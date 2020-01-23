The 2020 All-Star Game weekend kicks off tonight with the NHL All-Star Skills Event, which includes the always popular Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot events, and the new Elite Women’s 3-on-3 game. Check out all you need to know about the game below, including the date, live stream, time, location, how to watch, new skills competition events, and more.
When is the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Event/Competition?
The All-Star Skills event takes place on Friday, January 24 at 8 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Elite Women’s 3-on-3 challenge will take place during the skills competition.
How to watch Skills Competition, Elite Women’s 3-on-3 challenge
The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will be televised on NBCSN on Friday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the skills competition online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. Follow NBC Sports and Pro Hockey Talk for news, updates and live coverage of the game.
When is 2020 NHL All-Star Game?
The 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be televised on NBC on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the tournament online and on the NBC Sports app.
List of events at NHL All-Star Skills competition
The following skills events take place on Friday. For a full rundown of the events and who’s in them, click here. NHL.com also provides full information on all skills events.
- Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater™
- Bud Light NHL Save Streak™
- Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
- Elite Women’s 3-on-3 presented by adidas™
- Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot™
- Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars™
The Elite Women’s 3-on-3 and NHL Shooting Stars events replaced the Puck Control Relay and the Premier Passer.
Who is in the Fastest Skater event?
Connor McDavid aims for his fourth fastest skater victory in a row.
Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Who is in the hardest shot event?
Shea Weber could win hardest shot for the fourth time.
Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames
Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens (three-time winner)
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
John Carlson, Washington Capitals
Elite Women’s 3-on-3 breakdown, rosters
The two teams will feature nine skaters and one goalie made up of U.S. and Canadian players who are part of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association — a group that is boycotting playing this season as they push for a sustainable professional league. The game will go by IIHF women’s rules and feature two 10-minute periods with running time. Penalties will result in penalty shots for the fouled team.
This will be the third straight All-Star weekend where women’s players will participate. Members of the U.S. Olympic team demonstrated the skills competition events in Tampa in 2018. Last year in San Jose four women did the same, and when Nathan MacKinnon pulled out of Fastest Skater Kendall Coyne Schofield took part and posted a time of 14.346, placing seventh.
Here are the rosters:
American All-Stars (Coach: Cammi Granato)
F Alex Carpenter
F Kendall Coyne Schofield
F Brianna Decker
F Amanda Kessel
F Hilary Knight
F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson
F Annie Pankowski
D Kacey Bellamy
D Lee Stecklein
G Alex Rigsby Cavallini
Canadian All-Stars (Coach: Jayna Hefford)
F Meghan Agosta
F Mélodie Daoust
F Rebecca Johnston
F Sarah Nurse
F Marie-Philip Poulin
F Natalie Spooner
F Blayre Turnbull
D Renata Fast
D Laura Fortino
G Ann-Renée Desbiens
Referees Kelly Cooke and Katie Guay and lineswomen Kendall Hanley and Kirsten Welsh will officiate the game.
NHL Shooting Stars
Last March Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin appeared in a video where they stood in the upper deck of PPG Paints Arena and shot pucks at a goal on the ice. This event, which will be the show closer, will be similar to that. Think Top Golf or Dude Perfect meets the NHL Skills Competition.
Eight NHL All-Stars and two women’s players will take part and each get seven shots at targets on the ice. The players will shoot from an area about 30-feet above the ice. On the ice will be targets that hold different point values.
If there should be a tie, players will shoot three pucks each to determine a winner. If the players remain tied after the three pucks, a sudden death “score-off” will occur.
Since the players will be shooting from above the seats, the NHL will move the protective netting usually set up behind one of the nets and stretch it above the fans in their seats in those sections.
2020 NHL All-Star Game rosters
Here are the latest rosters from the league, which account for injuries and other absences.
Atlantic Division
F David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd appearance) — captain
F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)
F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)
F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)
F Mitchell Marner, TOR (1st)
F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (1st)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)
G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (3rd)
G Tuukka Rask, BOS, has chosen not to play. F Auston Matthews, TOR, will attend but not participate in on-ice activities because of a wrist condition.
Metropolitan Division
D Kris Letang, PIT (6th appearance) — captain
F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)
F Nico Hischier, NJD (1st)
F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)
F T.J. Oshie, WSH (1st)
F Chris Kreider, NYR (1st)
D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)
D Jaccob Slavin, CAR (1st)
D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)
G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)
G Tristan Jarry, PIT (1st)
F Jake Guentzel, PIT, F Kyle Palmieri, NJD, D Dougie Hamilton, CAR, G Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ, and F Artemi Panarin, NYR, were replaced because of injury. F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (captain), has chosen not to play.
Central Division
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th appearance) — captain
F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)
F Ryan O'Reilly, STL (3rd)
F David Perron, STL (1st)
F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)
F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)
F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)
D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)
D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)
G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)
G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)
Pacific Division
F Connor McDavid, EDM (4th appearance) — captain
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)
F Tomas Hertl, SJS (1st)
F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)
F Max Pacioretty, VGK (1st)
F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)
F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)
D Mark Giordano, CGY (3rd)
D Quinn Hughes, VAN (1st)
G Jacob Markstrom, VAN (1st)
G David Rittich, CGY (1st)
F Jakob Silfverberg (personal), ANA, F Logan Couture (injury), SJS, and G Darcy Kuemper (injury), ARI, were replaced. G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK, has chosen not to play.
