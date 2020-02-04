MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Matt Dumba, Kevin Fiala lead Wild past Blackhawks in OT

By Scott CharlesFeb 4, 2020, 11:48 PM EST
The Stanley Cup Playoffs were a long shot for both the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild entering Tuesday. Matt Dumba helped Minnesota’s cause with the overtime winner as the Wild gained a critical two points.

Kevin Fiala scored twice as the Wild picked up their fourth win in six games. Alex Stalock added 27 saves.

Olli Maatta’s third-period equalizer allowed Chicago to earn one point in the tough overtime loss. Adam Boqvist also scored and Corey Crawford made 31 saves as the Blackhawks lost for only the second time in the previous eight games. Patrick Kane’s 12-game point streak was snapped

Can Dumba get going?

The Wild were hoping Dumba was ready to take a quantum leap and become one of the more dynamic defensemen throughout the league when they entered the season.

Dumba needed surgery in December of 2018 to repair a ruptured right pectoralis which caused him to miss the remainder of last season. Despite starting the season on the active roster, the road to a full recovery has been slower than expected.

The 25-year-old converted a slick forehand-backhand-forehand deke as he scored his fourth of the season to propel Minnesota in overtime.

Dumba’s value will be an interesting topic as the deadline approaches for Bill Guerin and his staff. He has three years remaining on his contract after this season that carries a $6M AAV. Can he return to being a power-play quarterback that regularly tops 40 points in a season? Or has he become an overpaid defenseman that has a reputation for missing time due to injury?

Only time will tell…

Missed opportunity

While the three-point deficit for a spot in the postseason doesn’t seem like a lot the Blackhawks squandered an opportunity.

Leapfrogging teams in the standings has become increasingly difficult with three-point games more prevalent in the NHL. The Blackhawks not only have to jump the Nashville Predators but also have the Winnipeg Jets and Wild ready to surpass them at a moment’s notice.

With only nine games remaining before the NHL trade deadline, Chicago’s front office will have to decide on its buying or selling strategy in the near future.


The Buzzer: Ovechkin remains red hot; Beauvillier lifts Islanders in OT

By Scott CharlesFeb 5, 2020, 12:20 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

The Russian superstar is on an incredible pace and added his third hat trick of 2020 on his quest to reach 700 career goals. Ovechkin recorded a natural hat trick in the final six minutes and 10 seconds as the Washington Capitals erased a one-goal third-period deficit in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings. Ovechkin became the second player in NHL history to reach the 40-goal mark for the 11th time in his career, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s record of 12 seasons. Players have often struggled when approaching a momentous milestone in their career, but Ovechkin has 14 goals in the previous seven games as he prepares to join an illustrious group.

2) Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders

The 22-year-old forward opened and closed the scoring in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars Tuesday. Beauvillier started the night with a beautiful backhander 90 seconds into the game. Jordan Eberle delivered a perfect pass which allowed Beauvillier to get behind the Stars defense. In overtime, Brock Nelson forced a neutral-zone turnover and set up Beauvillier for the overtime winner. No. 18 has five goals and four assists in the previous seven games.

3) Andre Burakovsky, Colorado Avalanche

Burakovsky has proven to be a wise offseason acquisition by Joe Sakic and continued his strong season with a career best four-point performance in the Colorado’s 6-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Burakovsky picked up his 17th of the season with a wicked wrist shot in the opening period. He also dished out three assists including a deft pass to set up Nikita Zadorov in the second period. The Avalanche were looking to add scoring depth to complement their top line and Burakovsky has helped fill the void.

Other Notable Performances

  • Joe Thornton became the 14th player to score 1,500 NHL point with two assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves and improved to 14-0-2 in his last 16 starts.
  • Kieffer Bellows recorded his first career point in his NHL debut.
  • Tuukka Rask picked up his fourth shutout of the season as the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks.
  • Cale Makar set the record for most points by a rookie defenseman in Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history with 27th assist and 38th point this season.
  • Antti Raanta recorded his second shutout of the season in the Arizona Coyotes’ 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Ilya Kovalchuk netted the only goal in the shootout in the Montreal Canadiens’ 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Highlights of the Night

It is hard enough to control a bouncing puck off the boards, but Mathew Barzal was able to place his stick between his legs and score a third-period equalizer in the process.

Zach Werenski fired a wrist shot past his former teammate Sergei Bobrovsky to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers.

Bloopers of the Night

Samuel Girard knew where the puck was, but nobody else on the ice had any idea until it was too late.

Anybody have an idea where Alex Stalock was going early in the first period? Fortunately, the Wild survived the phantom delayed penalty.

Stats of the Night

Scores

Boston Bruins 4, Vancouver Canucks 0

New York Islanders 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 6, Buffalo Sabres 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Montreal Canadiens 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (SO)

Washington Capitals 4, Los Angeles Kings 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 1, Florida Panthers 0 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (SO)

St. Louis Blues 6, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Minnesota Wild 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Nashville Predators 2, Winnipeg Jets 1 (OT)

San Jose Sharks 3, Calgary Flames 1

Arizona Coyotes 3, Edmonton Oilers 0


Alex Ovechkin continues march toward 700 with another hat trick

By Scott CharlesFeb 4, 2020, 10:12 PM EST
Alex Ovechkin continued his quest for 700 goals with his third hat trick since January 16th in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

He scored goals 696, 697 and 698 and reached the 40-goal milestone for the 11th time in his marvelous NHL career.

The captain single-handedly erased a one-goal third-period deficit with three consecutive goals over the span of four minutes and 24 seconds in the final seven minutes of the third period.

Ovechkin evened the score at 2-2 when he finished a feed from T.J. Oshie at 13:50 of the third period. Just 70 seconds later, the Russian forward collected a rebound from his own shot and gave the Capitals a one-goal lead.

He would complete the natural hat trick with an empty net tally from just inside his own blueline with less than two minutes remaining. It was Ovechkin’s 14th goal in the previous seven games as he marches toward the exclusive club.

The 34-year-old will eventually become the eighth player to score 700 in NHL history, joining Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner. Ovechkin also surpassed Maurice Richard for the eighth most hat tricks in NHL history after recording the 27th of his career.

While Ovechkin certainly has eyes on Gartner’s record of 708 goals, Gretzky’s iconic 894 total doesn’t seem that far-fetched. It is unrealistic Ovechkin keeps up the two goals a game pace he is currently on, but he has remained one of the most prolific offensive talents of this generation and has not showed many signs of slowing down.


WATCH LIVE: Wild host Blackhawks on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 4, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks currently sit three points behind the Coyotes for the second Wild Card in the Western Conference. On the morning of January 11, Chicago sat in last place in the Central, but has since won six of their last seven games to climb back into the playoff race.

The Blackhawks are looking to avoid missing the playoffs for a third straight season. Before this current drought, the Blackhawks reached the playoffs in nine straight seasons, winning three Stanley Cups during that time. After facing Minnesota on Tuesday, Chicago returns home to take on the Bruins on Wednesday. They then embark on a five-game Western Canada road trip against all teams in the playoff race (WPG, EDM, VAN, CGY, WPG)

Patrick Kane enters Tuesday on a 12-game point streak (5G-13A), the longest active streak in the league. It is Kane’s second point streak of 12-plus games this season, having tallied a point in 15 straight games in November.

The Wild have lost eight of their last 12 games (4-7-1) and currently sit in last place in the Central Division. They sit seven points outside of the second Wild Card in the West as they look to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season. Prior to missing the playoffs last season, the Wild had reached the postseason in six straight seasons from 2012-13 to 2017-18. In three straight years (2013-2015), the Wild were eliminated from the playoffs by Chicago.

Minnesota’s penalty kill is ranked 30th in the NHL this season (73.5%) and their PK is even worse at home (71.8%). In their last six games, Minnesota’s penalty kill is sputtering at just 46.7%, allowing 8 goals on 15 power play opportunities for their opponents. They allowed three power play goals in their loss against Boston on Saturday.

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Dominik KubalikJonathan ToewsDrake Caggiula
Brandon SaadKirby Dach – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDavid KampfDylan Strome
Zack SmithRyan CarpenterAlex Nylander

Duncan KeithAdam Boqvist
Erik GustafssonConnor Murphy
Olli MaattaSlater Koekkoek

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

WILD
Zach PariseEric StaalMats Zuccarello
Jason ZuckerLuke KuninKevin Fiala
Jordan GreenwayJoel Eriksson EkMarcus Foligno
Ryan DonatoMikko KoivuRyan Hartman

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinMathew Dumba
Carson SoucyBrad Hunt

Starting goalie: Alex Stalock

Chris Cuthbert and Pierre McGuire will have the call from St. Paul. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage with Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.

NHL Injuries: Frederik Andersen to miss Maple Leafs’ game Wednesday

By Adam GretzFeb 4, 2020, 2:09 PM EST
Checking in on some notable injuries around the NHL…

Frederik Andersen will not play for Maple Leafs on Wednesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday night looks even more costly the next day.

Not only did they lose a 3-1 lead, at home, to a team they are directly competing with for a playoff spot, but they also lost their starting goalie to a neck injury.

Frederik Andersen will not travel with the team to New York for Wednesday’s game against the Rangers and is currently listed as being “day-to-day” with a neck injury. Backup Michael Hutchinson will start in his place and be backed up by Kasimir Kaskisuo who was called up from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

This is a pretty significant situation to watch because the Maple Leafs are going to be in a lot of trouble if Andersen is not healthy. Their goaltending depth has been a major issue this season as neither Hutchinson or Kaskisuo (only one appearance, for what it’s worth) have been consistent enough.

While Andersen is 24-9-6 in his appearances with a .910 save percentage, the other two are just 4-9-1 with a combined .882 save percentage.

Hutchinson replaced Andersen on Monday and allowed three goals on the 13 shots he faced.

Ekman-Larsson to miss second straight game for Coyotes

Huge game in the Pacifici Division on Tuesday night when the Arizona Coyotes host the Edmonton Oilers.

The Coyotes will be without Oliver Ekman-Larsson, their captain and best overall defenseman, for the second straight game as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Arizona enters the game in the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks and three points back of the Oilers for the second playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Given that Edmonton still has two games in a hand a regulation win on Tuesday would be significant for the Coyotes.

They enter Tuesday on a five-game losing streak while also having lost eight out of their previous nine. They have collected just five out of a possible 18 points (1-5-3 record) during that stretch.

Samsonov shaken up in practice

The Washington Capitals received a bit of a scare in practice on Tuesday when goalie Ilya Samsonov was hit up high by an Alex Ovechkin shot and had to leave practice.

He was not expected to start Tuesday’s game, but the Capitals did call up Vitek Vanecek from the AHL as a precautionary measure.

Samsonov, one of the NHL’s top rookies so far this season, has also been the Capitals’ best goalie.

No word on Barkov for game against Columbus

The most impressive thing about Florida’s big win against Toronto on Monday night — they did it without star center Aleksander Barkov who missed the game due to a lower-body injury.

They have another massive game in their playoff push on Tuesday night when they face a Columbus Blue Jackets team that is 17-2-5 in its past 24 games.

The Panthers held an optional morning skate on Tuesday, so there is no official word on whether or not they will get Barkov back.

The initial diagnosis on his injury is that he is “day-to-day.”

If he does not return Tuesday, the Panthers’ next game will be on Thursday at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Related: Another injury for Blue Jackets as Wennberg to miss 3-4 weeks

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.