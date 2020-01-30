NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nashville had its bye week lead directly into All-Star Weekend and came out of the break last in the Central Division, but after a third-period 5-4 comeback win at Washington last night, the Predators are just four points out of the Wild Card.

Both of these teams have made coaching changes this season (John Hynes in for Peter Laviolette in Nashville and Alain Nasreddine in for New Jersey after Hynes was let go), two of seven teams in the league to do so thus far (Nashville, New Jersey, Vegas, San Jose, Calgary, Dallas, Toronto). With Hynes and Peter DeBoer, who was let go by San Jose on Dec. 11 and hired as Vegas’ head coach on Jan. 15, this marks the third season in NHL history that two coaches have led two different teams.

Despite leading Nashville to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, the sluggish start to the 2019-20 season was enough for the Predators to move on from Laviolette, their second-ever head coach, and bring in Hynes, whose head coaching experience consisted of leading the Devils for four-plus seasons (2015-16 to 2019-20) before being fired on December third after New Jersey lost 17 of its first 26 games.

When Hynes was fired, Nasreddine was promoted to interim head coach. Nasreddine, 44, worked under Hynes for five seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and joined the Devils as an assistant in 2015 when Hynes was appointed head coach. Nasreddine played 74 career games in the NHL, playing for Chicago, Montreal, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh

New Jersey is 9-11-3 since Nasreddine took over. Nashville is 4-4-0 since Hynes was hired.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PREDATORS

Matt Duchene – Ryan Johansen – Mikael Granlund

Filip Forsberg – Kyle Turris – Viktor Arvidsson

Rocco Grimaldi – Nick Bonino – Craig Smith

Calle Jarnkrok – Colin Blackwell – Austin Watson

Roman Josi – Yannick Weber

Mattias Ekholm – Dante Fabbro

Dan Hamhuis – Matt Irwin

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

DEVILS

Jesper Bratt – Nico Hischier – Kyle Palmieri

Blake Coleman – Travis Zajac – Nikita Gusev

Pavel Zacha – Jack Hughes – Wayne Simmonds

Miles Wood – Kyle Rooney – John Hayden

Andy Greene – P.K. Subban

Damon Severson – Sami Vatanen

Will Butcher – Mirco Mueller

Starting goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood

