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2020, 6:40 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins have another significant injury to deal with.

Defenseman John Marino reportedly broke three bones in his cheek on Thursday night in the team’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning when he was hit in the side of the face by a Steven Stamkos slap shot.

It was initially believed that Marino had escaped significant injury, but further evaluation on Friday revealed the nature of the injury.

The injury news was initially reported Dejan Kovacevic of DKPittsburghsports.

The play happened late in the third period. You can see it here.

No team in the NHL has missed more man games due to injury this season than the Penguins, and it is not just the number of games that have been an issue. It is also the quality of player that has been sidelined. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Patric Hornqvist, Justin Schultz, and Nick Bjugstad have all missed significant time this season. And now they have to add Marino to that list.

At this point there is no timeline for how long he could be out of the lineup.

The Penguins’ current injured list already includes Guentzel, Dumoulin, and Bjugstad.

Make no mistake, this is a costly injury for the Penguins.

Not only has Marino been one of the league’s best rookies this season, he has been one of the most impactful defensive players in the entire league (regardless of position or experience level) and has helped transform the Penguins’ defense into a Stanley Cup contending unit. But with Dumoulin and Marino now out of the lineup, they are going to be missing their two best defensive players on that blue line.

Along with his defensive play, Marino also has five goals and 20 assists offensively. He scored a goal in Thursday’s game before the injury.

The Penguins acquired Marino during the offseason from the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Trade Deadline primer: Tyler Toffoli

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2020, 5:54 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli.

Player: Tyler Toffoli
Current Team: Los Angeles Kings
Position: Forward
Contract Status: Unrestricted free agent this season with a $4.6 million salary cap number.

Why the Kings might trade him: They are one of the worst teams in the league and need to collect as many long-term and future assets as they can. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported in this week’s 31 Thoughts that Kings coach Todd McLellan lobbied for the team to re-sign Toffoli, but that seems unlikely to happen.  He is one of the players on the team that has some real trade value and could bring a return. It would be a shock if he remains on the Kings’ roster at the end of the month.

Teams that could/should have interest: Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers

What he provides: Toffoli has never been a player whose production jumps off the page. He had one 30-goal season back in 2015-16, but hasn’t really come close to matching that production in the years since.

Because of that he’s not going to be a player that’s going to draw big headlines when he does move.

But it’s also going to be interesting to see what he is capable of on another team, in another system, and with better talent around him.

Even when the Kings were good they were never an offensive juggernaut with their skill or style. Their success was always about defense and grinding teams down in an effort to win win every game 3-1.

But Toffoli has some talent, and his underlying numbers have always been sensational. He generates shots at an elite rate during 5-on-5 play (15th best shots on goal per 60 minutes this season), while his total shot attempt, scoring chances, and expected goal differentials are all among the top-30 in the league among forwards.

His goal scoring will probably never be more than what it is (expect 20 goals, maybe he pushes 30 in a great year with a shooting percentage spike) but his ability to drive play and possession could make a big impact with better, more skilled players around him within a system that plays to that.

Predicted destination: The Philadelphia Flyers need help on the wing and some forward depth and they have a shot to make the playoffs. After missing the postseason in two of the past three seasons and former general manager Ron Hextall facing heat for not being aggressive enough you have to think they look for an upgrade help. Toffoli probably does not cost as much as fellow rental Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers, but there is not much of a difference in production. The prediction here is that he goes to Philadelphia for two draft picks (second and a fourth) and a low-level prospect.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Trade deadline primer: Chris Kreider

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2020, 4:14 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider.

Player: Chris Kreider
Current Team: New York Rangers
Position: Forward
Contract Status: Unrestricted free agent this season with a $4.625 million salary cap number.

Why the Rangers might trade him: The Rangers are 10 points out of a playoff spot and have several teams ahead of them. They are out of it. They are also still in the middle of a rebuild while Kreider is an unrestricted free agent after this season. There is always the possibility they could still see him as a long-term piece and work to re-sign him (they are going to have talks), but he turns 29 years old in April and committing long-term to him at his likely salary could be a risky move. He’s still good now, but how good will he be in a couple of years, and will he be worth the price tag for them?

Teams that could/should have interest: Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers

What he provides: He is still a first-line player. He is fast, he plays with the type of edge that teams look for in the playoffs (especially around goalies), and he makes an impact at both even-strength and on the power play. He is on pace for 30 goals this season while his overall production has not slowed down over the past few years. You know you’re going to get at least 25 goals and 50 points from him. Among the 280 forwards that have logged at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time this season, Kreider ranks among the top-60 in goals and points per 60 minutes played. There is not another potential rental available that produces at such a level. He will make any team he is on better.

The Penguins need a top-six winger to replace Jake Guentzel. The Blues are in the market for a similar player to make a repeat run at the Stanley Cup. The Bruins and Oilers could use secondary scoring beyond their top line, while the Blue Jackets need offense of any kind. The same is true for the Islanders. The problem there: The Islanders and Rangers have not made a trade since the 2010 season when Rangers acquired Jyri Niemi for a sixth-round pick. That trade was their first one since the Islanders’ inaugural season in 1973. There is not much precedent to think they have any interest in a trade with each other.

Predicted destination: The Boston Bruins strike again at the deadline and send a first-round pick and a prospect to the Rangers. It is a package similar to the one the Rangers received for Kevin Hayes at the deadline a year ago.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

All eyes on Campbell with Andersen out for Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2020, 2:06 PM EST
So here’s the situation for the Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend:

  • Starting goalie Frederik Andersen will not play on Friday or Saturday as he continues to deal with a neck injury. He is skating, he is probably not far away from returning, but he is not going to be in the lineup for their games against Anaheim (Friday) or Montreal (Saturday).
  • After losing back-to-back games to Florida and New York to temporarily fall out of a playoff spot there’s a sense of panic oozing out of Toronto. Even more than there usually is after a loss. It is getting intense up there, folks.
  • New backup goalie Jack Campbell, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings almost immediately after the Maple Leafs’ loss in New York on Wednesday, is going to start on Friday, and potentially Saturday as well, as the team desperately tries to find a goalie other than Andersen that can make a save for them.

To say there is already a ton of pressure on Campbell is a definite understatement.

His acquisition from the Kings (along with Kyle Clifford in exchange for Trevor Moore and some draft picks) is already getting more fanfare than your typical backup goalie move because of the team and city he is going to and the situation it is in.

He is not just the new backup goalie.

He is being talked about in the context of potentially having to save their season.

It is at that point that we should point out that while Campbell is a former first-round pick, he is still 28 years old and has only played in 58 NHL games. And never in a situation where he’s been expected to contribute this much to a team with such high expectations. None of this is to say he can not contribute and help. But man, talk about getting thrown right into the deep end of the pool.

The thing is, there is not much hyperbole with anything being said about his new role with the Maple Leafs.

They desperately need him to be good.

Not only as a fill-in for Andersen while he remains out of the lineup in the short-term, but to simply give Andersen an occasional break down the stretch. The Maple Leafs have leaned heavily on Andersen in his three years with the team not only in terms of his workload, but with the way they have played in front of him defensively. They have pretty much ground him down into dust each season by playing him 60-plus games and forcing him to mask their flaws defensively.

By the time the playoffs roll around he’s faced one of the heaviest workloads in the league. Not exactly an ideal situation for a goalie.

At this point there’s little chance of the Maple Leafs dramatically changing their style of play, especially given their roster (nor should they, quite honestly — this is almost how they have to play). But they do need another goalie they can count on to at least give them a chance when Andersen is not available (or needs a night off).

The Maple Leafs have four sets of back-to-backs remaining and multiple stretches where they play as many as four games in six days. Given how tight the playoff race is and how they are pretty much a 50-50 shot to get in at that point, having two goalies they can rely on is a must. It is also something they have simply not had the past two seasons.

Going back to the start of last season the Maple Leafs are 14-23-2 when Andersen does not play, while their backup goalies have managed only an .896 save percentage. That includes Michael Hutchinson‘s performance this season that has been among the worst of any goaltender in the league.

Now it’s Campbell’s turn to try to fill that spot.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.