Three Stars
1) Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia Flyers
It was almost a disastrous night for the Flyers when they allowed two goals in the third period to force overtime. But, 3:33 into the extra session, Voracek showed great patience when he completed a clever toe drag and waited for an opportunity to seal the victory for the Flyers. The Czech winger has 10 points in the previous nine games.
2) Zack Smith, Chicago Blackhawks
Smith has not had a profound impact on the Blackhawks since being acquired in July from the Ottawa Senators. But the gritty forward recorded two goals in the opening period of Chicago’s 4-1 win in Montreal. Drake Caggiula took a puck from behind the net and found Smith alone in the slot just over five minutes into the game. A few minutes later Smith redirected a puck to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 advantage. With another year remaining on his contract at $3.25 million, it will be tough for Chicago to find a suitor at the NHL trade deadline.
3) Drake Caggiula, Chicago Blackhawks
The 25-year-old forward tallied a goal and an assist in the Blackhawks’ third consecutive win. Caggiula created two separate turnovers that generated goals for Chicago. He helped set up Smith for the opening goal when he took the puck from Montreal’s goalie behind the cage. Then he helped seal the victory when he stole a puck from Jordan Weal and fired a wrist shot past Charlie Lindgren.
Highlights of the Night
Voracek dangled around Alex Pietrangelo before firing a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington to close out the game.
Justin Faulk received credit for the goal, but Alexander Steen showed great vision when he fired a cross-ice pass to set up the power-play tally.
Stat of the Night
Jakub Voracek scored his eight career regular-season overtime goal with the @NHLFlyers and trails only Claude Giroux (11) for the most in franchise history.
More #NHLStats: https://t.co/pge8QmTYyW pic.twitter.com/J7wkuIDwaX
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2020
Scores
Chicago Blackhawks 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
Philadelphia Flyers 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (OT)
