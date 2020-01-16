Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Historically, the jerseys for the NHL Stadium Series games have been unique and have stood out very positively or negatively, depending on your taste.

The jerseys for next month’s game between the Avalanche and Kings will be no different as Colorado released their looks on Thursday.

Here’s a little bit about the inspiration for the design:

Some notes on the finer details:

• The color scheme represent Colorado’s blue skies, red rocks and snowy mountains.

• The angular design was inspired by the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel.

• The back neckline features the Colorado State Flag.

The Kings will release theirs on Friday but the leaks have been out there for a while. Like the Avs’ design, if the leaks are legit, then LA’s jerseys will meet the “way out there” standards set by previous Stadium Series looks.

So, what do you think?

The 2020 Stadium Series game between the Avalanche and Kings will take place Feb. 15 at Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo.. The game will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.