PHT Morning Skate: Nolan Patrick, Bobby Ryan take part in practice

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Still sidelined with a migraine disorder, Nolan Patrick took part in Philadelphia Flyers practice on Wednesday. (NBC Philadelphia)

Bobby Ryan was also back at practice on Wednesday, joining the Ottawa Senators for the first time since November. (Ottawa Sun)

• Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha calls punctured lung the worst pain he has ever been in. (Detroit Free Press)

• NHL Numbers: Hockeytown, we have a problem (The Hockey News)

• After trip, St. Louis Blues find comfort at home. (St. Louis Post Dispatch)

• The rest of the Calgary Flames defense will have to step up if Mark Giordano is out long-term. (Calgary Herald)

• Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is impressed by Alex Ovechkin as they both chase the Rocket Richard award. (Sportsnet)

• Is this the end of the NHL line for San Jose Sharks forwards Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau? (Spectors Hockey)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins power play has been both not great and not terrible. (Tribune Review)

• The Boston Bruins reported interest in defenseman Brendan Dillon is warranted. (Bruins Daily)

• Back to basics: The Washington Capitals must play tougher hockey down the stretch. (NOVA Caps)

• What is the level of concern for Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier injuries? (NJ.com)

• Peter DeBoer is starting the Vegas Golden Knights’ fourth line to drag the group into the game. (Sin Bin Vegas)

• Making one fan’s Tampa Bay Lightning wish come true. (Tampa Bay Times)

Jake Gardiner: Tempest with the Carolina Hurricanes. (Rotoworld)

• The Vancouver Canucks have problems right now but they are good problems to have. (Canucks Army)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Knight leads U.S. over Canada 3-1 in Rivalry Series

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2020, 7:52 AM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hilary Knight and her U.S. teammates carried a decade-old grudge into Game 4 of their Rivalry Series with Canada, and settled an old score.

The Americans earned a 3-1 win over Canada and took a 3-1 lead in the five-game series.

Knight set up Hayley Scamurra for the winning goal in the third period and added an empty-netter to seal the victory, quieting the pro-Canada crowd at Rogers Arena.

Knight said that her mind was on her experience at the 2010 Winter Olympics, when Canada’s women won gold the last time the two teams faced each other in Vancouver.

”Had some back and forth after the gold-medal loss with the fans up here,” she said. ”We were told to go back to our country and die, so I took it pretty personally.

”It’s salt from 10 years ago, but obviously a celebration. There’s a lot of passion and I think that’s what brings out the best of both teams.”

Dani Cameranesi also scored for the U.S. Jocelyne Larocque scored for Canada.

Goalie Katie Burt, making her first start for the U.S. national team in more than a year, recorded the win in net.

The teams were playing for the second time in three nights after Canada got its first win of the series, a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday in Victoria. The U.S. opened the series with a 4-1 win in Hartford, Connecticut, and and a 2-1 win in Moncton, New Brunswick, in December.

Troy Ryan, who took over as Canada’s head coach in January, kept his lines the same on Wednesday after getting the win two days earlier in his first game behind the bench. Canada’s only change came in net, where Emerance Maschmeyer took over for Ann-Renee Desbiens.

”It’s a work in progress, right?” said Ryan. ”We’re trying to have a little bit of a shift to offense, and that takes some time.

”I still saw some good things out there tonight. They’re trying to implement some things that we’ve been working on in practice. As we work on the details, I think the execution will follow.”

U.S. coach Bob Corkum did some line juggling after Monday’s loss, and his speedy new combination of Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker and Cameranesi looked dangerous early.

The trio combined to open the scoring at 8:19 of the first period. After a shot attempt by Decker bounced off the end boards, Cameranesi bounced the puck off the back of the skate of Maschmeyer and into the net.

Three minutes and 21 seconds later, Canada evened the score. From behind the goal line, Melodie Daoust fed the puck to Jocelyne Larocque, who beat Burt high to her blocker side.

The 22-year-old Burt made her first start for the U.S. since a 4-3 loss in a Rivalry Series game in Toronto in Feb. 2019. Nicole Hensley started in the loss in Victoria.

The teams remained deadlocked through the second period, trading power-play opportunities for much of the middle frame. After 40 minutes, Canada was 0 for 5 with the man advantage, while the U.S. was 0 for 3.

The Americans took a 2-1 lead with 12:07 left in the third when Scamurra beat Maschmeyer high to her stick side off a feed from Knight from behind the net.

”It was a pass from behind the net to the other post,” said Maschmeyer. ”Right out in front and a quick shot. It just caught me.

”I think it was a tough game. It’s always easier to play in games when you get a ton of shots. I think at both ends, there weren’t a lot of shots, kind of some quality chances.

”We need to move forward here.”

Knight added her empty netter with 1:50 left.

”It’s hard to put into words,” said Larocque of the fan support the Canadian team has received during its two games in British Columbia. ”It’s amazing and I feel so proud to be from such an amazing country that supports us and loves us, and we love them.”

Even with the series outcome decided in favor of the U.S., there should be no shortage of emotion for the final game of the series on Saturday in Anaheim.

Game 5 in Anaheim on Saturday, where the Canadians will have more work to do.

”I don’t think we would ever go into a game against the U.S. and treat it like an exhibition game,” said Ryan. ”It’s a rivalry and it’s still part of the Rivalry Series.

”Our focus shifts from trying to win the Rivalry Series to trying to prepare for the World Championship, so I think the intensity and the mentality will still be there. It’ll be a great game.”

The Buzzer: Kreider improves trade value; McAvoy pushes Bruins past Blackhawks in OT

Mika Zibanejad #93 and Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrate
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 6, 2020, 12:35 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

The power forward tallied a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He won a faceoff shortly before Mika Zibanejad wired a wrist shot past Michael Hutchinson late in the first period. Then, just six seconds later, Kreider held off Leafs defenseman Justin Holl and converted on a breakaway. The winger is one of the top players available at the NHL trade deadline and performances like this are only driving up the cost. For Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton, it was a sign of relief to see Kreider rebound in a strong way after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury.

2) Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

It’s a little late to get your first goal of the season but McAvoy was rewarded Wednesday. The steady defenseman charged up ice and raced to the net during the overtime session before tapping in a perfectly-placed pass from Jake DeBrusk to propel the Bruins to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Long Island native beat Jonathan Toews in a foot race to the left of Jaroslav Halak, then skated the length of the ice to complete the play. Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy got caught in a traffic jam at the blueline and was unable to keep pace with McAvoy.

3) Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

It is hard to imagine that David Pastrnak has fallen to third on the NHL goals list this season, but Matthews’ consistent play has helped him climb into second place, for the time being. Matthews scored twice in the Leafs’ loss but is one tally short of reaching the 40-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career. The alternate captain netted a neat backhand and hammered a one-timer when John Tavares delivered a precise cross-ice pass. Toronto has been better since Sheldon Keefe took over behind the bench, but the Eastern Conference playoff race is tightening up real quick and the Maple Leafs cannot afford to miss out on points against below average teams.

Highlights of the Night

Mika Zibanejad and Kreider scored within six seconds of each other to give the Rangers a two-goal advantage near the end of the first period.

David Krejci thought he had an easy goal until Robin Lehner made a ridiculous diving save.

Stat of the Night

Injury News

  • Adam Boqvist went to the locker room midway through the second period after Krejci delivered a nasty check from behind. Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton mentioned he doesn’t think the injury is “anything super serious.”

Scores

New York Rangers 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Boston Bruins 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (OT)


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Blackhawks suffer crushing OT loss to Bruins

By Scott CharlesFeb 6, 2020, 12:16 AM EST
1 Comment

Overtime losses are not easy to swallow on a given night, but for a team trying to climb back into the playoff race, they are devastating.

Charlie McAvoy was rewarded for driving hard to the net and the Boston Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in OT. It was the second straight overtime loss for the Blackhawks.

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula thought he netted the game-winning goal with 65 seconds remaining in regulation on a delayed penalty. However, the referees decided that a hand pass took place prior to the goal and waved it off.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said after the game the referee admitted it was his mistake.

Bruins extend winning streak

While the NHL landscape is constantly changing, Boston has remained a fixture near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The loss suffered in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final still stings, but the Bruins have done an excellent job putting themselves in a position to return. The Tampa Bay Lightning have regained their form from a season ago, but due to five straight wins and consistently strong play, the Bruins have a seven-point lead in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins acquired Charlie Coyle in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline last season and it will be fascinating to see if they can bring in additional reinforcements for the 2020 playoffs. Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers is one of the top rentals available and his style would be a near perfect fit for the style played in Boston. He is extremely quick and can play the heavy game which takes its toll on an opponent during an extended playoff series.

Turning point in Chicago

Self-evaluation is one of the toughest aspects of a front-office job in sports and these two OT losses could shift the strategy in Chicago as the trade deadline approaches.

One area of strength that could fetch a decent return is goaltending. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ acquisition of Jack Campbell would presumably take them out of the running, but several teams could use a quality netminder such as Corey Crawford or Robin Lehner. Both goalies will be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

Toews’ 16 points since the start of 2020 and Patrick Kane’s 12-game point streak earlier this month have masked several flaws facing the Blackhawks this season. Depth has been a major pain point in recent years, and this could be the time for Chicago to collect a few additional assets in order to reload for next season.


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Maple Leafs acquire Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford from Kings

By Scott CharlesFeb 5, 2020, 11:24 PM EST
2 Comments

Michael Hutchinson has not been good enough for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season and general manager Kyle Dubas has brought in goaltending help. Shortly after a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers, Toronto acquired Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, Columbus’ third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. Los Angeles will also retain 50 percent of Clifford’s salary for the remainder of the season.

NHL insider Bob McKenzie first mentioned the possibility of the trade scenario on NHL Live prior to Wednesday Night Hockey. McKenzie brought up Dubas’ familiarity with Campbell after he orchestrated a blockbuster trade for the goaltender in junior hockey during his tenure with the Soo Greyhounds.

The Frederik Andersen injury was not as severe as originally expected, but his absence only highlighted the necessity for Toronto to bring in another goaltender.

Before the 2019-20 season, Campbell, 28, signed a two-year extension that carries an average annual value of $1.65 million which will kick in next season.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the conditions on the draft pick in 2021 have to do with the number of wins Campbell records and whether or not Clifford re-signs with Toronto following the season.


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.