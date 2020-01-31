The hockey and sports world has taken the week to mourn the shocking passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. Ducks goalie John Gibson plans to pay tribute to Bryant and other victims with the mask he’s wearing Friday.

Gibson’s mask features stars that honor some of Kobe Bryant’s greatest accomplishments, including his 81-point game. There are other nice touches, including featuring 8 and 24, the numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career.

Importantly, the mask memorializes all nine victims. Along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Gibson’s mask honors John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan. Seeing those names, plus an image of Kobe comforting Gianna, really makes the back of the mask the most resonant part for me.

This Kobe Bryant tribute mask will be worn by John Gibson tonight as the #NHLDucks take on the Lightning at @HondaCenter. The mask features a silhouette of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, surrounded by the names of the seven other victims of the tragedy.

— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 31, 2020

Shell Shock Designs made the mask, and also shared video that gives a view of the artwork:

Plenty of NHL teams paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and the other helicopter crash victims over the last few days. Nearby teams provide some of the most resonant tributes, as the Los Angeles Kings — a team that shares the Staples Center with the Lakers — also shared heartfelt odes.

Anaheim Calling points out that Ducks Carter Rowney scored a goal that ended up being heavy in numerology.

The Anaheim Ducks themselves honored the victims of the crash with 24 seconds of silence before the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, and it got even crazier when Carter Rowney, number 24 for the Ducks scored 24 seconds into a power play in the 24th home game of the season on the 24th shot of the game to make the score 2-4.

Gibson’s Ducks host the Lightning on Friday.

NHL teams and players honor Kobe Bryant, other victims of that accident.

