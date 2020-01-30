Three Stars
1) Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
Stamkos tried once, then tried again and eventually connected on a one-timer from the left circle to help the Lightning defeat the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2. The Bolts captain also assisted on Erik Cernak’s go-ahead goal and then added an empty netter to seal the victory. After a sluggish start, the Lightning have looked like the Stanley Cup-contender they were expected to be.
2) Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks
Henrique scored twice in the Ducks’ 4-2 victory over the struggling Arizona Coyotes. He opened the scoring with an inadvertent deflection from Troy Terry’s wrist shot. Later in the first period, he was the beneficiary of a wonderful spinning pass from Ondrej Kase. The Ducks will look to build a two-game winning streak for the second time since Oct. 29 through Nov 1.
3) William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
The 23-year-old extended his goal-scoring streak to five and point streak to six games in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars. Early in the third period, Nylander collected a rebound in front and cleverly kicked the puck to his forehand to give the Maple Leafs a 4-2 lead at the time.
Highlights of the Night
Kase pulled off a nifty spin move before setting up Henrique late in the first period.
The raw emotion in the Flames-Oilers game was genuine, just check out David Rittich‘s celebration after the final shootout stop
Tyler Toffoli slid into the slot then fired a slick backhand past Andrei Vasilevskiy
Auston Matthews scored his 36th of thee season when he fired a wrist shot past Ben Bishop to open the scoring between the Maple Leafs and Stars.
Blooper of the Night
Predators forward Nick Bonino paid the price for a bad outlet pass
Bonino with the goal… for Washington. pic.twitter.com/AdHAjs24Xl
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) January 30, 2020
Stat of the Night
The @MapleLeafs have scored 4+ goals in each of their last eight road games – the longest such run in franchise history. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/fb6a58dhzv
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 30, 2020
#Canucks Quinn Hughes scores his first career road goal, snapping a 26 road game drought
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 30, 2020
Scores
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Dallas Stars 3
Nashville Predators 5, Washington Capitals 4
Anaheim Ducks 4, Arizona Coyotes 2
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Los Angeles Kings 2
Calgary Flames 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (SO)
Vancouver Canucks 5, San Jose Sharks 2
—
Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.