Blackhawks vs. Bruins livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyFeb 5, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the second and final meeting between these teams this season. In their first meeting in Boston on December 5, the Blackhawks won 4-3 in OT. Chicago led 3-0 before giving up three goals in the third period, but went on to win behind an overtime winner from captain Jonathan Toews.

Boston has won four straight games, outscoring their opponents 15-4. They are coming off a 4-0 win vs. Vancouver last night behind 25 saves from Tuukka Rask, who earned his third shutout of the season.

After beating Arizona in a shootout on Saturday in their first game back from the All-Star break, Chicago lost 3-2 in overtime at Minnesota last night. The Blackhawks scored twice in the 3rd period to come back from two goals down before losing in OT. The Hawks have just one regulation loss in their last eight games (6-1-1).

David Pastrnak is second in the league with 38 goals this season and third in the league with 75 points. This is Boston’s 55th game of the season (Pastrnak has played every game), and since 1998-99, only three players have reached 40 goals in their first 55 games (Alex Ovechkin: five times, Steven Stamkos: 2010-11, Pavel Bure: 1999-00).

Ovechkin reached 40 goals with a hat trick last night in his 53rd game of the season. Pastrnak had nine more goals than Ovechkin this season through Jan 12, but has since seen his lead slip away over the past few weeks.

This is Chicago’s first home game since the All-Star break, as 11 of their first 14 games following the break are on the road. After tonight’s game against the Bruins, Chicago has a five- game Western Canada road trip, facing all teams in the playoff race.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciKarson Kuhlman
Sean KuralyCharlie CoyleAnders Bjork
Anton BlidhPar LindholmChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Jeremy Lauzon

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

BLACKHAWKS
Dominik Kubalik – Jonathan Toews – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachDylan Strome
Brandon SaadDavid KampfDrake Caggiula
Alex NylanderRyan CarpenterZack Smith

Duncan KeithAdam Boqvist
Erik GustafssonConnor Murphy
Olli MaattaSlater Koekkoek

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Blackhawks-Bruins game from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Liam McHugh anchors studio coverage with Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

Giordano’s status big concern for Flames

Flames
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 5, 2020, 5:50 PM EST
Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano underwent an MRI on Wednesday and his status for Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators (and potentially beyond) remains unknown due to a lower-body injury.

Giordano exited the Flames’ 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday midway through the second period and did not return.

Flames coach Geoff Ward did not have much of an update on Wednesday, only to say that Giordano’s status for the time being is all speculation and that it is now in the hands of the team’s doctors and medical personnel.

“He’s your captain. It’s a huge piece for us,” Ward said. “Not only are you losing a guy that’s your top-two defenseman, you’re losing potentially your leader if it turns out to be something serious for some period of time. Anytime you lose a guy of that stature out of your lineup it has the potential to have a big impact. For us, we have to shield ourselves against that and if he does miss some time that we’re ready to step up and fill the void left by him. I don’t think one guy can do that, but a lot of guys can.”

Losing Giordano for any length of time would be a pretty significant issue for a Flames that finds itself in a fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They occupy the second wild card spot in the Western Conference following Tuesday’s loss, while also sitting just two points back of second place in the Pacific Division. They are among that pack of teams in the Pacific that is separated by just a couple of points and seems to have an equal chance of getting home-ice advantage in Round 1 or missing the playoffs entirely.

While Giordano is not playing at the same level that resulted in his first Norris Trophy a year ago, he remains the Flames’ best overall defenseman and one of their top overall players.

Nobody plays more minutes than his 23:57 per game, he is by far the team’s top point-producing defenesemen, and also their most impactful defensive player.

He has only missed five total games since the start of the 2015-16 regular season.

The Flames’ next two games are absolutely massive in terms of the playoff race, hosting a Nashville Predators that is just three points behind them (with multiple games in hand) on Thursday, and then traveling to first-place Vancouver on Saturday. After that stretch they play five consecutive games against teams that are outside the playoff picture.

They have already lost five of their previous seven games, with their only two wins (January 16 at Toronto; January 29 at Edmonton) coming in shootouts. It has been nearly a month since they won a game in regulation.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Revisiting 7 of the NHL’s biggest offseason trades

By Adam GretzFeb 5, 2020, 2:38 PM EST
With the first half of the 2019-20 NHL season complete and the trade deadline just a couple of weeks away we wanted to take a quick look back at seven of the biggest trades that were made during the offseason and how they have worked out.

Let’s dig in to them.

The Nazem KadriTyson Barrie trade

Toronto Maple Leafs received: Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot, 2020 sixth-round pick
Colorado Avalanche received: Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen, 2020 third-round pick

How it’s worked: This is one of those trades where everyone is probably getting just what they thought they would get. And exactly what they wanted. Kadri gives the Avalanche a center to drive their second line, has been a huge part of their improved depth, and is scoring on a 30-goal pace (again) over 82 games. Barrie is under a far more intense microscope in Toronto, is the type of player that always be prone to criticism due to his style of play, and had a brutal start to the season. (Who didn’t on that team?) But he has looked like a completely different (and better) player under Sheldon Keefe than he did under Mike Babcock (who hasn’t?). Not sure how the Maple Leafs handle him and Jake Muzzin beyond this season (both free agents) but for right now it’s been a hockey trade where both teams benefitted.

The Phil Kessel trade

Pittsburgh Penguins received: Alex Galchenyuk, Pierre-Oliver Joseph
Arizona Coyotes received: Phil Kessel

How it’s worked: Nobody is winning it right now. This was always a weird trade from the Penguins’ perspective because they didn’t get the better player and they didn’t really save a ton of salary cap space. Kessel has been slightly more productive than Galchenyuk, but he’s definitely not Phil Kessel anymore. There’s no way the Coyotes are happy with four even-strength goals in 55 games. Galchenyuk, meanwhile, has just been a terrible fit with the Penguins. He works hard, he plays hard, he does his best, but it’s just not working. It will be a surprise if he remains with the team into March. The development of Joseph will make or break this trade for the Penguins, while the Coyotes have to hope Kessel has another big postseason in him.

The Jacob Trouba trade

New York Rangers received: Jacob Trouba
Winnipeg Jets received: Neal Pionk, 2019 first-round pick

How it’s worked: Probably not the way anybody expected it to work. Trouba was part of the Rangers’ big offseason and resulted in him getting a HUGE contract. He was also part of a mass exodus off of the Winnipeg blue line that also saw it lose Tyler Myers, Ben Chiarot, and — apparently — Dustin Byfuglien.

The twist here is that Pionk has  been the better player this season and one of the few bright spots on an otherwise bad defense. He has been the more productive player across the board offensively, while Trouba has quite literally had one of the worst defensive impacts of any player in the NHL. Granted, he’s playing on a dreadful defensive team, but he has not been good. Given his salary they are going to need a lot more. The Jets used that first-round pick to select Ville Heinola, a promising young defenseman that had an eight-game cup of coffee in the NHL to start the season and looked impressive.

The J.T. Miller trade

Vancouver Canucks received: J.T. Miller
Tampa Bay Lightning received: Marek Mazanec, 2019 third-round pick, conditional 2020 first-round pick

How it’s worked: The Lightning desperately needed to shed salary to get Brayden Point re-signed, and Miller was an obvious choice to go. It seemed like a risky move for the Canucks to give up a future first-round pick given where they were in their rebuild, but Miller has been one of their most impactful players, biggest game-changers and is helping to drive their run toward a Pacific Division title. An increased role and a bigger opportunity to shine is resulting a career year, and there is not much to suggest it is a fluke. As long as the Canucks make the playoffs and that first-round pick is in the bottom half of the round this is a win for the Canucks, and simply the cost of doing business for a cap-strapped Lightning team.

The P.K. Subban trade

New Jersey Devils received: P.K. Subban
Nashville Predators received: Steve Santini, Jeremy Davies, 2019 second-round pick, 2020 second-round pick

How it’s worked: The good news for the Devils is that they didn’t give up anything too valuable here. The bad news is Subban’s days as an elite player may be behind him and they still owe him $18 million over the next two years. It’s not that Subban has been bad, but he hasn’t been a $9 million per year player, either. It’s simply been a tough spot for a defenseman that plays his style to be in. The goaltending behind him has been bad, there isn’t a lot of forward talent around him, and the team as a whole has simply underwhelmed. Nashville, meanwhile, used its new salary cap space to sign Matt Duchene. He’s been fine, even if the team itself hasn’t.

The James NealMilan Lucic trade

Edmonton Oilers received: James Neal
Calgary Flames received: Milan Lucic

How it’s worked: “Our contract we don’t want for your bad contract you don’t want.” During the first month of the season this looked like it was going to be a laugher for the Oilers when Neal could not stop scoring goals, but he has just eight goals since Nov. 1 and has been a complete non-factor outside of the power play. Lucic has just been a non-factor. In the end, both players are exactly what we thought they were at this point in their careers, just in different sweaters.

The Justin Faulk trade

St. Louis Blues received: Justin Faulk, 2020 fifth-round draft pick
Carolina Hurricanes received: Joel Edmundson, Dominik Bokk, 2021 seventh-round draft pick

How it’s worked: After years of speculation and rumors the Hurricanes not only finally traded Faulk, but they sent him to the defending Stanley Cup champions. Faulk is the bigger name and the better player, but objectively speaking there has not been a huge difference in the performance of the two players this season, while the Hurricanes didn’t have to give Faulk the huge contract the Blues did. Bokk is an intriguing prospect (2018 first-round pick) for them, and they still have a pretty deep blue– and young — line to build around. Faulk still figures to be a huge part of the Blues going forward.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

My Favorite Goal: Bolland clinches Cup for Blackhawks 17 seconds later

Dave Bolland Blackhawks
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 5, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers and personalities remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

Today, Adam Gretz looks back at Dave Bolland’s goal to win the Chicago Blackhawks the Stanley Cup.

This isn’t necessarily about the goal itself.

It wasn’t a highlight-reel play, or a superstar putting the puck in the net with a signature move, or even a team or player that I had any particular personal rooting interest in.

It was about the moment. The experience. And everything that came along with it and everything that followed it.

It was Game 6 the 2013 Stanley Cup Final between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins, and the Stanley Cup itself was in the building.

At that point I had been writing about hockey full-time for about five years and had already attended hundreds of games for work and as a hockey fan. Regular season games, outdoor games, playoff games, and yes, several Cup Final games. One thing I had never had the opportunity to witness in person was the Stanley Cup actually being handed out.

On this night, it was a possibility as the Blackhawks and Bruins took the ice with the former holding a 3-2 series lead.

It became a reality when Dave Bolland jammed a loose puck into the back of the net with 58 seconds to play in, capping off an insane final two minutes in what is still one of the most exciting hockey games I have ever had the joy of witnessing in person.

The goal itself was the definition of an “ugly” goal.

An innocent shot from the blue line gets thrown at the net, while a third-liner crashes the crease and is in the right place at the right time to pounce on a rebound off the goal post and put it in the net.

At this point the Blackhawks’ dynasty hadn’t been born yet. They had won their first Stanley Cup (2010), but a salary cap crunch had ripped apart a lot of its depth and that first championship was followed by consecutive first-round losses (to Vancouver in 2011 and to Arizona in 2012). The potential was there, but their legacy could have still gone either way

In this particular postseason Jonathan Toews — later known for being one of the most clutch players in the league — was getting absolutely crushed for a lack of production (he scored just one goal in his first 20 playoff games), starting goalie Corey Crawford was having both his glove and blocker side brutally criticized and scrutinized, and even Patrick Kane had gone seven consecutive games at one point in the playoffs without scoring a goal.

Even with all of that the Blackhawks were still just one game away from winning another championship. It was a testament to how deep of a roster they had assembled, and just how good the entire team was that their best players could slump for so long and they could still just be a game away from a championship.

The game itself was full of scoring chances, close calls, near misses, and some great goaltending that kept it a 1-1 game for the first 53 minutes. Then, with just seven minutes to play in regulation, Milan Lucic scored to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. It was then that everyone started to prepare for what seemed to be an inevitable Game 7. It wasn’t just a possibility, it was simply going to happen. There was no way the league’s best defensive team at the time (Boston), with Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, and Tuukka Rask all at the height of their power as players, was going to give up that lead, in that game, in that building.

Simply. Not. Happening.

As the clock ticked away, I was doing the same thing every other writer in the press box and/or media room was doing — putting the finishing touches on an initial column on how the Bruins had forced a Game 7 and ready to submit as soon as the clock hit zero.

And then, with 1:16 to play, it all started.

Bryan Bickell tied the game for Chicago, forcing everyone to put their Game 7 plans on hold and start preparing for overtime in Game 6.

Those new plans would only last for 17 seconds.

Because that’s how long it took for Bolland to follow Bickell’s goal and score the game-winner.

There are so many things I remember about that moment. The deafening, stunned silence of TD Garden minus the emphatic cheers of the thousand or so Blackhawks fans in attendance. Bolland forgetting that there were still 58 seconds to play in regulation and throwing his stick and gloves to the ice as if he had scored an overtime goal. Me highlighting every word of the story I had written about a Bruins win and hitting the “delete” button to start over with an entirely new story. The adrenaline of rushing down to the tunnel and waiting to get on the ice to conduct player interviews for the winning team. Actually walking around on the ice while players still celebrated with the Cup. Then frantically writing a new story on the Blackhawks’ second championship (the first team to win multiple Cups in the salary cap era). Going back to my hotel at 2:30 in the morning, and staying awake for the next four hours — still trying to comprehend the insane comeback I had just witnessed — to catch an early train back home.

But the madness did not stop there.

It is incredible to look back at the sequence of events that goal and that game set into motion.

The Blackhawks as a team were now on their way to becoming a mini-dynasty.

The Bruins, just 76 seconds away from forcing a Game 7 where anything could have happened (maybe they win and become the dynasty?), ended up making Tyler Seguin their scapegoat (something they highlighted and put out there for public consumption) and traded him to Dallas in a deal they would have literally nothing to show for just a couple of years later.

The Blackhawks, facing another salary cap crunch, traded Bolland to the Toronto Maple Leafs just six days after he clinched a championship for them. He would play one injury-shortened season for them before signing a huge free agent contract with the Florida Panthers, something they may not have happened had his 2013 postseason gone the way it did. 

I did not care who won the game or the series. I just wanted to experience a good series and maybe get a chance to see something cool happen.

It all delivered, and there still is not a goal that stands out to me more, even if the goal itself was relatively simple.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Our Line Starts podcast: Tortorella for Adams; Eichel’s Hart Trophy case

By Sean LeahyFeb 5, 2020, 11:54 AM EST
Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Patrick Sharp explain why the injury-depleted Penguins still have a chance win the Metro. Jones and Sharp tell some funny stories about the etiquette of shooting high on goalies in practice. The guys also debate whether John Tortorella should be considered for the Jack Adams Award and discuss Jack Eichel‘s Hart Trophy case. Plus, an interview with Flames All-Star Matthew Tkachuk.

Start-2:40 Intros
2:35-6:55 Can the Penguins win the Metro Division?
6:55-10:10 Unwritten rules about shooting high in practice
10:10-15:40 Can John Tortorella win Coach of the Year?
15:40-19:10 Goalie fight takes Battle of Alberta to next level
19:10-30:20 Interview with Flames All-Star Matthew Tkachuk
30:20-end Can Jack Eichel win MVP if Sabres miss playoffs?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

