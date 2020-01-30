MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Backes, Bruins come to agreement he will not play in AHL

By Sean LeahyJan 30, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
David Backes will not be reporting to the AHL, according to the Bruins, two weeks after the veteran forward was placed on waivers.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced Thursday that the two parties have agreed for Backes to continue sitting out.

“After speaking with David, we have agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time. David is fit and able to play, but in order to preserve all potential options for both David and the Bruins moving forward, we have decided this is the best course of action.”

Backes has one goal and three points this season in 16 games, while playing a career low 8:33 per night. He played only 43 AHL games in his career, which came after leaving Minnesota State University in 2005-06.

“We’re going to look at younger guys and just felt at the end of the day, you do what’s best for your team, what makes you the best team,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy after Backes was waived. “Ultimately [Sweeney] put him on waivers, feeling that was the best thing. I know David doesn’t agree with the situation, but that’s the decision we made [was] for the good of the team. I respect David as a person, as a player. We just felt we had better options, and that’s how we’re going to go forward and see how it plays out.”

Now what?

There is no clarity about Backes’ future, however, beyond Sweeney’s statement. We don’t know if he plans to retire — he has one year left on a contract that pays him $4M in salary this season and next — or if a trade could come or if Backes will continue to sit out until the possibility of returning to the Bruins’ lineup appears.

As we looked previously, a summer buyout would put $4M on the Bruins’ salary cap in 2020-21 and $1M on it for 2021-22, per Cap Friendly. With the money still owed to him, it’s hard to believe Backes would retire right now.

Backes carries a $6M NHL cap hit and is currently putting $4.925M on their books with an AHL buried deal. Sweeney has some gymnastics to do in the future to keep the team competitive while navigating a difficult cap picture. Jake DeBrusk is a restricted free agent this summer and Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, and Jaroslav Halak can hit the UFA market. Those dollars will add up.

NHL on NBCSN: Predators face Hynes’ old team, the Devils

By James O'BrienJan 30, 2020, 12:09 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

John Hynes and the Predators visit Hynes’ old team, the Devils, for the first time since Hynes took over in Nashville.

The whole thing figures to be awkward for … most involved. That includes the players, and coaches, as Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine noted to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti that he’s coaching against his mentor on Thursday.

“It’s definitely weird, even coming in in a situation like this where it’s a whole new staff, whole new players,” Hynes said. “Usually when you get a job, you bring someone you know or you interview a bunch of guys before you do it. Here, you kind of just jump in and you just start working together right away. It’s been fantastic.”

Predators, Devils since Hynes change

Frankly, coaching changes haven’t altered the Devils’ or Predators’ paths all that much, in the grand scheme of things.

The Devils have been about as expected, going 9-13-4 since Nasreddine replaced Hynes. In some ways, that’s a respectable improvement. Ultimately, it’s really all about building for the future amid a lost season for New Jersey, anyway.

While Hynes describes the experience of taking over the Predators as fantastic, the results have left a lot to be desired.

The “meh” start can be seen most clearly in Nashville’s 4-4-0 record in eight games under Hynes.

Of course, you can only tell so much from a win-loss record, particularly over such a small sample size. Unfortunately, deeper dives don’t inspire a ton of confidence.

The Predators felt stale under Peter Laviolette, yet many of their underlying numbers shined, as you can see at Natural Stat Trick. By almost all standards, those numbers have declined under Hynes. In particular, the Predators have slipped in the area of controlling high-danger chances. They’ve only generated 46.77 percent of such chances in eight games under Hynes, the eighth-worst mark in the NHL. The Predators were a top-10 team in that area during Laviolette’s final run.

Ultimately, goaltending doomed Laviolette in Nashville. To some extent, the same thing happened with Hynes in New Jersey. If the Predators want to turn things around, they have to hope that Hynes finds answers where he failed to before.

Maybe it will all really start to turn around where Hynes’ first coaching job ended?

Kenny Albert and Joe Micheletti will call the action at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Kathryn Tappen will anchor studio coverage on Thursday alongside Anson Carter.

PHT Morning Skate: Seattle leaves door open for Kraken; Flyers vs. Disney

By James O'BrienJan 30, 2020, 9:49 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor caused a stir during a Mayor’s Minutes Segment on NHL Network Radio, claiming that Seattle settled upon Kraken as the name. Russian Machine Never Breaks ranked among the outlets who amplified that report. (Mayor’s Manor.)

• NHL Seattle played coy (fish?) about the rumors, puffing up for this silly tweet:

• The Seattle Times’ Geoff Baker did a deep dive on the subject of the team possibly using the name of a sea monster. There’s some vivid stuff in there, including details about Seattle Sockeyes not working because of a series of romance novels. Oh, and then Jami Davenport (author of said Sockeyes series) claimed that she wasn’t the holdup. It’s a lot. (Seattle Times)

• Shifting gears to the Bruins, Joe Haggerty discusses Charlie McAvoy‘s struggles this season. (NBC Sports Boston)

• Red Wings forward Givani Smith details how he used his father’s lessons to combat racism on his road to the NHL. (Detroit Free-Press)

• Sam Carchidi provides a fascinating report on the Flyers meeting with the league’s schedule-makers to address concerns. After all, they lead the NHL with 17 back-to-back sets this season, and also appear to play a lot of “tired” games. The Flyers’ biggest hurdle: Disney on Ice? (Philadelphia Inquirer)

• An argument for the Senators waiting closer to the trade deadline to move Anthony Duclair. To me, it’s all about what they’re being offered, as his value will never be higher. Actually, attentive teams might already notice Duclair’s game cooling off; he only has an assist in his last eight games, and scored his most recent goal on Dec. 21. (Sportsnet)

• Read up about Martin Frk and that 109.2 mph slapshot. (Sports Illustrated)

• If you’re of a certain (my) age, you’ll feel that much older learning that Chris Drury is the GM of the 2020 U.S. Men’s National Team. (USA Hockey)

• Hard-hitting and soft-snuggling stuff about how the Canucks are going to hug their way to glory. (Vancouver is Awesome)

• Adam Gretz provides a long-term outlook for the Penguins’ promising, term-packed defense after the Marcus Pettersson extension. (Pensburgh)

• There’s a remarkable crossover between hockey and pro wrestling fans. With that in mind, that significant portion of hockey fans will enjoy this bit about New Day Star Xavier Woods’ NHL All-Star experience. It’s a fun story, yes it is. (ESPN)

The Buzzer: Nylander extends goal streak in Leafs win; Flames edge Oilers in shootout

Wiliam Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs flips in a goal
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesJan 30, 2020, 1:30 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Stamkos tried once, then tried again and eventually connected on a one-timer from the left circle to help the Lightning defeat the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2. The Bolts captain also assisted on Erik Cernak’s go-ahead goal and then added an empty netter to seal the victory. After a sluggish start, the Lightning have looked like the Stanley Cup-contender they were expected to be.

2) Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

Henrique scored twice in the Ducks’ 4-2 victory over the struggling Arizona Coyotes. He opened the scoring with an inadvertent deflection from Troy Terry’s wrist shot. Later in the first period, he was the beneficiary of a wonderful spinning pass from Ondrej Kase. The Ducks will look to build a two-game winning streak for the second time since Oct. 29 through Nov 1.

3) William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 23-year-old extended his goal-scoring streak to five and point streak to six games in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars. Early in the third period, Nylander collected a rebound in front and cleverly kicked the puck to his forehand to give the Maple Leafs a 4-2 lead at the time.

Highlights of the Night

Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk said hello to one another:

Kase pulled off a nifty spin move before setting up Henrique late in the first period.

The raw emotion in the Flames-Oilers game was genuine, just check out David Rittich‘s celebration after the final shootout stop

Tyler Toffoli slid into the slot then fired a slick backhand past Andrei Vasilevskiy

Auston Matthews scored his 36th of thee season when he fired a wrist shot past Ben Bishop to open the scoring between the Maple Leafs and Stars.

Blooper of the Night

Predators forward Nick Bonino paid the price for a bad outlet pass

Stat of the Night

Scores
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Dallas Stars 3
Nashville Predators 5, Washington Capitals 4
Anaheim Ducks 4, Arizona Coyotes 2
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Los Angeles Kings 2
Calgary Flames 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (SO)
Vancouver Canucks 5, San Jose Sharks 2


Cernak, Stamkos lead Lightning; Kings honor Kobe with touching tribute

By Scott CharlesJan 30, 2020, 1:14 AM EST
Erik Cernak broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2.

Steven Stamkos scored twice, Tyler Johnson also lit the lamp for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves as the Lightning improved to 6-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season.

Tyler Toffoli and Alex Iafallo scored as the Kings’ losing streak reached five games.

Kings pay Tribute to Kobe

It was the first sporting event in the Staples Center since the tragic helicopter crash. Fans poured into the arena sporting Kobe Bryant jerseys, honoring the five-time NBA Champion.

In addition, The Los Angeles Kings players broke their traditional dress code and wore Bryant jerseys when they entered the venue earlier in the day.

Prior to puck drop, the Kings organized a moving ceremony to pay tribute to the NBA legend and the other victims of the horrific accident with a 24-second moment of silence.

Doughty’s streak comes to an end

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty’s iron man streak ended at 460 games when the alternate captain was scratched against the Lightning.

Doughty left Sunday’s practice due to an undisclosed injury but head coach Todd McLellan does not expect the injury to be long term. The defenseman might return to the lineup Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.


