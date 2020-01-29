Three Stars
1) David Perron, St. Louis Blues
After making the All-Star Game for the first time in his NHL career, Perron started the second half of the season with a two-game point streak. He added a goal, an assist and a shootout tally as the Blues defeated the Flames 5-4 in a back-and-forth battle that ended in the skills competition. The 31-year-old forward notched his 22nd of the season when he hammered home a loose puck in front to knot the game at 2-2 late in the first period. Perron also made a nifty pass to help St. Louis exit the zone before Zach Sanford tied the game early in the final frame. Additionally, the Blues snapped a three-game losing streak.
2) Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames
The Flames alternate captain is still a bit behind his 82-point total pace from last year after surpassing his previous career-high by 18 points set the season before. Monahan remains a critical piece in the Flames’ lineup as they prepare for a playoff push in the tightly contested Pacific Division. The 25-year-old recorded his 400th career point when he snapped off a wrist shot from the slot at 15:43 of the first period to give Calgary a 2-1 lead at the time. He would go on to record his second of the game, another wrister from the slot, early in the middle frame to even the score at 3-3.
3) Mark Borowiecki, Ottawa Senators
It’s not often an empty-net goal helps an NHL player land on this list, but Borowiecki’s game-sealing tally late in the third period was quite the play in the Senators’ 5-2 win against the Sabres. Ottawa’s alternate captain willingly went down on one knee in order to block a one-timer from Marcus Johansson to help preserve a one-goal lead at the time. After the block, Borowiecki quickly gathered himself, collected a loose puck and fired it off the boards into the empty cage. The Senators lead the NHL with 11 shorthanded goals.
It's Jan. 28 and this man is currently making zero dollars next year.
Mark Borowiecki puts his body on the line every single day for this team, and it's just so impressive to watch. pic.twitter.com/9BaH4uQxaS
— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) January 29, 2020
Highlights of the Night
Blues forward Robert Thomas feathered a beautiful cross-ice pass between a couple of Calgary Flames to set up Alexander Steen to open the scoring.
In his 500th NHL game, Jaden Schwartz recorded his 17th of the season when he redirected a pretty pass from Brayden Schenn.
Blooper of the Night
Who should get credit for this empty-net goal?
Stat of the Night
The streak has been broken.
St Louis Blues Win their 1st game when allowing 3 Power Play Goals in a game since November 6 1993.
Their record in the 56 games since then was 0-52-2-2.#stlblues https://t.co/XkXI1T054T
— STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) January 29, 2020
With his goal tonight, Jack Eichel has now established a new career high with 29 goals this season in 49 games. His previous career high of 28 was recorded in 77 games last season.
— Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 29, 2020
Scores
Ottawa Senators 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
St. Louis Blues 5, Calgary Flames 4 (SO)
—
