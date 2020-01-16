MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Hurricanes’ Hamilton suffers nasty looking leg injury in loss to Blue Jackets

By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 10:27 PM EST
The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a tough 3-2 decision to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. That result was not their biggest concern from the game.

The concern is the status of defenseman Dougie Hamilton after he exited the game late in the second with what appears to be a nasty leg injury following a collision along the boards.

You can see the play in the video above.

He was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour didn’t have much of an update after the game, simply saying that it “doesn’t look good.”

If Hamilton is seriously injured and has to miss any significant time that would be a massive hole for the Hurricanes to have to try to fill. He has been arguably the best defenseman in the NHL this season and is one of the Hurricanes’ top players in every aspect of the game. He helps drive the offense, he runs the power play, he helps shut down teams defensively, he drives possession, and he is their leader in ice-time. That is not a player you just replace, whether it be internally or from outside the organization.

Huge win for Blue Jackets

As for the game itself, this was a huge game in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race as the two teams entered the game separated by just two points. Columbus’ win, combined with Philadelphia’s loss to Montreal, means that that the Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, and Flyers are in a three-way tie for the two Wild Card spots with 56 points each.

The Florida Panthers, just one point back following their 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings, are just one point back of that group with games in hand on all three teams.

The Blue Jackets were able to get the win thanks to a late third period goal from captain Nick Foligno.

Columbus’ recent success is one of the most surprising stories of the 2019-20 season. After losing four key players –including their two best players over the summer in free agency (Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Dzingel) they have been one of the most injured teams in the league this season. Even with all of that they are still on a 13-2-4 run over their past 19 games.

Cam Atkinson, their leading goal-scorer from a year ago, had been one of the key players sidelined in recent weeks. He returned to the lineup on Tuesday and recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in the win.

Elvis Merzlikins continued his great play in place of the injured Joonas Korpisalo by stopping 32 out of 34 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Another milestone for Alex Ovechkin

By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 9:02 PM EST
With two first period goals on Thursday night Alex Ovechkin joined a pretty exclusive club.

Those goals not only put him at the 30-goal mark for the 2019-20 season, but also give him 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons to start his career.

He is now just one of three players in NHL history to ever record 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons, joining Jaromir Jagr and Mike Gartner. Ovechkin and Gartner are the only two players to do it in the first 15 seasons of their career.

Ovechkin would add another goal in the third period to complete the hat trick in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.

His three goals also put him back on pace for 50 goals this season. If he is able to maintain that it would be the ninth of his career, which would tie him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history.

He is also up to 689 goals for his career and is set to make a massive leap into the top-10 as this season goes on. He is just one goal away from tying Mario Lemieux for 10th place all-time. It is not out of the question for him to climb as high as seventh place all-time before the end of this season, as he currently sits 19 back of Gartner for that spot.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

William Karlsson will be out ‘week-to-week’ for Golden Knights

Golden Knights
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Peter DeBoer makes his Vegas Golden Knights coaching debut on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators, and he will have to do so without one of his best players.

The team announced on Thursday, just a little more than an hour before their game, that William Karlsson is going to be sidelined on a week-to-week basis with an upper-body injury.

Karlsson played 18 minutes in the Golden Knights’ most recent game, a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and recorded an assist in the game. He also appeared in each of the team’s first 49 games this season, scoring 10 goals to go with 24 assists. His 34 total points make him the fourth-leading scorer on the team. Prior to this injury he had not missed a single game in his two-and-a-half seasons with the Golden Knights.

He was one of the players Vegas acquired in its initial expansion draft haul. He became an immediate star for the team by scoring 43 goals in their inaugural season and was one of the driving forces behind their stunning run to the Stanley Cup Final. It was one of the most stunning and surprising individual seasons in league history because he had scored just 18 goals in 183 games prior to joining the Golden Knights.

Even though he has never been able to duplicate that initial goal-scoring success in Vegas, he has still become an outstanding two-way player that they can count on for 20 goals, 50 points, and good defensive play over an 82-game season. There is a ton of value in a player like that, and the Golden Knights will miss him while he is sidelined.

The Golden Knights play three games before the All-Star break before getting a nine-day break between games. They enter play on Thursday just outside the Western Conference playoff picture, but are also just three points out of first place in the Pacific Division. They are in the middle of a 10-game stretch that will have them play nine games on the road.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Wild host Lightning on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Last season, the Lightning were one of the best regular-season teams in NHL history, tying the record for most wins in a season (62) and cruising to the Presidents’ Trophy with 128 points on the season, four shy of matching the all-time record. Tampa went on to get swept out of Round 1 by the Blue Jackets, a sour end to the franchise’s best regular season in history.

The 2019-20 season didn’t start as the Lightning expected. On the morning of Dec. 22, Tampa Bay sat at 17-13-4. They were seven points back of the East Wild Card and needed to turn things around. They did just that – ripping off 10 straight wins to tie the longest winning streak in franchise history. After a disappointing loss in New Jersey last Sunday, the Lightning got back on the winning track Tuesday night with a 4-3 (SO) win over the Kings. In the matter of a month, they are back among the NHL’s most dangerous teams, sitting in second in the Atlantic Division.

Tampa enters Thursday’s game having won 11 of their last 12 games.

Minnesota fell 7-3 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, their 4th straight loss (0-3-1). After a bizarre lineup error before the start of the game, the Wild fell behind 4-0 in the second period before closing the deficit to 4-2. But then the defense collapsed again, allowing the Penguins to balloon their lead up to 7-2. The seven goals allowed matched a season-worst for the Wild, who also allowed seven goals in their October loss to the Penguins.

The four-game losing streak is Minnesota’s longest since starting the season 0-4-0.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palát – Brayden PointNikita Kucherov
Steven StamkosAnthony CirelliTyler Johnson
Alexander VolkovCedric PaquetteAlex Killorn
Yanni GourdeMitchell StephensCarter Verhaeghe

Victor HedmanJan Rutta
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

WILD
Zach PariseEric StaalMats Zuccarello
Jason ZuckerVictor RaskKevin Fiala
Marcus FolignoJoel Eriksson EkLuke Kunin
Jordan GreenwayMikko KoivuRyan Hartman

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinMatt Dumba
Carson SoucyGreg Pateryn

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

John Walton will handle play-by-play duties alongside Pierre McGuire at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on Thursday with Mike Milbury and Ben Lovejoy.

Rick Tocchet replaces Gerard Gallant as Pacific All-Star coach

All-Star Game
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 16, 2020, 6:36 PM EST
Gerard Gallant’s surprising dismissal as head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday also created another opening at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Gallant had been named as the head coach of the Pacific Division team earlier this month because the Golden Knights had the best record in the division at the start of the new calendar year. But with him now no longer being the coach in Vegas, the NHL had to find a replacement.

The League announced on Thursday that Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet will be that replacement.

The Coyotes are currently in first place in the Division with 57 points entering play on Thursday.

[Related: Golden Knights’ firing of Galant short-sighted, knee-jerk reaction]

For Tocchet, this will be his first time coaching in the All-Star Game. He has been the Coyotes’ coach since the start of the 2017-18 season. It is worth noting that in the chaos of the league’s coaching carousel this season (that has now seen seven coaching changes) he is tied with Vancouver’s Travis Green as the longest-tenured coach in the Pacific Division. Both are in their third years with their respective teams.

Washington’s Todd Reirden (Metropolitan Division), Boston’s Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic Division), and St. Louis’ Craig Berube (Central Division) are the other three coaches at this year’s game.

The NHL’s All-Star weekend takes place later this month on January 24-25 in St. Louis.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.