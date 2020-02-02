NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The top two teams in the Metro Division meet for the first time this season, both coming in off wins on Friday night. This is the latest date of a “first meeting” between these clubs in a non-shortened season. Sunday’s game is exactly four months since opening night of the NHL season.

Pittsburgh heads to D.C. following an OT win over their cross-state rival Flyers on Friday. After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the Pens scored 3 straight goals to take a 3-1 lead before allowing Philadelphia to come back and tie the game at three. In overtime, captain Sidney Crosby came through with the game-winning goal just 55 seconds into the extra period.

As for the Capitals, they’ll return home after a 5-3 win in Ottawa on Friday. After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead thanks goals from T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington was able to keep the Senators at bay despite Ottawa cutting the lead to one goal on three separate occasions. The Caps have now won five of their last six games (5-1-0).

Alex Ovechkin continued his goal-scoring tear on Friday, scoring twice more to pass Mark Messier for eighth on the all-time goal list. Ovechkin now has 695 goals, five away from becoming just the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 career goals. Ovechkin now needs 200 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history.

Ovi has been incredible in recent weeks, scoring 11 goals over his last five games. He had eight in the final three games before the bye week and All-Star break. Then, after serving his 1-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game, he has come back with three goals in the last two games. His 13 goals in January led the NHL for the month.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC]

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 2, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS

Jared McCann – Sidney Crosby – Dominik Simon

Bryan Rust – Evgeni Malkin – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk – Andrew Agozzino – Anthony Angello

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Chad Ruhwedel – Justin Schultz

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana – Evgeny Kuznetsov – T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin – Lars Eller – Richard Panik

Brendan Leipsic – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Michal Kempny – John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Radko Gudas

Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and Brian Boucher will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Sunday’s studio coverage on NBC will be hosted by Liam McHugh with analysts Keith Jones and Mike Milbury.