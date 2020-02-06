MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Larkin provides hope for Red Wings in dismal season

By Scott CharlesFeb 6, 2020, 9:59 PM EST
Detroit Red Wings fans knew it was going to be another difficult season this year, but they did not expect it to be this disheartening.

They currently sit at the bottom of the NHL standings and are destined for a top pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, unless they have horrible luck during the lottery drawing.

However, with former captain and extremely well-respected executive Steve Yzerman leading the way, fans believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The other building block that Detroit should be excited about is Dylan Larkin.

The alternate captain scored twice in the Wings’ 4-3 shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres as Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak. Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou each scored in shootout while Jonathan Bernier stopped both attempts from the Sabres.

Evan Rodrigues scored in the final minute to force overtime but the Sabres lost for the second straight game.

Larkin opened the scoring with a sharp-angled shot at 4:23 of the first period and helped Detroit snap a six-plus period goalless drought. Luke Glendening was planted in front of the Sabres goaltender and Larkin took advantage of the distraction. Trevor Daley and Robby Fabbri assisted on the play.

Then, in the final seconds of the first period, Larkin’s best attributes shined on both sides of the ice. He relentlessly chased Sam Reinhart in the defensive zone and even when he was beat, twice, Larkin never gave up on the play.

Larkin started the shift with 1:24 remaining in the period, according to the NHL shift chart. After his effort on both ends of the ice, he should have been exhausted.

But with seven seconds remaining in the frame, Larkin refused to pass up on an offensive opportunity and raced to the other end of the ice alongside Fabbri.

No. 71 showed great poise and didn’t rush his deke as he lifted a backhander past Jonas Johansson with less than a second remaining in the period.

There have not been many great things for the Red Wings to admire this season, but if Larkin continues to develop and play at an elite level, the return to relevancy for Detroit is not as far off as it might seem.

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks visit Oilers on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 6, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Thursday night will be the third of four meetings this season between these division foes. The first two meetings were split with San Jose hosting both games. The Sharks won the first game 6-3 back on November 12, while the Oilers took the second contest 5-2 just one week later on November 19.

San Jose defeated Calgary 3-1 on Tuesday night, ending a tough stretch that saw the Sharks lose five of their previous six games (1-5-0). The Sharks trailed 1-0 just 59 seconds into the second period before Brent Burns tied the game on a slap shot just under three minutes later. Evander Kane put the Sharks up 2-1 midway through the game and Kevin Labanc added an insurance marker in the third period to secure the comeback win.

Joe Thornton tallied two assists in the game to become just the 14th player all-time to record 1,500 career regular season points.

The Oilers were shut out on the road Tuesday night, falling to the Coyotes 3-0 in Arizona. Edmonton had earned at least one point in each of their five games prior (4-0-1) but could not find the back of the net despite generating 30 shots on Coyotes’ goaltender Antti Raanta.

Despite not picking up any points on Tuesday, there are still positives to take away for Edmonton’s dynamic duo. The last time two teammates finished 1-2 in the NHL scoring race was Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. The last time it happened in a full season was 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr of the Penguins.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers
WHERE: Rogers Place
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sharks-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS
Evander Kane – Barclay GoodrowPatrick Marleau
Timo Meier – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc
Melker Karlsson – Alexander True – Stefan Noesen
Marcus Sorensen – Maxim Letunov – Dylan Gambrell

Brenden Dillon – Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard VlasicErik Karlsson
Radim SimekMario Ferraro

Starting goalie: Aaron Dell

OILERS
Josh ArchibaldConnor McDavidZack Kassian
Ryan Nugent-HopkinsLeon DraisaitlKailer Yamamoto
Jujhar KhairaRiley SheahanPatrick Russell
Sam GagnerGaetan HaasAlex Chiasson

Oscar KlefbomAdam Larsson
Darnell NurseEthan Bear
Caleb JonesMatt Benning

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

Randy Hahn and Jamie Baker will call the action from Rogers Place in Edmonton. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

WATCH LIVE: Sabres host Red Wings on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Red Wings, perennial contenders during their recent 25-season playoff streak, are headed towards missing the postseason for the fourth straight year. They are currently in their longest playoff drought since 1979 to 1983, when they missed the postseason in five straight seasons.

The Sabres look to be headed to their 9th straight offseason without a playoff appearance – having last made the postseason in 2011, the longest active drought in the league. Since the 8-1-1 start to the season, the Sabres are 15-22-6 and sit 11 points back of a playoff spot.

Jack Eichel is having a career year (career-high 31 goals – 4th in NHL, 66 points – t-7th in NHL), a season after setting highs in goals (28), assists (54) and points (82). He is on pace to reach 48 goals and 102 points. Earlier this season, Eichel had a 17-game point streak from Nov. 16 to Dec. 17 – the longest of his career and longest in the NHL this season. He missed one game with an upper-body injury that halted his streak, although he tallied an assist in the following game when he returned.

The Red Wings are on pace to finish this season with just 42 points, which would be the fewest points by any team in an 82-game season since the expansion Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-00 (39 points). It would also be Detroit’s worst season since 1985-86, when they finished with 40 points in an 80-game season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Red Wings-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RED WINGS
Robby FabbriDylan LarkinDarren Helm
Tyler BertuzziValtteri FilppulaJustin Abdelkader
Andreas AthanasiouLuke Glendening – Taro Hirose
Givani SmithChristoffer EhnAdam Erne

Dennis Cholowski – Filip Hronek
Patrik NemethAlex Biega
Trevor Daley – Gustav Lindstrom

Starting goalie: Jonathan Bernier

SABRES
Jimmy Vesey – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Conor ShearyMarcus JohanssonMichael Frolik
Jeff SkinnerEvan RodriguesRasmus Asplund
Zemgus GirgensonsJohan Larsson – Jean-Sebastien Dea

Brandon MontourRasmus Ristolainen
Jake McCabeHenri Jokiharju
Lawrence PilutColin Miller

Starting goalie: Jonas Johannson

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

Blackhawks’ Seabrook to return in 5-6 months after latest surgery

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 4:49 PM EST
The Chicago Blackhawks announced that veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook underwent successful hip surgery on Thursday and that he will be ready to return in five-to-six months. That would put him on a timeline to be ready for the start of training camp for the 2020-21 season.

His most recent surgery was his third — both hips, shoulder — over the past six weeks.

He has not played since Dec. 15, while the team announced a couple of weeks later that both he and Calvin de Haan (shoulder injury) would both be out for the season. He appeared in 32 games this season, scoring three goals with one assist.

Blackhawks’ long-term outlook on defense

What Seabrook’s role will look like next season remains to be seen. His play has not only rapidly declined the past few years, but he will be coming off of three major surgeries and be 35 years old when the season begins.

Seabrook still has four more years remaining on a contract that carries a salary cap hit of $6.875 million per season.

The Blackhawks have managed to hang around in the playoff race and play their way back into contention but still have some major flaws and question marks defensively and remain one of the league’s worst teams at preventing shots and scoring chances. The goaltending duo of Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford has helped mask that, but both are free agents after this season and remains to be seen if either one of them will be back next season.

The Blackhawks tried to revamp their defense this offseason with the additions of de Haan and Olli Maatta, but it has not really worked. Almost everyone currently on the defense is signed long-term.

Seabrook, Maatta, de Haan, Connor Murphy and Duncan Keith are all signed for at least the next two full seasons (Seabrook and Keith beyond), while rookie Adam Boqvist remains on his entry-level deal.

Erik Gustafsson, their most productive defenseman offensively over the past two seasons, is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flames’ Giordano out at least a week with hamstring injury

NHL Injuries
By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 1:39 PM EST
The Calgary Flames issued an update on the status of injured defenseman Mark Giordano on Thursday. While it is not necessarily great news, it is at least better than it was initially feared.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner will be sidelined for at least a week due to a hamstring injury that he suffered on Tuesday night in the Flames’ loss to the San Jose Sharks.

What is concerning for the Flames, though, is that they have a couple of huge games over the next week. That includes Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday’s game against the first place Vancouver Canucks. The Flames enter play on Thursday in the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference but are just two points ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks.

They only have a three-point cushion over Nashville, while the Predators still have two games in hand. That makes Thursday’s game absolutely massive in the playoff race.

Giordano’s offensive numbers have declined this season, but he remains the Flames’ most impactful defensive player.

Other notable injury news around the NHL

• The Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday that Shea Weber has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury and will be sidelined for at least a week. When healthy Weber has still be an outstanding player for the Canadiens, but injuries have really sidetracked him for the past few years.

• Already playing without Morgan Rielly, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that defenseman Cody Ceci will be out “for a while” due to an ankle injury.

• In Philadelphia, the Flyers are getting one of their defenseman back in the lineup as Shayne Gostisbehere will make his return on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils. Gostisbehere had been sidelined for the past month due to injury. With Gostisbehere returning, Robert Hagg will be out of the lineup.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.