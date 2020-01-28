Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• General manager Doug Armstrong says the St. Louis Blues could be in the market for a top-six forward. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
• Canucks, Oilers, Flames prime for mad dash in crowded Pacific Division. (TSN)
• Five reasons for fans to be concerned about the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Sportsnet)
• General mangers on the hot seat as the NHL trade deadline approaches. (Spector’s Hockey)
• Has Valeri Nichushkin been Joe Sakic’s best offseason addition for the Colorado Avalanche? (Mile High Hockey)
• Matt Dumba‘s good deed went viral, even if he wished it did not. (Pioneer Press)
• Matthew Tkachuk‘s chippy controversy is no surprise to Blues players that watched him growing up. (Sporting News)
• Commitment to team defense driving Penguins’ success. (The Point)
• Ex-Penguin Mark Johnson has made his own impact on women’s hockey. (Tribune-Review)
• What the Chicago Blackhawks have done and what they still need to do. (Daily Herald)
• The New York Rangers have officially loaned forward Lias Andersson to HV71 of the Swedish League. (Blueshirt Banter)
• Looking back at the Capitals’ history winning streak a decade later. (NOVA Caps Fans)
• Jakub Vrana gives the Washington Capitals something they have not had in more than a decade. (Japers’ Rink)
• Demanding remaining schedule awaits the Nashville Predators. (On The Forecheck)
• NWHL responds to comments about league on Sportsnet. (The Ice Garden)
• The New York Rangers have been the best investment for hockey bettors. (New York Post)
—
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.