Islanders turn to top prospect Bellows to help boost offense

By Adam GretzFeb 4, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
With just six wins in their past 17 games and one of the lowest scoring offenses among playoff teams, the New York Islanders need some kind of a spark. A trade seems like a must before the deadline if they are going to fix their biggest Achilles heel (offense), but before that happens they are turning to an internal option in an effort to boost their offense.

The option is top prospect and 2016 first-round draft pick Kieffer Bellows.

After being recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday, Islanders coach Barry Trotz that Bellows will make his regular season NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

It is expected that he will skate on the team’s third line alongside Derick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle. He has 16 goals in 45 games with Bridgeport so far this season. While that may not seem like a huge number, he has been white hot over the past few weeks with 13 goals in his past 20 games.

The Islanders desperately need some of that to carry over to the NHL because the offense is among the bottom-10 in pretty much every category across the board.

• Entering play on Tuesday the Islanders are 21st in the NHL in goals per game, after finishing 22nd in the league a year ago. Among teams currently occupying a playoff position, only the Coyotes, Stars, and Blue Jackets rank lower. Only the Stars finished the 2018-19 season lower among playoff teams.

• They are 27th in shots on goal per game, 27th in total shot attempts per game, 20th on the power play, and middle of the pack (15th, 17th) when it comes to expected goals and scoring chances.

• On an individual level, the Islanders don’t have a single player (minimum 40 games played) that ranks in the top-40 in points per game, while only two players (Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson) currently reside among the top-125.

The old cliche is that defense wins championships, but you still need to have possess the threat of offense to win the Stanley Cup. Just look at the Stanley Cup Finalists over the previous seven seasons and where they ranked across the league in goals per game, shots per game, and total shot attempts per game.

With the exception of the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues, every team on here ranks in the top-10 in at least one (and sometimes two) of these areas.

The only two teams that reached the Stanley Cup Final during that stretch with an offense thanked close to where the Islanders do were the 2014-15 Blackhawks and 2013-14 Kings. And with all due respect to the Islanders and what they have done the past two regular seasons, they are not those teams. The 2014-15 Blackhawks were loaded with Hall of Fame players and were always a threat to score (look where they ranked in shots and shot attempts) even if it didn’t always result in a goal.

The Kings were at the peak as the most dominant defensive and possession team in the league.

The Islanders, again, are 22nd, 27th, and 27th in these three areas. No Stanley Cup Finalist in the past seven years has ranked that poorly across the board.

That’s just not good enough if the Islanders are going to take their next step.

Bellows allow probably will not be enough to make a significant dent in that, but they have to start somewhere. Maybe this is where it begins.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Injuries: Frederik Andersen to miss Maple Leafs’ game Wednesday

By Adam GretzFeb 4, 2020, 2:09 PM EST
Checking in on some notable injuries around the NHL…

Frederik Andersen will not play for Maple Leafs on Wednesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday night looks even more costly the next day.

Not only did they lose a 3-1 lead, at home, to a team they are directly competing with for a playoff spot, but they also lost their starting goalie to a neck injury.

Frederik Andersen will not travel with the team to New York for Wednesday’s game against the Rangers and is currently listed as being “day-to-day” with a neck injury. Backup Michael Hutchinson will start in his place and be backed up by Kasimir Kaskisuo who was called up from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

This is a pretty significant situation to watch because the Maple Leafs are going to be in a lot of trouble if Andersen is not healthy. Their goaltending depth has been a major issue this season as neither Hutchinson or Kaskisuo (only one appearance, for what it’s worth) have been consistent enough.

While Andersen is 24-9-6 in his appearances with a .910 save percentage, the other two are just 4-9-1 with a combined .882 save percentage.

Hutchinson replaced Andersen on Monday and allowed three goals on the 13 shots he faced.

Ekman-Larsson to miss second straight game for Coyotes

Huge game in the Pacifici Division on Tuesday night when the Arizona Coyotes host the Edmonton Oilers.

The Coyotes will be without Oliver Ekman-Larsson, their captain and best overall defenseman, for the second straight game as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Arizona enters the game in the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks and three points back of the Oilers for the second playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Given that Edmonton still has two games in a hand a regulation win on Tuesday would be significant for the Coyotes.

They enter Tuesday on a five-game losing streak while also having lost eight out of their previous nine. They have collected just five out of a possible 18 points (1-5-3 record) during that stretch.

Samsonov shaken up in practice

The Washington Capitals received a bit of a scare in practice on Tuesday when goalie Ilya Samsonov was hit up high by an Alex Ovechkin shot and had to leave practice.

He was not expected to start Tuesday’s game, but the Capitals did call up Vitek Vanecek from the AHL as a precautionary measure.

Samsonov, one of the NHL’s top rookies so far this season, has also been the Capitals’ best goalie.

No word on Barkov for game against Columbus

The most impressive thing about Florida’s big win against Toronto on Monday night — they did it without star center Aleksander Barkov who missed the game due to a lower-body injury.

They have another massive game in their playoff push on Tuesday night when they face a Columbus Blue Jackets team that is 17-2-5 in its past 24 games.

The Panthers held an optional morning skate on Tuesday, so there is no official word on whether or not they will get Barkov back.

The initial diagnosis on his injury is that he is “day-to-day.”

If he does not return Tuesday, the Panthers’ next game will be on Thursday at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Playoffs within reach for Blackhawks

By Adam GretzFeb 4, 2020, 11:10 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

If you gave up on the Chicago Blackhawks’ playoff chances in the middle of December it would have been an understandable decision.

They had won just 12 of their first 31 games, were getting buried in the Western Conference standings, and looking like a deeply flawed team in need of some sort of a reboot. They may still have their flaws, but there is no denying that they are right back in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, entering Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) just three points back of a playoff spot with a game in hand.

A win against the Wild, combined with a Coyotes regulation loss in Edmonton, would close that gap to just a single point. Considering where this team was just five weeks ago that is a huge accomplishment and turnaround, especially when you consider just how bad of a start they had, and how much it typically buries a team in the standings. Keep in mind that in the salary cap era only five teams (out of 68) with 12 or fewer wins through their first 31 games of a season have been able to bounce back to make the playoffs.

The Blackhawks still have a lot of work ahead of them (even a three-point gap is a lot harder to make up than it looks) and are going to have to maintain their recent pace, but they have at least given themselves a shot.

What has been driving their recent success?

For starters, their two superstar forwards — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane — have helped carry the offense. Kane is again one of the league’s top-10 scorers for the season, while Toews is continuing to show that he isn’t yet ready to fade off in a decline. Toews has been especially productive over the past month.

They have also found something in rookie Dominik Kubalik, one of the league’s hottest goal scorers at the moment. He has 13 goals since Dec. 14 and is starting to climb the rookie rankings and look like one of general manager Stan Bowman’s best acquisitions in years.

The biggest factor, though, is the play of the goaltending duo of Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford. The Blackhawks’ defense still has its issues, but Lehner and Crawford have both been outstanding in net this season. This duo was always going to be the Blackhawks’ X-factor this season because they are both capable of playing at a level that can elevate a team around them.

They have done that.

This recent surge also creates a lot of questions for general manager Stan Bowman and how he handles the trade deadline later this month. Is this is a team worth adding to try and get in and make a run in a Western Conference that only has maybe a couple of really strong contenders at the top? What does he do with his goaltending situation where both players are unrestricted free agents at the end of this season? How much is Erik Gustafsson worth a new deal?

The answers to those questions will almost certainly depend on what happens over the next couple of weeks. They have 10 games between today and the trade deadline, with most of them coming against teams they could be competing with for a playoff spot. They’ve already won a couple of those “four-point games” recently (Winnipeg, Arizona) and have a bunch more ahead of them.

Wild have no margin for error

The Wild, meanwhile, are going to need a miracle to play their way back into the playoff race.

They enter the Tuesday’s game having lost eight out of 12 games, are coming off a brutal 6-1 loss to Boston over the weekend, and open the day seven points back of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them. A win on Tuesday could help close that gap a little, and they do have a favorable schedule in the second half due to the number of home games they have, but this might be too much to overcome.

The big question here is how many more losses general manager Bill Guerin needs to see before he starts selling? And how drastic will he look to get with the changes?

Chris Cuthbert and Pierre McGuire will have the call from St. Paul. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage with Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Eichel vows ‘wheels won’t fall off’ Sabres as in past years

Associated PressFeb 4, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres captain Jack Eichel is doing everything within his power to prevent his team from falling into an all-too-familiar late-season rut.

The fifth-year player is enjoying a breakout season with a career-best 31 goals – seven of them game-winners – as he displays on-ice consistency.

And then there are continuing signs that the 23-year-old is maturing into a well-rounded leader.

Eichel might still show an occasional outburst of frustration, such as when he smashed his stick over Buffalo’s net in the closing moments of a 3-1 loss to Montreal last week. What’s been more apparent is the self-restraint Eichel has displayed in not allowing his emotions to roil into the following day.

”The biggest thing I think is being able to regroup,” he said, before pausing to gather his thoughts a day after the loss to Montreal.

”It’s not like last year,” Eichel said, referring to how Buffalo unraveled by turning a 17-6-2 start into a 33-39-10 finish that led to coach Phil Housley’s firing.

”We’ve been through these times where we take a couple of hits at this time of year … and then all of a sudden the wheels fall off,” he added. ”That’s not happening here.”

The following day, Eichel backed up his words by scoring 36 seconds into overtime of a 2-1 victory over Columbus.

The win might mean little in the big picture for a Sabres team that at 23-22-7 opened this week 10 points out of contention and is in jeopardy of extending the NHL’s longest active playoff drought to a ninth year.

And yet, the victory over Columbus was significant in how it briefly silenced a disgruntled fan base voicing its displeasure over a team displaying modest hints of development under its fifth coach and third general manager in six years.

Goalie Carter Hutton acknowledged the importance of the win by saying: ”Everyone knows what’s going on. We’re not stupid. The outside, and the pressure that comes with the situation we’re in: So it was a big answer today.”

The Sabres spent much of last week careening toward a state of crisis after coming out of a 10-day break with home losses to Ottawa and Montreal.

The disgruntled masses gained a voice when 32-year-old fan Duane Steinel phoned into the Sabres’ flagship station, WGR-Radio, to deliver a three-plus-minute tirade on the franchise’s shortcomings. His criticisms ranged from questioning the Sabres’ inconsistencies to citing issues beyond the team’s control, such as an inability to print out-of-stock jerseys as part of the franchise’s silver anniversary celebrations.

The clip went viral on social media and was picked up by radio stations in Canada.

”I just want (the Sabres) to care. I just want them to matter again,” Steinel told The Associated Press on Monday, saying his frustrations were prompted by Buffalo’s 5-2 loss to Ottawa. ”It was depressing. I just looked around in the arena, even when the game was tied, there was nobody cheering. The atmosphere was so bad, and it’s been like this for so long, man.”

Two nights later, the Sabres were booed off the ice against Montreal.

First-year coach Ralph Krueger can feel the fans’ pain, even though he’s trying to block it out so as not to distract from his message to the team.

”It’s not that we’re sticking our heads in the sand, and whatever noise is out there is out there,” Krueger said.

”But I really don’t let it into my head or my space because I need to work with this group on a daily basis as constructively as possible,” he added. ”Do fans deserve to boo us after games like Ottawa and Montreal? Yes. Do we need to take that? Yes. And it should fuel us to continue to work in the right direction.”

Buffalo’s season has been a series of peaks and valleys, with the Sabres following a 9-2-1 start with a 1-7-2 slump, before going 13-13-4 since.

Krueger blames the inconsistencies on the team failing to stick to fundamentals.

”Sometimes it takes pain like we’re feeling right now to implement those (fundamentals) to become normal for us, and they aren’t yet,” Krueger said.

Eichel has been the Sabres’ one consistent bright spot and is getting mentioned as an NHL MVP candidate despite Buffalo’s struggles. He’s fourth in the league in scoring and tied for seventh in points.

Eichel has been held without a point 12 times this season, and just three times in his past 33 games – a stretch in which he’s combined for 23 goals and 23 assists.

Difficult as it might sound, Eichel insisted he can do more.

”Everyone needs to kind of look in the mirror and expect more out of themselves going forward. That includes me,” he said.

Though hopeful about the future, Eichel acknowledged the team’s inconsistencies have worn on him.

”Wouldn’t it wear on you?” Eichel said. ”Yeah, I think it wears on everyone. But that’s my job as a hockey player, as a leader, as a person, to be able to find a way to regroup every day, come to work and get better.”

Canada beats US in OT, pulls within 2-1 in Rivalry Series

Associated PressFeb 4, 2020, 8:04 AM EST
VICTORIA, British Columbia — Victoria Bach scored 3:22 into overtime to lift Canada over the United States on Monday night in the third game of the Rivalry Series.

Bach’s backhander off a 2-on-1 pass from Blayre Turnbull beat goalie Nicole Hensley, who faced a Canadian onslaught in the extra frame.

The Canada-U.S. Rivalry Series was at full intensity. Canada’s Brigette Lacquette tied it for Canada with just under seven minutes left in the third period with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line during an intense scramble for the puck.

Canada had a two-player power-play advantage for more than a minute and Lacquette’s goal came with the Americans down one player but facing fierce pressure from the Canadians, who held possession for much of the penalties.

The teams traded goals in the second, with Brianne Jenner scoring short-handed for Canada early in the period. Jenner had a clear breakaway and scored when she bobbled the puck and it squeezed through Hensley’s pads.

Hilary Knight scored on the power play for the Americans with a blast from the right face-off circle the 12:01. It was her 200th career point with the U.S. team.

This was coach Troy Ryan’s first game behind the bench after replacing former coach Perry Pearn last month.

The Americans won the first two games last December in Hartford, Connecticut and Moncton, New Brunswick.

The teams play next in Vancouver on Wednesday, and the series wraps up Saturday in Anaheim, California.