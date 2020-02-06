NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Thursday night will be the third of four meetings this season between these division foes. The first two meetings were split with San Jose hosting both games. The Sharks won the first game 6-3 back on November 12, while the Oilers took the second contest 5-2 just one week later on November 19.

San Jose defeated Calgary 3-1 on Tuesday night, ending a tough stretch that saw the Sharks lose five of their previous six games (1-5-0). The Sharks trailed 1-0 just 59 seconds into the second period before Brent Burns tied the game on a slap shot just under three minutes later. Evander Kane put the Sharks up 2-1 midway through the game and Kevin Labanc added an insurance marker in the third period to secure the comeback win.

Joe Thornton tallied two assists in the game to become just the 14th player all-time to record 1,500 career regular season points.

The Oilers were shut out on the road Tuesday night, falling to the Coyotes 3-0 in Arizona. Edmonton had earned at least one point in each of their five games prior (4-0-1) but could not find the back of the net despite generating 30 shots on Coyotes’ goaltender Antti Raanta.

Despite not picking up any points on Tuesday, there are still positives to take away for Edmonton’s dynamic duo. The last time two teammates finished 1-2 in the NHL scoring race was Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. The last time it happened in a full season was 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr of the Penguins.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

WHERE: Rogers Place

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sharks-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS

Evander Kane – Barclay Goodrow – Patrick Marleau

Timo Meier – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc

Melker Karlsson – Alexander True – Stefan Noesen

Marcus Sorensen – Maxim Letunov – Dylan Gambrell

Brenden Dillon – Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek – Mario Ferraro

Starting goalie: Aaron Dell

OILERS

Josh Archibald – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto

Jujhar Khaira – Riley Sheahan – Patrick Russell

Sam Gagner – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse – Ethan Bear

Caleb Jones – Matt Benning

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

Randy Hahn and Jamie Baker will call the action from Rogers Place in Edmonton. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.