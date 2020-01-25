NBC Sports will stream a first-of-its-kind digital-only presentation of the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, showcasing new puck and player tracking technology that will deliver data and information in real time as the NHL’s top players compete for $1 million.
The new puck and player tracking technology will be emphasized prominently throughout the digital broadcast, highlighting elements such as skating speed, shot speed, skating distance and shift times. In addition, graphic identifiers for players and the puck will be utilized as they move on the ice.
In addition to live coverage on NBC, NBC Sports will produce a digital-only second-screen presentation on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app showcasing puck and player tracking data that will be presented in real time. The action kicks off on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analysts Pierre McGuire and Brian Boucher will call the NHL All-Star Game on NBC.
Kenny Albert and AJ Mleczko will call NBC Sports’ digital presentation of the All-Star Game on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
