NHL On NBCSN: How do the Sabres fix this?

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 10:37 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is not where the Buffalo Sabres were supposed to be at this point.

Not at this point of the season, and certainly not at this point of their rebuild that started seven years ago.

The Sabres enter Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and 12 points out of a playoff spot. They are on track to miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season (a nearly unprecedented run in NHL history) and there seems to be little short-or long-term hope for significant improvement.

They have lost four out of their past five games, and could be on the verge of losing even diehards like caller Duane.

How bleak has it been over the past decade? Since the start of the 2011-12 season they have not finished higher than 19th in the league standings, and have averaged a 25th place finish over an eight-year stretch. During that time they have never finished in the top-half of the league in goals scored or goals against, and very rarely crack the top-20. They are on their sixth different head coach during that run and their third general manager. The names and faces change from the locker room, to the bench, to the front office, but results on the ice remain almost exactly the same.

It is almost as if the Sabres are in need of a new rebuild from their most recent rebuild.

It also might be a necessity.

They have almost no long-term commitments (or commitments of any kind beyond this season) outside of their top couple of players (Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner), while they have seven pending unrestricted free agents after this season (Jimmy Vesey, Michael Frolik, Zach Bogosian, Conor Sheary, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, and Scott Wilson). There’s not really a compelling argument to re-sign any of them right now.

Before you even get in to improving the roster, they are simply going to need to to refill almost half of the roster just to put enough bodies on the bench next season. That’s not an easy short-term overhaul, and you also have to trust that you have the right decision-makers in place to do it.

The problem with hitting the reset button on the franchise (again) with yet another fresh start is that they can’t keep wasting the prime years of Eichel.

Eichel is a legitimate superstar talent. He is one of the league’s best players, a cornerstone player that you can build around, and in a better situation with better talent around him would be in the thick of the MVP discussion this season.

Next year is already going to be his sixth year in the league and his age 24 season. By this point in his career he should be the focal point of a Stanley Cup contender, not a team that needs to overhaul half of its roster and has yet to finish in the top half of the league.

The Sabres have so many holes to fill and so many needs to address in the short-term that it’s going to take nearly flawless roster decisions to make a significant short-term jump in the standings in the next year or two. Nothing in their roster decisions with the current management team suggest that is something that is likely, or even possible.

But they are also not in a position where they can start over from scratch because they run the risk of further alienating an already exhausted fan-base, and perhaps most importantly, the one building block player they still have.

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Oilers’ McDavid, Draisaitl trying to join rare club

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons the Edmonton Oilers are finally in position for a return trip to the playoffs.

They enter Thursday’s game (9:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN) against the San Jose Sharks in second place in the Pacific Division and just three points out of first with a game in hand. They’re still probably not where they want to be, but the overall quality of their division has given them an opportunity to not only get in the playoffs, but potentially go on a deep run once they get there as nobody in the Pacific is clearly better than them.

At the center of the Oilers’ success is, of course, their two-headed monster of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

After both finished in the top-four in the scoring race a year ago, they have a chance to take their offensive dominance one step further and literally finish as the top-two scorers in the NHL this season.

That is where they enter play on Thursday, with Draisaitl pacing the league with 83 points in 53 games (127 point pace) and McDavid sitting just behind him with 79 (122-point pace).

The only other player in the NHL currently on pace for more than 115 points this season is Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (117 point pace).

So they have a pretty sizable lead.

If they are able to hold that lead it would put them in some pretty exclusive company as teammates to finish first and second in the league in scoring.

Here are the only players to do it in the post-Original Six era.

  • 2012-13 (48-game season): Steven Stamkos and Martin St. Louis (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • 1995-96: Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr (Pittsburgh Penguins)
  • 1991-92: Mario Lemieux and Kevin Stevens (Pittsburgh Penguins)
  • 1986-87: Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (Edmonton Oilers)
  • 1984-85: Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (Edmonton Oilers)
  • 1983-84: Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey (Edmonton Oilers)
  • 1974-75: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1973-74: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1971-72: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1970-71: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)
  • 1969-70: Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (Boston Bruins)

That would be a pretty impressive list to be a part of, especially since only three of those have happened since the start of the 1990 season (and only two of those duos were over an 82-game season).

As they have for the past four years, McDavid and Draisaitl still represent a significant portion of the Oilers’ offense. At least one of them has been on the ice for 124 of the Oilers’ 170 goals this season (73 percent), while both of them have been on the ice for 81 of those goals (48 percent of the goals). While they both have 79 points individually and are each on pace for more than 120 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the only other forward on the team that currently has more than 30 points and is on pace for more than 50 points.

So, yes, they still have some depth concerns that need to be addressed.

Even so there are still some positive developments around McDavid and Draisaitl that have made a difference this season.

James Neal has cooled off considerably from his great start in October, but still provides another goal-scoring presence on the power play when he is healthy.

After missing 15-plus games in each of the past two seasons, top defenseman Oscar Klefbom has been healthy this season, while rookie Ethan Bear has made a really nice impact on the blue line.

Mikko Koskinen has also bounced back and played well enough to help justify the bold contract extension he received from the team a year ago.

Randy Hahn and Jamie Baker will call the action from Rogers Place in Edmonton. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage on Thursday with Anson Carter and Colby Armstrong.

PHT Morning Skate: Nolan Patrick, Bobby Ryan take part in practice

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Knight leads U.S. over Canada 3-1 in Rivalry Series

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2020, 7:52 AM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hilary Knight and her U.S. teammates carried a decade-old grudge into Game 4 of their Rivalry Series with Canada, and settled an old score.

The Americans earned a 3-1 win over Canada and took a 3-1 lead in the five-game series.

Knight set up Hayley Scamurra for the winning goal in the third period and added an empty-netter to seal the victory, quieting the pro-Canada crowd at Rogers Arena.

Knight said that her mind was on her experience at the 2010 Winter Olympics, when Canada’s women won gold the last time the two teams faced each other in Vancouver.

”Had some back and forth after the gold-medal loss with the fans up here,” she said. ”We were told to go back to our country and die, so I took it pretty personally.

”It’s salt from 10 years ago, but obviously a celebration. There’s a lot of passion and I think that’s what brings out the best of both teams.”

Dani Cameranesi also scored for the U.S. Jocelyne Larocque scored for Canada.

Goalie Katie Burt, making her first start for the U.S. national team in more than a year, recorded the win in net.

The teams were playing for the second time in three nights after Canada got its first win of the series, a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday in Victoria. The U.S. opened the series with a 4-1 win in Hartford, Connecticut, and and a 2-1 win in Moncton, New Brunswick, in December.

Troy Ryan, who took over as Canada’s head coach in January, kept his lines the same on Wednesday after getting the win two days earlier in his first game behind the bench. Canada’s only change came in net, where Emerance Maschmeyer took over for Ann-Renee Desbiens.

”It’s a work in progress, right?” said Ryan. ”We’re trying to have a little bit of a shift to offense, and that takes some time.

”I still saw some good things out there tonight. They’re trying to implement some things that we’ve been working on in practice. As we work on the details, I think the execution will follow.”

U.S. coach Bob Corkum did some line juggling after Monday’s loss, and his speedy new combination of Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker and Cameranesi looked dangerous early.

The trio combined to open the scoring at 8:19 of the first period. After a shot attempt by Decker bounced off the end boards, Cameranesi bounced the puck off the back of the skate of Maschmeyer and into the net.

Three minutes and 21 seconds later, Canada evened the score. From behind the goal line, Melodie Daoust fed the puck to Jocelyne Larocque, who beat Burt high to her blocker side.

The 22-year-old Burt made her first start for the U.S. since a 4-3 loss in a Rivalry Series game in Toronto in Feb. 2019. Nicole Hensley started in the loss in Victoria.

The teams remained deadlocked through the second period, trading power-play opportunities for much of the middle frame. After 40 minutes, Canada was 0 for 5 with the man advantage, while the U.S. was 0 for 3.

The Americans took a 2-1 lead with 12:07 left in the third when Scamurra beat Maschmeyer high to her stick side off a feed from Knight from behind the net.

”It was a pass from behind the net to the other post,” said Maschmeyer. ”Right out in front and a quick shot. It just caught me.

”I think it was a tough game. It’s always easier to play in games when you get a ton of shots. I think at both ends, there weren’t a lot of shots, kind of some quality chances.

”We need to move forward here.”

Knight added her empty netter with 1:50 left.

”It’s hard to put into words,” said Larocque of the fan support the Canadian team has received during its two games in British Columbia. ”It’s amazing and I feel so proud to be from such an amazing country that supports us and loves us, and we love them.”

Even with the series outcome decided in favor of the U.S., there should be no shortage of emotion for the final game of the series on Saturday in Anaheim.

Game 5 in Anaheim on Saturday, where the Canadians will have more work to do.

”I don’t think we would ever go into a game against the U.S. and treat it like an exhibition game,” said Ryan. ”It’s a rivalry and it’s still part of the Rivalry Series.

”Our focus shifts from trying to win the Rivalry Series to trying to prepare for the World Championship, so I think the intensity and the mentality will still be there. It’ll be a great game.”

The Buzzer: Kreider improves trade value; McAvoy pushes Bruins past Blackhawks in OT

Mika Zibanejad #93 and Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrate
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 6, 2020, 12:35 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

The power forward tallied a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He won a faceoff shortly before Mika Zibanejad wired a wrist shot past Michael Hutchinson late in the first period. Then, just six seconds later, Kreider held off Leafs defenseman Justin Holl and converted on a breakaway. The winger is one of the top players available at the NHL trade deadline and performances like this are only driving up the cost. For Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton, it was a sign of relief to see Kreider rebound in a strong way after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury.

2) Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

It’s a little late to get your first goal of the season but McAvoy was rewarded Wednesday. The steady defenseman charged up ice and raced to the net during the overtime session before tapping in a perfectly-placed pass from Jake DeBrusk to propel the Bruins to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Long Island native beat Jonathan Toews in a foot race to the left of Jaroslav Halak, then skated the length of the ice to complete the play. Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy got caught in a traffic jam at the blueline and was unable to keep pace with McAvoy.

3) Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

It is hard to imagine that David Pastrnak has fallen to third on the NHL goals list this season, but Matthews’ consistent play has helped him climb into second place, for the time being. Matthews scored twice in the Leafs’ loss but is one tally short of reaching the 40-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career. The alternate captain netted a neat backhand and hammered a one-timer when John Tavares delivered a precise cross-ice pass. Toronto has been better since Sheldon Keefe took over behind the bench, but the Eastern Conference playoff race is tightening up real quick and the Maple Leafs cannot afford to miss out on points against below average teams.

Highlights of the Night

Mika Zibanejad and Kreider scored within six seconds of each other to give the Rangers a two-goal advantage near the end of the first period.

David Krejci thought he had an easy goal until Robin Lehner made a ridiculous diving save.

Stat of the Night

Injury News

  • Adam Boqvist went to the locker room midway through the second period after Krejci delivered a nasty check from behind. Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton mentioned he doesn’t think the injury is “anything super serious.”

Scores

New York Rangers 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Boston Bruins 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (OT)


