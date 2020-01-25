Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The NHL All-Star Game is tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here’s what you need to know about event, including the TV channel, the live stream, rosters of players, what jerseys they’ll wear, some skills competition information, and more.

When is the NHL All-Star Game and how can I watch?

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place on Saturday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be televised on NBC on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the tournament online and on the NBC Sports app.

Format, rules for NHL All-Star Game

Four teams (one representing each of the Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan, and Pacific Divisions) square off in a two-round tournament. The three 20-minute games will be played 3-on-3.

In round one, the two Eastern Conference teams (Atlantic vs. Metropolitan) face off, while the two West teams (Central and Pacific) meet in the other bracket. The winners face off in round three.

Teams change ends at the 10-minute mark of each game. Shootouts decide any games that are tied after 20 minutes.

NHL All-Star Game jerseys

The NHL publicized those a few weeks ago. The goal was “to pay homage to the original sweaters of the St. Louis Blues and to transform the city’s acclaimed rhythm and blues history into a tangible form, the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Game jersey’s striping mimics a musical staff along the front and sleeves of the jersey. As another nod to the host city, the stitching elements are conducted in an eye-catching silver thread, inspired by the iconic Gateway Arch.”

Anyway, here’s what they look like:

All-Star Skills event

That was Friday night and, it seems a good time was had by all. Click here for a recap of the event, or watch the video below.

Recent NHL All-Star Game history: MVPs and winners

This represents the fifth time an NHL All-Star Game will go with this 3-on-3 format. Before that, the most recent format involved an entertaining (but maybe too embarrassing?) “fantasy draft” format. Since 1947, the NHL has gone with several other formats including Stanley Cup champions versus All-Stars, your typical clash of conferences, and North America vs. “The World.”

Here are the All-Star Game-winning teams in recent years. The events haven’t happened every season, as the Olympics and lockouts sometimes intervened.

2019: Metropolitan 10 – Central 5

2018: Pacific 5 – Atlantic 2

2017: Metropolitan 4 – Pacific 3

2016: Pacific 1 – Atlantic 0

2015: Team Toews 17 – Team Foligno 12

2012: Team Chara 12 – Team Alfredsson 9

2011: Team Lidstrom 11 – Team Staal 10

2009: East 12 – West 11 (OT)

2008: East 8 – West 7

2007: West 12 – East 9

Also, consider recent All-Star Game MVPs:

2019: Sidney Crosby

2018: Brock Boeser (quite memorably)

2017: Wayne Simmonds

2016: John Scott (also very memorably)

2015: Ryan Johansen

2012: Marian Gaborik

2011: Patrick Sharp

2009: Alex Kovalev

2008: Eric Staal

2007: Daniel Briere

NHL All-Star Game rosters

Here are the latest rosters from the league, which account for injuries and other absences.

Atlantic Division

F David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd appearance) — captain

F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)

F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)

F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)

F Mitchell Marner, TOR (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)

G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (3rd)

G Tuukka Rask, BOS, has chosen not to play. F Auston Matthews, TOR, will attend but not participate in on-ice activities because of a wrist condition.

Metropolitan Division

D Kris Letang, PIT (6th appearance) — captain

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)

F Nico Hischier, NJD (1st)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)

F T.J. Oshie, WSH (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (1st)

D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)

D Jaccob Slavin, CAR (1st)

D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)

G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (1st)

F Jake Guentzel, PIT, F Kyle Palmieri, NJD, D Dougie Hamilton, CAR, G Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ, and F Artemi Panarin, NYR, were replaced because of injury. F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (captain), has chosen not to play.

Central Division

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th appearance) — captain

F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)

F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (3rd)

F David Perron, STL (1st)

F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)

F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)

F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)

D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)

D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)

G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)

Pacific Division

F Connor McDavid, EDM (4th appearance) — captain

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (1st)

F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)

F Max Pacioretty, VGK (1st)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)

F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)

D Mark Giordano, CGY (3rd)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (1st)

G Jacob Markstrom, VAN (1st)

G David Rittich, CGY (1st)

F Jakob Silfverberg (personal), ANA, F Logan Couture (injury), SJS, and G Darcy Kuemper (injury), ARI, were replaced. G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK, has chosen not to play.

Elite Women’s 3-on-3 breakdown, rosters

The two teams will feature nine skaters and one goalie made up of U.S. and Canadian players who are part of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association — a group that is boycotting playing this season as they push for a sustainable professional league. The game will go by IIHF women’s rules and feature two 10-minute periods with running time. Penalties will result in penalty shots for the fouled team.

Here are the rosters:

American All-Stars (Coach: Cammi Granato)

F Alex Carpenter

F Kendall Coyne Schofield

F Brianna Decker

F Amanda Kessel

F Hilary Knight

F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson

F Annie Pankowski

D Kacey Bellamy

D Lee Stecklein

G Alex Rigsby Cavallini

Canadian All-Stars (Coach: Jayna Hefford)

F Meghan Agosta

F Mélodie Daoust

F Rebecca Johnston

F Sarah Nurse

F Marie-Philip Poulin

F Natalie Spooner

F Blayre Turnbull

D Renata Fast

D Laura Fortino

G Ann-Renée Desbiens

Referees Kelly Cooke and Katie Guay and lineswomen Kendall Hanley and Kirsten Welsh will officiate the game.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

