With two first period goals on Thursday night Alex Ovechkin joined a pretty exclusive club.
Those goals not only put him at the 30-goal mark for the 2019-20 season, but also give him 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons to start his career.
He is now just one of three players in NHL history to ever record 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons, joining Jaromir Jagr and Mike Gartner. Ovechkin and Gartner are the only two players to do it in the first 15 seasons of their career.
Those two goals also put him back on pace for 50 goals this season. If he is able to maintain that it would be the ninth of his career, which would tie him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history.
He is also up to 688 goals for his career and is set to make a massive leap into the top-10 as this season goes on. He is just two goals away from tying Mario Lemieux for 10th place all-time. It is not out of the question for him to climb as high as seventh place all-time before the end of this season, as he currently sits 20 back of Gartner for that spot.
Karlsson played 18 minutes in the Golden Knights’ most recent game, a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and recorded an assist in the game. He also appeared in each of the team’s first 49 games this season, scoring 10 goals to go with 24 assists. His 34 total points make him the fourth-leading scorer on the team. Prior to this injury he had not missed a single game in his two-and-a-half seasons with the Golden Knights.
Even though he has never been able to duplicate that initial goal-scoring success in Vegas, he has still become an outstanding two-way player that they can count on for 20 goals, 50 points, and good defensive play over an 82-game season. There is a ton of value in a player like that, and the Golden Knights will miss him while he is sidelined.
The Golden Knights play three games before the All-Star break before getting a nine-day break between games. They enter play on Thursday just outside the Western Conference playoff picture, but are also just three points out of first place in the Pacific Division. They are in the middle of a 10-game stretch that will have them play nine games on the road.
Last season, the Lightning were one of the best regular-season teams in NHL history, tying the record for most wins in a season (62) and cruising to the Presidents’ Trophy with 128 points on the season, four shy of matching the all-time record. Tampa went on to get swept out of Round 1 by the Blue Jackets, a sour end to the franchise’s best regular season in history.
The 2019-20 season didn’t start as the Lightning expected. On the morning of Dec. 22, Tampa Bay sat at 17-13-4. They were seven points back of the East Wild Card and needed to turn things around. They did just that – ripping off 10 straight wins to tie the longest winning streak in franchise history. After a disappointing loss in New Jersey last Sunday, the Lightning got back on the winning track Tuesday night with a 4-3 (SO) win over the Kings. In the matter of a month, they are back among the NHL’s most dangerous teams, sitting in second in the Atlantic Division.
Tampa enters Thursday’s game having won 11 of their last 12 games.
Minnesota fell 7-3 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, their 4th straight loss (0-3-1). After a bizarre lineup error before the start of the game, the Wild fell behind 4-0 in the second period before closing the deficit to 4-2. But then the defense collapsed again, allowing the Penguins to balloon their lead up to 7-2. The seven goals allowed matched a season-worst for the Wild, who also allowed seven goals in their October loss to the Penguins.
The four-game losing streak is Minnesota’s longest since starting the season 0-4-0.
For Tocchet, this will be his first time coaching in the All-Star Game. He has been the Coyotes’ coach since the start of the 2017-18 season. It is worth noting that in the chaos of the league’s coaching carousel this season (that has now seen seven coaching changes) he is tied with Vancouver’s Travis Green as the longest-tenured coach in the Pacific Division. Both are in their third years with their respective teams.
Washington’s Todd Reirden (Metropolitan Division), Boston’s Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic Division), and St. Louis’ Craig Berube (Central Division) are the other three coaches at this year’s game.
The NHL’s All-Star weekend takes place later this month on January 24-25 in St. Louis.
Jets forward Mathieu Perreault went on a profane tirade about Canucks winger Jake Virtanen avoiding supplemental discipline for an errant elbow. Perreault blasted the NHL’s Department of Player Safety in detailed and colorful ways, and it’s “get your popcorn” territory.
“This is literally an elbow to the face of a guy that didn’t have the puck. I can’t really protect myself if the league’s not going to protect me. I’m the smallest guy in the ice so I can’t really fight anybody. The only thing I can do to defend myself is use my stick so the next guy that does that to me is gonna get my f—ing stick. And I better not get suspended for it.”
Perreault isn’t the only one blasting Player Safety
Perreault fumed after the Tuesday game (a 4-0 win for the Jets) and that feeling clearly didn’t subside much with time. It sure seems like the grumbling has been building lately about what draws supplemental discipline, and what does not.
“For sure they are going to watch the game, but I think I can do what Matthew Tkachuk did if the league is saying it is clean,” Kassian said, via Jason Gregor’s transcription. “I can do exactly that. I didn’t think you were allowed to, but after speaking with George apparently you are allowed. That is fine. That is great news. I’m a big guy who can skate and I can do that kind of stuff.”
That big gulp you heard might have been from George Parros, who could have a mess on his hands when the Flames face the Oilers again. Or any time Perreault feels like he must defend himself with his (bad word[s]) stick.
While Perreault stews about this personal grievance, the Jets need him to stay cool. With Carl Dahlstrom the latest defenseman out with a significant injury, Winnipeg cannot afford to take bad penalties. Even if Perreault deploys the same great vengeance and furious anger, righteous or not.