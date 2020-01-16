MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Wild hold on against Lightning, snap losing streak

By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 11:21 PM EST
What a difference 48 hours made for the Minnesota Wild.

When we saw them on Tuesday night they were getting dominated on the scoreboard and embarrassed by a lineup card gaffe that forced them to play with a shorthanded defense.

On Thursday, they went toe-to-toe with one of the NHL’s best teams and snapped their four-game losing streak with an impressive 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is just the WIld’s second win in their past eight games, and their first in regulation during that stretch.

Ryan Suter‘s goal late in the second period ended up going in the books as the game-winner, while Zach Parise and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild. Goalie Alex Stalock stopped 18 out of 20 shots he faced, including a shot from Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos at the buzzer to secure the win.

Nikita Kucherov scored both goals for the Lightning in the losing effort.

The Wild desperately needed this to win because their recent slide has really started to bury them in the Western Conference playoff race. Their playoff hopes are barely flickering right now and every point the rest of the way is going to be massive. They have almost no margin for error.

The most impressive part of this particular win is just how strong they looked for most of the game, especially on the heels of such a lackluster performance on Tuesday night. Coach Bruce Boudreau said on Wednesday he had two options after that game — either “bag skate” the team, or send them home and tell them to get away from hockey (via Michael Russo). He chose the latter, saying they would find out on Thursday if it was the right decision. It seemed that it was as they took what has been one of the NHL’s hottest teams (11-1-0 in their previous 12 games entering Tuesday), and one of the most dominating offenses, and for the most part completely shut it down.

The Lightning were on a 16-5-1 run since the start of December (second best record in the league behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins during that stretch) and averaging more than 32 shots and 3.5 goals per game. On Thursday, the Wild limited them to just two goals and only 20 shots. That shot total is the Lightning’s third-lowest of the season, and the lowest since a November 19 against the St. Louis Blues.

Thursday’s game is the first of a 12-game stretch where the Wild play 11 games on home ice, where they have actually played extremely well this season. If they are going to make any sort of a move toward a playoff spot, this is their chance.

Hurricanes’ Hamilton suffers nasty looking leg injury in loss to Blue Jackets

By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 10:27 PM EST
The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a tough 3-2 decision to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. That result was not their biggest concern from the game.

The concern is the status of defenseman Dougie Hamilton after he exited the game late in the second with what appears to be a nasty leg injury following a collision along the boards.

You can see the play in the video above.

He was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour didn’t have much of an update after the game, simply saying that it “doesn’t look good.”

If Hamilton is seriously injured and has to miss any significant time that would be a massive hole for the Hurricanes to have to try to fill. He has been arguably the best defenseman in the NHL this season and is one of the Hurricanes’ top players in every aspect of the game. He helps drive the offense, he runs the power play, he helps shut down teams defensively, he drives possession, and he is their leader in ice-time. That is not a player you just replace, whether it be internally or from outside the organization.

Huge win for Blue Jackets

As for the game itself, this was a huge game in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race as the two teams entered the game separated by just two points. Columbus’ win, combined with Philadelphia’s loss to Montreal, means that that the Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, and Flyers are in a three-way tie for the two Wild Card spots with 56 points each.

The Florida Panthers, just one point back following their 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings, are just one point back of that group with games in hand on all three teams.

The Blue Jackets were able to get the win thanks to a late third period goal from captain Nick Foligno.

Columbus’ recent success is one of the most surprising stories of the 2019-20 season. After losing four key players –including their two best players over the summer in free agency (Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Dzingel) they have been one of the most injured teams in the league this season. Even with all of that they are still on a 13-2-4 run over their past 19 games.

Cam Atkinson, their leading goal-scorer from a year ago, had been one of the key players sidelined in recent weeks. He returned to the lineup on Tuesday and recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in the win.

Elvis Merzlikins continued his great play in place of the injured Joonas Korpisalo by stopping 32 out of 34 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Another milestone for Alex Ovechkin

By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 9:02 PM EST
With two first period goals on Thursday night Alex Ovechkin joined a pretty exclusive club.

Those goals not only put him at the 30-goal mark for the 2019-20 season, but also give him 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons to start his career.

He is now just one of three players in NHL history to ever record 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons, joining Jaromir Jagr and Mike Gartner. Ovechkin and Gartner are the only two players to do it in the first 15 seasons of their career.

Ovechkin would add another goal in the third period to complete the hat trick in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.

His three goals also put him back on pace for 50 goals this season. If he is able to maintain that it would be the ninth of his career, which would tie him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history.

He is also up to 689 goals for his career and is set to make a massive leap into the top-10 as this season goes on. He is just one goal away from tying Mario Lemieux for 10th place all-time. It is not out of the question for him to climb as high as seventh place all-time before the end of this season, as he currently sits 19 back of Gartner for that spot.

William Karlsson will be out ‘week-to-week’ for Golden Knights

Golden Knights
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Peter DeBoer makes his Vegas Golden Knights coaching debut on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators, and he will have to do so without one of his best players.

The team announced on Thursday, just a little more than an hour before their game, that William Karlsson is going to be sidelined on a week-to-week basis with an upper-body injury.

Karlsson played 18 minutes in the Golden Knights’ most recent game, a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and recorded an assist in the game. He also appeared in each of the team’s first 49 games this season, scoring 10 goals to go with 24 assists. His 34 total points make him the fourth-leading scorer on the team. Prior to this injury he had not missed a single game in his two-and-a-half seasons with the Golden Knights.

He was one of the players Vegas acquired in its initial expansion draft haul. He became an immediate star for the team by scoring 43 goals in their inaugural season and was one of the driving forces behind their stunning run to the Stanley Cup Final. It was one of the most stunning and surprising individual seasons in league history because he had scored just 18 goals in 183 games prior to joining the Golden Knights.

Even though he has never been able to duplicate that initial goal-scoring success in Vegas, he has still become an outstanding two-way player that they can count on for 20 goals, 50 points, and good defensive play over an 82-game season. There is a ton of value in a player like that, and the Golden Knights will miss him while he is sidelined.

The Golden Knights play three games before the All-Star break before getting a nine-day break between games. They enter play on Thursday just outside the Western Conference playoff picture, but are also just three points out of first place in the Pacific Division. They are in the middle of a 10-game stretch that will have them play nine games on the road.

WATCH LIVE: Wild host Lightning on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Last season, the Lightning were one of the best regular-season teams in NHL history, tying the record for most wins in a season (62) and cruising to the Presidents’ Trophy with 128 points on the season, four shy of matching the all-time record. Tampa went on to get swept out of Round 1 by the Blue Jackets, a sour end to the franchise’s best regular season in history.

The 2019-20 season didn’t start as the Lightning expected. On the morning of Dec. 22, Tampa Bay sat at 17-13-4. They were seven points back of the East Wild Card and needed to turn things around. They did just that – ripping off 10 straight wins to tie the longest winning streak in franchise history. After a disappointing loss in New Jersey last Sunday, the Lightning got back on the winning track Tuesday night with a 4-3 (SO) win over the Kings. In the matter of a month, they are back among the NHL’s most dangerous teams, sitting in second in the Atlantic Division.

Tampa enters Thursday’s game having won 11 of their last 12 games.

Minnesota fell 7-3 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, their 4th straight loss (0-3-1). After a bizarre lineup error before the start of the game, the Wild fell behind 4-0 in the second period before closing the deficit to 4-2. But then the defense collapsed again, allowing the Penguins to balloon their lead up to 7-2. The seven goals allowed matched a season-worst for the Wild, who also allowed seven goals in their October loss to the Penguins.

The four-game losing streak is Minnesota’s longest since starting the season 0-4-0.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palát – Brayden PointNikita Kucherov
Steven StamkosAnthony CirelliTyler Johnson
Alexander VolkovCedric PaquetteAlex Killorn
Yanni GourdeMitchell StephensCarter Verhaeghe

Victor HedmanJan Rutta
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

WILD
Zach PariseEric StaalMats Zuccarello
Jason ZuckerVictor RaskKevin Fiala
Marcus FolignoJoel Eriksson EkLuke Kunin
Jordan GreenwayMikko KoivuRyan Hartman

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinMatt Dumba
Carson SoucyGreg Pateryn

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

John Walton will handle play-by-play duties alongside Pierre McGuire at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on Thursday with Mike Milbury and Ben Lovejoy.