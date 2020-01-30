MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Wiliam Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs flips in a goal
The Buzzer: Nylander extends goal streak in Leafs win; Flames edge Oilers in shootout

By Scott CharlesJan 30, 2020, 1:30 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Stamkos tried once, then tried again and eventually connected on a one-timer from the left circle to help the Lightning defeat the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2. The Bolts captain also assisted on Erik Cernak’s go-ahead goal and then added an empty netter to seal the victory. After a sluggish start, the Lightning have looked like the Stanley Cup-contender they were expected to be.

2) Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

Henrique scored twice in the Ducks’ 4-2 victory over the struggling Arizona Coyotes. He opened the scoring with an inadvertent deflection from Troy Terry’s wrist shot. Later in the first period, he was the beneficiary of a wonderful spinning pass from Ondrej Kase. The Ducks will look to build a two-game winning streak for the second time since Oct. 29 through Nov 1.

3) William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 23-year-old extended his goal-scoring streak to five and point streak to six games in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars. Early in the third period, Nylander collected a rebound in front and cleverly kicked the puck to his forehand to give the Maple Leafs a 4-2 lead at the time.

Highlights of the Night

Kase pulled off a nifty spin move before setting up Henrique late in the first period.

The raw emotion in the Flames-Oilers game was genuine, just check out David Rittich‘s celebration after the final shootout stop

Tyler Toffoli slid into the slot then fired a slick backhand past Andrei Vasilevskiy

Auston Matthews scored his 36th of thee season when he fired a wrist shot past Ben Bishop to open the scoring between the Maple Leafs and Stars.

Blooper of the Night

Predators forward Nick Bonino paid the price for a bad outlet pass

Stat of the Night

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Dallas Stars 3

Nashville Predators 5, Washington Capitals 4

Anaheim Ducks 4, Arizona Coyotes 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Los Angeles Kings 2

Calgary Flames 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (SO)

Vancouver Canucks 5, San Jose Sharks 2


Cernak, Stamkos lead Lightning; Kings honor Kobe with touching tribute

By Scott CharlesJan 30, 2020, 1:14 AM EST
Erik Cernak broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2.

Steven Stamkos scored twice, Tyler Johnson also lit the lamp for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves as the Lightning improved to 6-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season.

Tyler Toffoli and Alex Iafallo scored as the Kings’ losing streak reached five games.

Kings pay Tribute to Kobe

It was the first sporting event in the Staples Center since the tragic helicopter crash. Fans poured into the arena sporting Kobe Bryant jerseys, honoring the five-time NBA Champion.

In addition, The Los Angeles Kings players broke their traditional dress code and wore Bryant jerseys when they entered the venue earlier in the day.

Prior to puck drop, the Kings organized a moving ceremony to pay tribute to the NBA legend and the other victims of the horrific accident with a 24-second moment of silence.

Doughty’s streak comes to an end

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty’s iron man streak ended at 460 games when the alternate captain was scratched against the Lightning.

Doughty left Sunday’s practice due to an undisclosed injury but head coach Todd McLellan does not expect the injury to be long term. The defenseman might return to the lineup Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.


Alex Ovechkin passes Steve Yzerman in Capitals’ loss against Predators

Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators skates past Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals
By Scott CharlesJan 29, 2020, 10:28 PM EST
The Nashville Predators overcame several turnovers and a one-goal third-period deficit in a 5-4 win against the Washington Capitals.

Yannick Weber scored the go-ahead goal at 15:23 of the third period and Juuse Saros added 29 saves as Nashville won for the second time in three games. Jarred Tinordi, Mikael Granlund, Rocco Grimaldi and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators while Filip Forsberg recorded two assists.

Alex Ovechkin scored a milestone goal and Richard Panik scored twice but the Capitals’ four-game losing streak came to an end.

Ovechkin surpasses Yzerman

The Capitals captain eclipsed another NHL legend in his quest to join the 700-goal club. Ovechkin buried a loose puck late in the first period Wednesday and passed Steve Yzerman for sole possession of ninth place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with his 693rd goal.

Ovechkin is one goal away from passing Mark Messier and seven goals from becoming the eighth player in NHL history to score 700.

“You’ve had a tremendous career to date, and it looks like you’re going strong and might play forever,” Yzerman said in a video played inside the arena. “Best of luck and continued success. I’ve really enjoyed watching you play and watching you fill the net.

“One more thing, if you ever do break Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for most goals in the league, after watching your Stanley Cup celebrations, I want to be invited to your party.”

[RELATED: Alex Ovechkin honors late Kobe Bryant with No. 24 jersey]

What in the World?

Each goalie made a crucial mistake and Nick Bonino managed to score an own-goal in a wacky back-and-forth game between the Capitals and Predators.

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals to within one goal late in the first period when Juuse Saros misplayed a puck behind the net that resulted in an easy tap-in opportunity for the Russian forward.

But the Predators were not finished with mind-boggling mistakes as Bonino’s outlet pass ended up in the back of the net early in the middle frame. Nashville’s center paid the price for a bad pass through the crease when the puck deflected off Saros and the Capitals tied the game at 3-3.

However, in order to even things out, Braden Holtby had a costly turnover early in the third period that directly led to Johansen’s game-tying goal.

All in all, these mistakes are not what would you expect from highly skilled NHL teams.

 


WATCH LIVE: Lightning visit Kings on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 29, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Lightning continue their post All-Star break road trip as they head west to take on the Kings. This is the second and final meeting between these two clubs this season. The first matchup came just over two weeks ago on Jan. 14 in Tampa, when the Lightning overcame a third period deficit before defeating LA in a shootout.

The Lightning have won their last seven games against the Kings. The last two matchups between Tampa and LA have resulted in a 4-3 shootout win for the Lightning.

This game will mark the first sports event held at the Staples Center since former Laker Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday. The arena hosted the Grammy Awards on Sunday night and was scheduled to host a Clippers-Lakers game on Tuesday, but the NBA decided to postpone that game in the wake of Bryant’s death.

In their historically dominant 2018-19 regular season, the Lightning led the NHL with a 28.2% power play. This season the unit has been equally as strong, ranking seond in the league at 26.8%. However more recently it’s been a point of weakness for Tampa Bay. They went 0-for-4 with the man advantage in the loss to the Stars Monday, continuing a concerning trend over the last few weeks.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar continues to be the bright spot on the offensive end for Los Angeles. The 32-year-old leads the team in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43) as he appears on pace to top his numbers from a season ago (22G-38A-60P). Kopitar matched a season-high with three points (1G-2A) in the Jan. 16 loss in Florida but was held without a point in three of LA’s final 4 games before the break.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Los Angeles Kings
WHERE: Staples Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Steven StamkosBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Ondrej PalatAnthony CirelliTyler Johnson
Alex KillornCedric PaquettePatrick Maroon
Carter VerhaegheMitchell StephensYanni Gourde

Victor HedmanJan Rutta
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Nikolai ProkhorkinJeff CarterTyler Toffoli
Adrian KempeBlake LizotteAustin Wagner
Kyle Clifford – Mike Amadio – Trevor Lewis

Joakim RyanAlec Martinez
Ben HuttonSean Walker
Kurtis MacDermidMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Anson Carter and Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. John Forslund will call the action from STAPLES Center, alongside analysts Jim Fox and Brian Engblom.

Oilers lock up Zack Kassian with four-year extension

Zack Kassian #44 of the Edmonton Oilers
Getty images
By Scott CharlesJan 29, 2020, 7:45 PM EST
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Zack Kassian to a four-year extension, Bob McKenzie reported during his pre-game segment on NBCSN.

The contract is worth $12.8 million with an average annual value of $3.2 million but does not have any no-trade protection according to McKenzie.

Kassian has recorded 13 goals and 15 assists in 44 games this season and is on pace to shatter his previous career highs of goals scored (15) and total points (29).

 

Kassian has recorded 13 goals and 15 assists in 44 games this season and is on pace to shatter his previous career highs of goals scored (15) and total points (29).