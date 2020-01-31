PHT Morning Skate: Sharks can start rebuild; Dumba’s trade value

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• With Tomas Hertl injured, the Sharks can officially start their rebuild. (The Hockey News)

• The Giordano – Brodie pairing is doing wonders for the Flames. (TSN)

• The Score breaks down the schedules for potential playoff teams in the Western Conference. (The Score)

• Jake Sanderson is a top-20 prospect, per McKeen’s Ryan Wagman. (Rotoworld)

• Former Bruins defenseman Andrew Ference discussed the challenges of his job as the NHL’s director of social impact, growth and legislative affairs. (Sportsnet)

• What’s Matt Dumba‘s trade value? (Hockey Wilderness)

• Shea Theodore and Nick Holden have become the Golden Knights’ best defensive duo. (Las Vegas Sun)

• The Avs’ power play has been surprisingly mediocre for a while now. (Mile High Hockey)

• The Sabres are about to be tested now that Linus Ullmark is injured. (Die by the Blade)

• Here are some risky trade options for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Pensburgh)

• Aaron Ekblad has been really good for the Panthers lately. (Rat Trick)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.