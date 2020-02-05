MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Preds need spark; 2020 IIHF Hall of Fame Class

By Joey AlfieriFeb 5, 2020, 8:15 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Winnipeg Jets players react to Dustin Byfuglien‘s departure. (Winnipeg Sun)

• The Leafs have so much firepower, but they might not make the playoffs. (Toronto Sun)

• Should the Blues spend the assets to acquire Chris Kreider? (St. Louis Game-Time)

• The Predators are still searching for some kind of spark. (Tennessean)

• Can the Lightning get over last year’s epic playoff loss to Columbus? (FiveThirtyEight)

Cam Talbot is now on the cusp of a Gordie Howe hat trick. (Sportsnet)

• The Bruins’ win over the Jets reminded them of a Don Cherry Hardest Hits video. (NBC Sports Boston)

Adam Fox is having a strong rookie season for the Rangers. (Sports Illustrated)

• The Ducks appreciate having Ryan Miller as a back up netminder. (OC Register)

• Is this the end of the line for Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau? (Featurd)

• How is every player on the Caps living up to their contract? (Nova Caps Fans)

Jimmy Vesey isn’t focusing on the upcoming trade deadline. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Ryan Smyth, Alexei Yashin, Kimmo Timonen, Mark Streit and others make up the IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2020. (IIHF)

• Seattle area scout Ulf Samuelsson has left his position with the team to return to coaching. (Seattle Times)

• It’s important for the Islanders to treat their alumni right. (Light House Hockey)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Bruins need linemate for Krejci and DeBrusk

By Joey AlfieriFeb 5, 2020, 9:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins have one of the best lines in hockey. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak grab most of the headlines around the team, and rightfully so. But we often overlook one of their consistent offensive threats.

Boston has been searching for secondary scoring for a while now. The expectations are that general manager Don Sweeney will pull the trigger on a deal before the Feb. 24 trade deadline. What he’s really looking for is someone to play with second-line center David Krejci.

The 33-year-old is the highest paid player on the Bruins roster and although he isn’t the most productive, he’s still a model of consistency for their younger players. The veteran is coming off a 73-point season last year and he’s on his way to hitting the 60-point mark again in 2019-20.

Last month, he missed back-to-back games with an upper-body injury. Since coming back, he’s picked up five points in just four contests.

Krejci has spent most of the year with Jake DeBrusk, who has picked up 11 points in his last 10 games, on his wing. The duo could use another reliable face on their line. The two have spent almost 377 minutes on the ice together this season, per Natural Stat Trick. But there hasn’t been much consistency on Krejci’s other wing. The Bruins center has spent time with Danton Heinen, Pastrnak, Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork.

The key for Sweeney will be for him to find a right winger that can skate on Krejci’s line on a full-time basis. Chris Kreider, Ilya Kovalchuk, Tyler Toffoli and Ondrej Kase could all be options for Boston in the near future. Of course, the asking prices will likely determine who the Bruins can go get, but anyone of those forwards could fit in on that second line.

Don’t get it twisted, the Bruins are good enough to go another run to the Stanley Cup Final with their current roster.. They have the goaltending, the defense, and the forwards to be considered one of the favorites to come out of the East. But if they want to elbow their way to the front of the line, they’ll need to make at least one splash before Feb. 24.

The Bruins brought back all six of their leading scorers from last year’s playoff run. Their seventh best scorer, Marcus Johansson, was a trade acquisition from the New Jersey Devils. Johansson put up a respectable 11 points in 22 games, which is exactly the type of production they could use from a right winger on the second line.

Of course, trade deadline deals don’t always pan out, but the Bruins have a history of making these short-term acquisitions work for the best.

The Bruins will head into tonight’s game with five-point advantage over the Tampa Bay Lightning for top spot in the Atlantic Division (Tampa has a game in hand). They’re also one point behind the Washington Capitals for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Seattle’s scouts studying NHL with focus on expansion draft

Associated PressFeb 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

SEATTLE (AP) — John Goodwin had the honor of being the first and it was a bit unnerving.

He was a pro scout representing a franchise without a nickname and nearly two years away from having a roster – with an arena still under construction – and walking into an NHL arena for the first time on behalf of Seattle’s expansion team was daunting.

”I got there about two hours before. They weren’t even open yet, so I waited,” Goodwin recalled.

By now seeing the Seattle scouts show up in places like Toronto, Boston, Dallas, or Vancouver is no longer a novelty. They are part of the NHL landscape. But when Goodwin or any of his counterparts show up, they are scouting a different game than their colleagues around the league.

While scouts from the other 31 franchises may be looking at another team’s power-play or they way it rotates its lines, Seattle’s scouts are specifically looking at the players. How they play with the puck on their stick. How they interact with teammates on the bench. How they work on both ends of the ice.

Ultimately, they will use that information to make projections about how the players may fit on a team in less than two years.

”With what you’re doing for an existing franchise, you’re looking for perhaps a specific player in a specific role. Whereas now we’re looking, I wouldn’t say for specific players, but players with skills and abilities and characteristics that we want,” said Dave Hunter, who is based in Boston.

”So as opposed to looking for a third line left wing who is aggressive and can kill penalties, we’re looking for a player that can skate, be creative, has a good hockey sense. It’s not a specific role. Whereas I think with an existing franchise, a lot of times, not all the time, but a lot of times you’re looking for specific players that will fill a role.”

Last week, Seattle’s five pro scouts – who estimate they’ve seen hundreds of NHL and AHL games combined already – gathered just a couple blocks away from where their team will drop the puck for the first time in 20 months.

Less than a week later they were down to four after Ulf Samuelsson left to take a head coaching position in Sweden. But he was part of the group that met in Seattle along with Goodwin, Hunter, Stu Barnes and Cammi Granato.

They reviewed players. They talked about their reports and the kind of data being sought by a front office made up of GM Ron Francis, assistant GM Ricky Olczyk and director of hockey strategy and research Alexandra Mandrycky.

They also conducted a mock draft of the players they would like to see on the ice when Seattle plays that first game in October 2021.

Realistic? Absolutely not. But the exercise was a small reward for the work being done toward that expansion draft.

”It’s going to be a really good learning curve for the guys that are kind of new to this and how everything works,” Goodwin said.

Seattle’s primary goal for the first year is building the database of information that existing franchises already have in hand. Some of that info is readily available, but there are specific things Seattle is looking to build into its player profiles tied in with Mandrycky’s focus on analytics.

”We have a base of nothing right now when you talk about compiling data of NHL players, AHL players, amateur players,” Mandrycky said in a September interview with the AP. ”So a lot of the two years has to be spent making sure you have the right infrastructure in place so as we get to making decisions on the expansion draft and free agency, we can do that with as much education about the players as possible.”

While most of the focus is on the NHL product, the scouts have also been tasked with watching AHL games. That reason is two-fold: there are plenty of younger players looking for a shot at the AHL level who could fit into Seattle’s plans, and Seattle will have its own AHL franchise in Palm Springs, also beginning in 2021.

The goal by the time the expansion draft arrives is for the scouts to have seen more than 2,000 games combined, with reports from each one.

”How many people get a chance to be from almost not day one, but from the first group?” Goodwin said. ”You don’t get that opportunity very often in any sport.”

The Buzzer: Ovechkin remains red hot; Beauvillier lifts Islanders in OT

By Scott CharlesFeb 5, 2020, 12:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1) Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

The Russian superstar is on an incredible pace and added his third hat trick of 2020 on his quest to reach 700 career goals. Ovechkin recorded a natural hat trick in the final six minutes and 10 seconds as the Washington Capitals erased a one-goal third-period deficit in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings. Ovechkin became the second player in NHL history to reach the 40-goal mark for the 11th time in his career, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s record of 12 seasons. Players have often struggled when approaching a momentous milestone in their career, but Ovechkin has 14 goals in the previous seven games as he prepares to join an illustrious group.

2) Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders

The 22-year-old forward opened and closed the scoring in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars Tuesday. Beauvillier started the night with a beautiful backhander 90 seconds into the game. Jordan Eberle delivered a perfect pass which allowed Beauvillier to get behind the Stars defense. In overtime, Brock Nelson forced a neutral-zone turnover and set up Beauvillier for the overtime winner. No. 18 has five goals and four assists in the previous seven games.

3) Andre Burakovsky, Colorado Avalanche

Burakovsky has proven to be a wise offseason acquisition by Joe Sakic and continued his strong season with a career best four-point performance in the Colorado’s 6-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Burakovsky picked up his 17th of the season with a wicked wrist shot in the opening period. He also dished out three assists including a deft pass to set up Nikita Zadorov in the second period. The Avalanche were looking to add scoring depth to complement their top line and Burakovsky has helped fill the void.

Other Notable Performances

  • Joe Thornton became the 14th player to score 1,500 NHL point with two assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves and improved to 14-0-2 in his last 16 starts.
  • Kieffer Bellows recorded his first career point in his NHL debut.
  • Tuukka Rask picked up his fourth shutout of the season as the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks.
  • Cale Makar set the record for most points by a rookie defenseman in Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history with 27th assist and 38th point this season.
  • Antti Raanta recorded his second shutout of the season in the Arizona Coyotes’ 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Ilya Kovalchuk netted the only goal in the shootout in the Montreal Canadiens’ 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Highlights of the Night

It is hard enough to control a bouncing puck off the boards, but Mathew Barzal was able to place his stick between his legs and score a third-period equalizer in the process.

Zach Werenski fired a wrist shot past his former teammate Sergei Bobrovsky to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers.

Bloopers of the Night

Samuel Girard knew where the puck was, but nobody else on the ice had any idea until it was too late.

Anybody have an idea where Alex Stalock was going early in the first period? Fortunately, the Wild survived the phantom delayed penalty.

Stats of the Night

Scores

Boston Bruins 4, Vancouver Canucks 0

New York Islanders 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 6, Buffalo Sabres 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Montreal Canadiens 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (SO)

Washington Capitals 4, Los Angeles Kings 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 1, Florida Panthers 0 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (SO)

St. Louis Blues 6, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Minnesota Wild 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Nashville Predators 2, Winnipeg Jets 1 (OT)

San Jose Sharks 3, Calgary Flames 1

Arizona Coyotes 3, Edmonton Oilers 0


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Matt Dumba, Kevin Fiala lead Wild past Blackhawks in OT

By Scott CharlesFeb 4, 2020, 11:48 PM EST
1 Comment

The Stanley Cup Playoffs were a long shot for both the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild entering Tuesday. Matt Dumba helped Minnesota’s cause with the overtime winner as the Wild gained a critical two points.

Kevin Fiala scored twice as the Wild picked up their fourth win in six games. Alex Stalock added 27 saves.

Olli Maatta’s third-period equalizer allowed Chicago to earn one point in the tough overtime loss. Adam Boqvist also scored and Corey Crawford made 31 saves as the Blackhawks lost for only the second time in the previous eight games. Patrick Kane’s 12-game point streak was snapped

Can Dumba get going?

The Wild were hoping Dumba was ready to take a quantum leap and become one of the more dynamic defensemen throughout the league when they entered the season.

Dumba needed surgery in December of 2018 to repair a ruptured right pectoralis which caused him to miss the remainder of last season. Despite starting the season on the active roster, the road to a full recovery has been slower than expected.

The 25-year-old converted a slick forehand-backhand-forehand deke as he scored his fourth of the season to propel Minnesota in overtime.

Dumba’s value will be an interesting topic as the deadline approaches for Bill Guerin and his staff. He has three years remaining on his contract after this season that carries a $6M AAV. Can he return to being a power-play quarterback that regularly tops 40 points in a season? Or has he become an overpaid defenseman that has a reputation for missing time due to injury?

Only time will tell…

Missed opportunity

While the three-point deficit for a spot in the postseason doesn’t seem like a lot the Blackhawks squandered an opportunity.

Leapfrogging teams in the standings has become increasingly difficult with three-point games more prevalent in the NHL. The Blackhawks not only have to jump the Nashville Predators but also have the Winnipeg Jets and Wild ready to surpass them at a moment’s notice.

With only nine games remaining before the NHL trade deadline, Chicago’s front office will have to decide on its buying or selling strategy in the near future.


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.