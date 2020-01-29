MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Goalies react to rise of the lacrosse shot in the NHL

By Sean LeahyJan 29, 2020, 12:10 PM EST
ST. LOUIS — Connor Hellebuyck was ready. It had been 49 days since Andrei Svechnikov successfully pulled off the lacrosse shot against Flames goaltender David Rittich. So when the Hurricanes forward took the puck behind the Winnipeg net, the Jets goaltender was prepared.

But Svechnikov was too quick and stuffed it into the top corner just past Hellebuyck’s blocker. The goaltender couldn’t believe it.

“To be honest, I was aware when I got scored on and I thought I played it perfectly and it still bounced in,” Hellebuyck told NBC Sports during NHL All-Star Weekend. “Not very happy about that being a goalie. I’ve got in my mind how I’d like to play that next time and I hope it doesn’t happen again to me.”

The lacrosse shot, invented by Bill Armstrong and made world famous by Mike Legg, has been in hockey for a long time. Players all around the world and at various levels of the game have successfully pulled it off. Yet NHL players hadn’t been brave enough to try on a regular basis until Svechnikov’s goal. Now, he’s done it twice, Filip Forsberg scored with it two weeks ago, and it’s becoming a thing. 

Only three goals have been scored with the move, but the number of attempts have increased. If you’re an NHL goalie, you’ve now got to be ready for it.

“Honestly, I think every single goalie has to be aware right now because everyone’s trying,” said Rittich. “For example, Matt [Tkachuk] just tried a couple nights [ago] when we played in Toronto. I think everyone should be aware. This league is pretty good. Every single guy has got skill. Every single guy can do it. You kind of have to be aware.”

“Guys’ skills nowadays is crazy,” said Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom. “For sure, you’re aware of it … there’s been a couple of times there’s a player maybe you see out of the corner of your eye [and you] try to pick it up. I’ve been fortunate enough, but knock on wood it doesn’t happen to me.”

Now that it’s become a bit of a trend in the NHL, it’s not only goalies who need to be aware. Defensemen have to be ready as well since they have a better line of sight to behind the net than their goaltender.

“It is a tough position when you’re on your knees or looking the other way when you’re squared up to it,” said Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Safety issue?

As the lacrosse move gains fans among NHL skaters, the league has reminded officials such attempts could be considered high-sticking. As long as the stick is below the shoulders and crossbar then such goals will stand.

There’s also the potential issue of a swinging stick moving toward a goaltender down on their knees protecting the net. The NHL rulebook says that “accidental contact” on a high-stick is allowed “if the act is committed as a normal windup or follow through of a shooting motion.” But there’s a difference of opinion from the goalie union on the move if it’s a potential safety issue.

“No, not really. It’s such a fast and physical game,” said Markstrom. “I’m not worried about that at all, to be honest. It still counts as one goal. It doesn’t count as two. As long as it stays that way I think it’s going to be more normal goals.”

Said Hellebuyck: “I don’t want to call it a safety issue but if a stick definitely comes across our face, it should be high-sticking, it should be no goal. I believe the one on Rittich was through his facemask, so for me I would call that a high-stick and no goal, but we’re not used to that rule yet so the game’s going to have to change a little bit.”

The NHL is always looking at ways to increase scoring and here’s a popular move players are trying. But if the lacrosse move becomes a regular shot option for skaters will we see goalies raise safety concerns about it?

“You’ve got to look at it at some point because you can’t ignore it,” said Andersen. “But so far, so good. No one’s gotten hurt by it. If goalies start getting hurt you’ve got to take a look at it, like with anything else.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Goalapalooza: Offense coming from everywhere around NHL

Associated PressJan 29, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Alain Nasreddine has watched New York Rangers defensemen go to the front of the net and hang out below the goal line.

It wasn’t like this back in his playing days.

Nasreddine scored one goal in 74 NHL games as a defenseman from 1998-2008. Now, the interim New Jersey Devils coach sees a league in which defensemen are expected to score – and they are delivering.

Goals are coming from everywhere this season: lacrosse-style from Andrei Svechnikov and Filip Forsberg, a ton from the blue line and even one from Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne. A total of 661 different players have scored at least once this season, a testament to balanced attacks around the league.

”You want a five-man offense,” Nasreddine said. ”The way the game is played right now, you need a five-man offense with D-men joining, whether that’s off the rush or in the offensive zone.”

There are an average of 6.12 goals per game so far this season, the second straight year that number has surpassed six and just the third time in the past 23 seasons. The top four goal scorers are all forwards 24 or younger; more impressively, 200 defensemen have combined to put up 727 goals.

Washington’s John Carlson is on pace to be the NHL’s first 100-point defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92. But he’s just the leader of the pack as the style of play in the league moves more and more toward getting defensemen involved in the offense.

”Nowadays, everybody activates the D,” Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. ”I don’t think there’s a team that doesn’t try to get their D to join the rush. You can’t just have your top two defensemen (be) offensive guys. You have to have everybody participate.”

Look no further than the Nashville Predators for a prime example of that. Even after trading P.K. Subban, Nashville’s blue line can still pile up the goals and has combined for 29 through 48 games.

”Teams want their defensemen to jump up, want their defensemen in the play,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. ”Every team has kind of that fourth guy in the rush all the time, and even in the O-zone, teams are moving. I think that’s just kind of the way the game is now.”

The game is trending that direction so much that Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour tells his team, ”You score off the rush and you score on the power play.”

Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said odd-man rushes with defensemen are ”the best opportunities to score” and that, combined with the talent of young defensemen like Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen, Colorado’s Cale Makar and Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin, has been responsible for much more offense from the back end.

”You look at the young guys coming in: Heiskanen, Makar, some of these really young guys, and they come in and they’re contributing right away,” Slavin said. ”I think some teams are driven by their defense, and when their defensemen are going, that’s when the team’s playing really well. Some of those teams have those offensive defensemen that are expected to put up big numbers.”

Josi, whose 14 goals sit one off the league lead among defensemen, is a perennial Norris Trophy contender in part because of how much emphasis he puts on defense. But he’s also the prototypical modern-day blue liner in that he can do it all.

”You’re a defenseman and your primary job is to defend well,” Josi said. ”But if you’re on the power play, if you consider yourself a two-way defenseman, yeah, you want to produce offensively, too.”

Nasreddine points out that teams like the Rangers – who lead the NHL in defensemen scoring – and the Capitals often let their defensemen go to the front of the net or even below the goal line. That used to be a no-no except for some of hockey’s best who could handle those responsibilities. Now it’s just part of what coaches expect, and it’s changing who’s playing the position.

”That’s why you’re seeing more mobile defensemen, skating defensemen, because most coaches want those defensemen to be involved in the offense,” Nasreddine said. ”It’s been going for a while now, but you see it more and more.”

LIGHTNING STRIKING

Not long ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning sat outside a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the top regular-season team and getting swept out of the playoffs in the first round last season, it was fair to worry about the Lightning not putting as much value in the 82-game grind this time.

Tampa Bay is 12-2-1 since just before Christmas and now trails Atlantic Division-leading Boston by just seven points with two extra games left to play.

”We don’t think about the future or think about the past,” Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy said. ”If you’re going to think about your future, you’ll miss your present so that’s our philosophy for right now.”

Sabres goalie Ullmark out 3-4 weeks; Johansson promoted

Associated PressJan 29, 2020, 12:38 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss between three and four weeks with an injury to his right leg.

The team issued the update without revealing the nature of the injury Wednesday, a day after Ullmark was hurt in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

Ullmark was untouched in his crease while tracking Ottawa forward Artem Anisimov circling the net. Ullmark’s left skate slipped out from under him, and he fell back with his right leg bent under him.

He was unable to put any weight on his right leg while being helped off the ice with 9:32 remaining in the third period and after stopping 30 of 33 shots. Ullmark has a 16-14-3 record and has held the starting role since mid-November after spending the first six weeks of the season splitting the duties with Carter Hutton.

Hutton won his first six starts before going into a extended slump. He’s gone 0-7-4 in his past 11 games, with his last victory a 25-save performance in a 4-3 overtime win over San Jose on Oct. 22.

Buffalo promoted goalie Jonas Johansson from Rochester, its American Hockey League affiliate.

Johansson, who has yet to appear in an NHL game, has a 13-3-3 record this season. He ranks third in the AHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and fifth with a 0.925 save percentage.

The Sabres are in the midst of playing nine of 10 games at home and host Montreal on Thursday.

My Favorite Goal: Jarret Stoll completes Kings’ upset over Canucks

By Jake AbrahamsJan 29, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers, personalities and NHL players remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

Today, Jake Abrahams, the Managing Editor of NHL Content at NBC Sports and a Los Angeles native, takes us back to one of the best memories from the Kings’ 2012 Stanley Cup run.

If there was one team most likely to breeze through the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was the Vancouver Canucks. They had experience, having made it to the previous year’s Cup Final, as well as momentum, having closed the season on an 8-1-0 tear to claim their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy.

Their first round opponent, the No. 8 seeded Los Angeles Kings, made a midseason coaching change, didn’t clinch a postseason spot until their 81st game, scored the second-fewest goals in the NHL, and hadn’t won a playoff series in over a decade.

Canucks in four, or five at most, right?

***

Dean Lombardi took over as Kings general manager in 2006, and one of his first major moves was acquiring center Jarret Stoll and defenseman Matt Greene from the Edmonton Oilers two years later.

Both were classic Lombardi types: rugged, hard working glue guys that every championship team has in its lineup. Stoll excelled in the faceoff dot, and was one of LA’s best penalty killers. Importantly, he also had a wicked shot. He only had six goals in 2011-12, the fewest of his career to that point, but his quick release could be difficult to deal with.

For example, the year prior, he converted on nine of 10 shootout attempts. No one has ever gone 9-of-10 or better, before or since. And he pretty much always shot top shelf, on the glove side. Goalies knew where he was shooting, and still couldn’t stop it.

The Kings won Games 1 and 2 in Vancouver, prompting the Canucks to bench Roberto Luongo and start Cory Schneider in Game 3. He held his own, but LA won 1-0 to go up 3-games-to-none. Schneider only allowed 1 goal again in Game 4 – a Canucks victory this time – and then played well in Game 5, which went to overtime with the score tied 1-1.

At that point, a Vancouver win would have made things interesting again. Two in a row against the inexperienced Kings, with Schneider breathing new life into the defending conference champs, and perhaps things turn out differently.

But all Stoll needed was one chance.

Early in OT, the Canucks were a bit too casual breaking out of their own zone. Trevor Lewis forced a turnover at the blue line, springing Stoll towards the goal on his off wing. With his traditional leg kick, Stoll fired and beat Schneider top shelf – on the blocker side.

Game. Series. Kings in 5.

LA carried that momentum all the way to the Stanley Cup, going 16-4 in the postseason. That dominance was hardly predictable considering the Kings’ best 20-game stretch during the regular season saw them produce only 13 wins.

They remain the only team in the salary cap era to win the Cup in 20 or fewer games. They are the only 8 seed to ever win the Cup.

Stoll didn’t score another goal that postseason, but it didn’t matter. That OT winner on April 22 in Vancouver was the first sign that nothing was going to stop this team.

NHL on NBCSN: Lightning searching for answers on power play

By Joey AlfieriJan 29, 2020, 11:02 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This might sound strange, but the second best power play in the NHL needs some work.

The Lightning have as much offensive talent on their roster as any team in the league, but they’ve struggled on the man-advantage. They’re power play is currently operating 26.8 percent since the start of the season. Since Jan. 9 though, the Bolts power play is 1-for-16 (6.3 percent). That ranks 30th among NHL teams.

On Monday, the Bolts dropped a 3-2 OT decision to the Dallas Stars. They went 0-for-4 on the power play in that game.

“The PP I don’t think was great tonight,” forward Brayden Point said after Monday’s loss, per the team’s website. “We didn’t really get too many high-quality chances. (The Stars) did a good job, give them credit, but it’s on us to work out plays.”

Nobody is naive enough to think that the Bolts will have the 30th ranked power play between now and the end of the season. If they do continue to struggle, general manager Julien BriseBois can always go out and make a small trade to acquire someone who can help them in that area.

It’s important to note that the Lightning were able to tie Monday’s game with Andrei Vasilevskiy pulled in favor of an extra attacker.

As point mentioned, getting quality scoring chances while on the man-advantage. Another issue, is that they’ve struggled to get into their opponent’s zone crisply. Those are typically the main issues whenever a power play struggles and the same holds true in this case.

Again, when you have Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Point, Ondrej Palat, Victor Hedman, Kevin Shattenkirk, Alex Killorn, Mikhail Sergachev and others, you have to expect that things will turn around sooner or later.

On the flip side, the Lightning penalty kill has been impressive (a lot of that has to do with Andrei Vasilevskiy’s remarkable turnaround). Since Jan. 9, the Bolts’ PK has been rolling at 90.9 percent (20-for-22).

The Lightning have a seven-point gap to make up with themselves and the Boston Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division. They have the same number of total wins and two games in hand. Getting the power play straightened out might be the difference between winning the division and finishing second.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.