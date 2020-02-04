NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Blackhawks currently sit three points behind the Coyotes for the second Wild Card in the Western Conference. On the morning of January 11, Chicago sat in last place in the Central, but has since won six of their last seven games to climb back into the playoff race.
The Blackhawks are looking to avoid missing the playoffs for a third straight season. Before this current drought, the Blackhawks reached the playoffs in nine straight seasons, winning three Stanley Cups during that time. After facing Minnesota on Tuesday, Chicago returns home to take on the Bruins on Wednesday. They then embark on a five-game Western Canada road trip against all teams in the playoff race (WPG, EDM, VAN, CGY, WPG)
Patrick Kane enters Tuesday on a 12-game point streak (5G-13A), the longest active streak in the league. It is Kane’s second point streak of 12-plus games this season, having tallied a point in 15 straight games in November.
The Wild have lost eight of their last 12 games (4-7-1) and currently sit in last place in the Central Division. They sit seven points outside of the second Wild Card in the West as they look to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season. Prior to missing the playoffs last season, the Wild had reached the postseason in six straight seasons from 2012-13 to 2017-18. In three straight years (2013-2015), the Wild were eliminated from the playoffs by Chicago.
Minnesota’s penalty kill is ranked 30th in the NHL this season (73.5%) and their PK is even worse at home (71.8%). In their last six games, Minnesota’s penalty kill is sputtering at just 46.7%, allowing 8 goals on 15 power play opportunities for their opponents. They allowed three power play goals in their loss against Boston on Saturday.
WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Dominik Kubalik – Jonathan Toews – Drake Caggiula
Brandon Saad – Kirby Dach – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat – David Kampf – Dylan Strome
Zack Smith – Ryan Carpenter – Alex Nylander
Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist
Erik Gustafsson – Connor Murphy
Olli Maatta – Slater Koekkoek
Starting goalie: Corey Crawford
WILD
Zach Parise – Eric Staal – Mats Zuccarello
Jason Zucker – Luke Kunin – Kevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno
Ryan Donato – Mikko Koivu – Ryan Hartman
Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Mathew Dumba
Carson Soucy – Brad Hunt
Starting goalie: Alex Stalock
