MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

WATCH LIVE: Sabres host Red Wings on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Red Wings, perennial contenders during their recent 25-season playoff streak, are headed towards missing the postseason for the fourth straight year. They are currently in their longest playoff drought since 1979 to 1983, when they missed the postseason in five straight seasons.

The Sabres look to be headed to their 9th straight offseason without a playoff appearance – having last made the postseason in 2011, the longest active drought in the league. Since the 8-1-1 start to the season, the Sabres are 15-22-6 and sit 11 points back of a playoff spot.

Jack Eichel is having a career year (career-high 31 goals – 4th in NHL, 66 points – t-7th in NHL), a season after setting highs in goals (28), assists (54) and points (82). He is on pace to reach 48 goals and 102 points. Earlier this season, Eichel had a 17-game point streak from Nov. 16 to Dec. 17 – the longest of his career and longest in the NHL this season. He missed one game with an upper-body injury that halted his streak, although he tallied an assist in the following game when he returned.

The Red Wings are on pace to finish this season with just 42 points, which would be the fewest points by any team in an 82-game season since the expansion Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-00 (39 points). It would also be Detroit’s worst season since 1985-86, when they finished with 40 points in an 80-game season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Red Wings-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RED WINGS
Robby FabbriDylan LarkinDarren Helm
Tyler BertuzziValtteri FilppulaJustin Abdelkader
Andreas AthanasiouLuke Glendening – Taro Hirose
Givani SmithChristoffer EhnAdam Erne

Dennis Cholowski – Filip Hronek
Patrik NemethAlex Biega
Trevor Daley – Gustav Lindstrom

Starting goalie: Jonathan Bernier

SABRES
Jimmy Vesey – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Conor ShearyMarcus JohanssonMichael Frolik
Jeff SkinnerEvan RodriguesRasmus Asplund
Zemgus GirgensonsJohan Larsson – Jean-Sebastien Dea

Brandon MontourRasmus Ristolainen
Jake McCabeHenri Jokiharju
Lawrence PilutColin Miller

Starting goalie: Jonas Johannson

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

Blackhawks’ Seabrook to return in 5-6 months after latest surgery

Blackhawks
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 4:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook underwent successful hip surgery on Thursday and that he will be ready to return in five-to-six months. That would put him on a timeline to be ready for the start of training camp for the 2020-21 season.

His most recent surgery was his third — both hips, shoulder — over the past six weeks.

He has not played since Dec. 15, while the team announced a couple of weeks later that both he and Calvin de Haan (shoulder injury) would both be out for the season. He appeared in 32 games this season, scoring three goals with one assist.

Blackhawks’ long-term outlook on defense

What Seabrook’s role will look like next season remains to be seen. His play has not only rapidly declined the past few years, but he will be coming off of three major surgeries and be 35 years old when the season begins.

Seabrook still has four more years remaining on a contract that carries a salary cap hit of $6.875 million per season.

The Blackhawks have managed to hang around in the playoff race and play their way back into contention but still have some major flaws and question marks defensively and remain one of the league’s worst teams at preventing shots and scoring chances. The goaltending duo of Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford has helped mask that, but both are free agents after this season and remains to be seen if either one of them will be back next season.

The Blackhawks tried to revamp their defense this offseason with the additions of de Haan and Olli Maatta, but it has not really worked. Almost everyone currently on the defense is signed long-term.

Seabrook, Maatta, de Haan, Connor Murphy and Duncan Keith are all signed for at least the next two full seasons (Seabrook and Keith beyond), while rookie Adam Boqvist remains on his entry-level deal.

Erik Gustafsson, their most productive defenseman offensively over the past two seasons, is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flames’ Giordano out at least a week with hamstring injury

NHL Injuries
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 1:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Calgary Flames issued an update on the status of injured defenseman Mark Giordano on Thursday. While it is not necessarily great news, it is at least better than it was initially feared.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner will be sidelined for at least a week due to a hamstring injury that he suffered on Tuesday night in the Flames’ loss to the San Jose Sharks.

What is concerning for the Flames, though, is that they have a couple of huge games over the next week. That includes Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday’s game against the first place Vancouver Canucks. The Flames enter play on Thursday in the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference but are just two points ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks.

They only have a three-point cushion over Nashville, while the Predators still have two games in hand. That makes Thursday’s game absolutely massive in the playoff race.

Giordano’s offensive numbers have declined this season, but he remains the Flames’ most impactful defensive player.

Other notable injury news around the NHL

• The Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday that Shea Weber has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury and will be sidelined for at least a week. When healthy Weber has still be an outstanding player for the Canadiens, but injuries have really sidetracked him for the past few years.

• Already playing without Morgan Rielly, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that defenseman Cody Ceci will be out “for a while” due to an ankle injury.

• In Philadelphia, the Flyers are getting one of their defenseman back in the lineup as Shayne Gostisbehere will make his return on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils. Gostisbehere had been sidelined for the past month due to injury. With Gostisbehere returning, Robert Hagg will be out of the lineup.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL On NBCSN: How do the Sabres fix this?

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 10:37 AM EST
3 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is not where the Buffalo Sabres were supposed to be at this point.

Not at this point of the season, and certainly not at this point of their rebuild that started seven years ago.

The Sabres enter Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and 12 points out of a playoff spot. They are on track to miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season (a nearly unprecedented run in NHL history) and there seems to be little short-or long-term hope for significant improvement.

They have lost four out of their past five games, and could be on the verge of losing even diehards like caller Duane.

How bleak has it been over the past decade? Since the start of the 2011-12 season they have not finished higher than 19th in the league standings, and have averaged a 25th place finish over an eight-year stretch. During that time they have never finished in the top-half of the league in goals scored or goals against, and very rarely crack the top-20. They are on their sixth different head coach during that run and their third general manager. The names and faces change from the locker room, to the bench, to the front office, but results on the ice remain almost exactly the same.

It is almost as if the Sabres are in need of a new rebuild from their most recent rebuild.

It also might be a necessity.

They have almost no long-term commitments (or commitments of any kind beyond this season) outside of their top couple of players (Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner), while they have seven pending unrestricted free agents after this season (Jimmy Vesey, Michael Frolik, Zach Bogosian, Conor Sheary, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, and Scott Wilson). There’s not really a compelling argument to re-sign any of them right now.

Before you even get in to improving the roster, they are simply going to need to to refill almost half of the roster just to put enough bodies on the bench next season. That’s not an easy short-term overhaul, and you also have to trust that you have the right decision-makers in place to do it.

The problem with hitting the reset button on the franchise (again) with yet another fresh start is that they can’t keep wasting the prime years of Eichel.

Eichel is a legitimate superstar talent. He is one of the league’s best players, a cornerstone player that you can build around, and in a better situation with better talent around him would be in the thick of the MVP discussion this season.

Next year is already going to be his sixth year in the league and his age 24 season. By this point in his career he should be the focal point of a Stanley Cup contender, not a team that needs to overhaul half of its roster and has yet to finish in the top half of the league.

The Sabres have so many holes to fill and so many needs to address in the short-term that it’s going to take nearly flawless roster decisions to make a significant short-term jump in the standings in the next year or two. Nothing in their roster decisions with the current management team suggest that is something that is likely, or even possible.

But they are also not in a position where they can start over from scratch because they run the risk of further alienating an already exhausted fan-base, and perhaps most importantly, the one building block player they still have.

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Oilers’ McDavid, Draisaitl trying to join rare club

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons the Edmonton Oilers are finally in position for a return trip to the playoffs.

They enter Thursday’s game (9:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN) against the San Jose Sharks in second place in the Pacific Division and just three points out of first with a game in hand. They’re still probably not where they want to be, but the overall quality of their division has given them an opportunity to not only get in the playoffs, but potentially go on a deep run once they get there as nobody in the Pacific is clearly better than them.

At the center of the Oilers’ success is, of course, their two-headed monster of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

After both finished in the top-four in the scoring race a year ago, they have a chance to take their offensive dominance one step further and literally finish as the top-two scorers in the NHL this season.

That is where they enter play on Thursday, with Draisaitl pacing the league with 83 points in 53 games (127 point pace) and McDavid sitting just behind him with 79 (122-point pace).

The only other player in the NHL currently on pace for more than 115 points this season is Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (117 point pace).

So they have a pretty sizable lead.

If they are able to hold that lead it would put them in some pretty exclusive company as teammates to finish first and second in the league in scoring.

Here are the only players to do it in the post-Original Six era.

  • 2012-13 (48-game season): Steven Stamkos and Martin St. Louis (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • 1995-96: Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr (Pittsburgh Penguins)
  • 1991-92: Mario Lemieux and Kevin Stevens (Pittsburgh Penguins)
  • 1986-87: Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (Edmonton Oilers)
  • 1984-85: Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (Edmonton Oilers)
  • 1983-84: Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey (Edmonton Oilers)
  • 1974-75: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1973-74: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1971-72: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1970-71: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1969-70: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)

That would be a pretty impressive list to be a part of, especially since only three of those have happened since the start of the 1990 season (and only two of those duos were over an 82-game season).

As they have for the past four years, McDavid and Draisaitl still represent a significant portion of the Oilers’ offense. At least one of them has been on the ice for 124 of the Oilers’ 170 goals this season (73 percent), while both of them have been on the ice for 81 of those goals (48 percent of the goals). While they both have 79 points individually and are each on pace for more than 120 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the only other forward on the team that currently has more than 30 points and is on pace for more than 50 points.

So, yes, they still have some depth concerns that need to be addressed.

Even so there are still some positive developments around McDavid and Draisaitl that have made a difference this season.

James Neal has cooled off considerably from his great start in October, but still provides another goal-scoring presence on the power play when he is healthy.

After missing 15-plus games in each of the past two seasons, top defenseman Oscar Klefbom has been healthy this season, while rookie Ethan Bear has made a really nice impact on the blue line.

Mikko Koskinen has also bounced back and played well enough to help justify the bold contract extension he received from the team a year ago.

Randy Hahn and Jamie Baker will call the action from Rogers Place in Edmonton. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.