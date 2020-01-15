MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Wednesday Night Hockey: Blues look to continue home dominance versus Flyers

By Joey AlfieriJan 15, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

If you were expecting the defending Stanley Cup Champions to take a step back this year, you were mistaken. Not only are the Blues in first place in the Central Division, they also have a nine-point lead over second-place Dallas. Their play at home has been particularly impressive.

Heading into tonight’s clash, the Blues have a 17-4-3 record at Enterprise Center in 2019-20. They’ve also rattled off nine consecutive victories on home ice dating back to Dec. 12.

“It’s tough to keep track (of streaks) when you play on the road, so it’s not something you really think about,” Blues forward Jaden Schwartz said. “But we’re finding different ways to win — and each night different lines, different guys are chipping in… Both goalies are kicking. Doing the little things right, playing well as a team.”

This will be the last home game the Blues play in a while. They’ll hit the road Saturday in Colorado against the Avalanche, they’ll have next week off and they’ll come out of the break with road games in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg. The next time they play at Enterprise Center is on Feb. 4.

“I thought that last year, we struggled at home at times… But I think we’re more consistent for sure this year,” said head coach Craig Berube. “And we’re doing a better job of sticking to what works… At times last year, we were too cute at home. Maybe, I don’t know, trying to impress the fans. Whatever it is. But I don’t find we’re doing that this year. We’re just playing our game, the same as we do on the road.”

As for the Flyers, they’re currently sitting in the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Like the Blues, Philadelphia has been terrific on home ice this year (they’re 15-3-4), but they’ve struggled mightily away from their own rink. The Flyers are 9-13-2 outside of the Wells Fargo Center.

“I wish I had a true answer,” forward Kevin Hayes said of his team’s struggles on the road. “We’ve been great at home and we’ve been garbage on the road. There’s only one way to play and it’s the right way, and we need to figure out our stuff on the road.”

To make matters worse for the Flyers, Carter Hart suffered an injury during practice yesterday. The team was forced to recall goalie Alex Lyon from the minors.

This is a huge game for the Flyers, as they continue to try to lock down a playoff spot in the conference. Not to say that the Blues don’t need this win, but they’re in a more comfortable spot in the standings.

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Flyers-Blues from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights fire Gallant, hire Peter DeBoer as head coach

By Sean LeahyJan 15, 2020, 10:45 AM EST
In a stunning news drop Wednesday morning the Vegas Golden Knights announced they’ve fired Gerard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly and hired Peter DeBoer as their new head coach.

“In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary. Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season,” said Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon in a statement. “We would like to thank Gerard and Mike for their service to the Vegas Golden Knights. They were both instrumental to the success we have enjoyed in our first two-plus seasons and we wish them all the best moving forward. In Peter DeBoer, we have a proven, experienced head coach who we believe can help us achieve our ultimate goal. We are excited to welcome Peter and his family to the Vegas Golden Knights organization. We look forward to a strong finish to the 2019-20 season with Peter at the helm and a successful tenure in the seasons to come.”

(Remember when Gallant called DeBoer a “clown” during the Golden Knights-Sharks series last season?)

Gallant, who was supposed to be in St. Louis next week to coach the Pacific Division All-Star team, was the franchise’s first head coach and helped lead them to the playoffs in each of their first two seasons, which included a trip to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. He compiled a 118-75-20 record in parts of three seasons and is now the seventh coaching casualty in 2019-20.

The Golden Knights are currently on 54 points and tied for one of the final wild card spots in the Western Conference. They’ve dropped four straight, but they’re also three points behind the Coyotes for the division lead. Will this turn out to be a short-sighted decision by McCrimmon, who is in his first season as the team’s GM?

Given the number of coaching changes in the NHL this season DeBoer likely wasn’t going to be out of work very long. Like John Hynes in Nashville, he’s walking into a situation that could really be great if their goaltending turns around. Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcom Subban have handled majority of the load and have produced a combined .911 even strength save percentage this season, fifth-worst in the NHL per Natural Stat Trick. They’re top-five in possession, expected goals, scoring chance percentage, and high-danger scoring change percentage. The talent is there, they just need someone to make a save.

DeBoer’s resume shows that he’s able to get immediate improvement in his teams. The Panthers, Devils, and Sharks all got the DeBoer Bump early on. That’ll likely continue in Vegas.

As for Gallant, the 2018 Jack Adams Award winner, there’s one obvious destination that should have already reached out to him and that’s Detroit. Jeff Blashill is not long for the Red Wings’ job and Gallant has ties to the organization having played his first nine NHL seasons there.

There’s a lot of work ahead for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and with Gallant’s track record as a coach he could be big part of a solution in Hockeytown.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Six coaching changes a highlight at midpoint of NHL season

Associated PressJan 15, 2020, 10:17 AM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Firing coaches has been the norm in the NHL for decades. It’s just gone to another level this season in our instant-gratification society.

Halfway through the season, six coaches have been either fired or forced out, and in all likelihood there will be more disappearing from some struggling teams.

To be clear, four of the firings were related to team performance. Bill Peters either resigned or was fired in Calgary over alleged racists comments. Jim Montgomery was fired in Dallas for unprofessional conduct. He said he is undergoing alcohol rehabilitation.

While underachieving teams, poor records and owner impatience are the leading factors in the changes, other things have influenced the moves that are based on the hope that past results elsewhere deliver similar gains.

Start with the Craig Berube factor. He took over as coach of the St. Louis Blues in November 2018 and led them from dead last in the standings in January to their first Stanley Cup title.

Now add in the Vegas Golden Knights: They made the Cup Final in 2018 as an expansion team under Gerald Gallant.

Mike Sullivan led the Pittsburgh Penguins to consecutive Cups after taking over in December 2015. A few years before that, Darryl Sutter took over the Los Angeles Kings in December 2011 and led them to their first Cup that season. There was another parade after the 2013-14 season.

Instant success in all cases.

Hockey owners are far too impatient with their coaches, former NHL executive and current Sportsnet NHL analyst Brian Burke said Tuesday in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

”It is a lot easier to turn around a business in some other area than it is in hockey and pro sports, and the Berube factor does not help,” Burke said.

It certainly has put more hockey coaches on notice in a field that already had very little security.

Of the 31 NHL current coaches, only three have been with the same team since the start of the 2015-16 season. Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning has the longest tenure, starting in March 2013. Paul Maurice was hired by the Winnipeg Jets the following January, and Jeff Blashill joined the Detroit Red Wings on June 9, 2015.

They are the longest tenured among current coaches.

Including the six firings this season (Mike Babcock-Toronto, Peters-Calgary, John Hynes-New Jersey, Montgomery-Dallas, Pete DeBoer-San Jose and Peter Laviolette-Nashville) there are 13 coaches in their first season with their team this year.

Berube, who has been on the job less than 14 months, has the 18th-longest tenure with his team among the current coaches.

Many hockey owners are tired of waiting for success, said Pierre McGuire, NBC Sports’ NHL Inside-the-Glass analyst.

”I think people look at history in the league and ownerships in particular, and say: ‘What about us?”’ McGuire said. ”’You’ve told us about this five-year plan, or four-year plan and these guys are doing it in one year, and in some instances six months.’ That’s what leads to itchy trigger fingers.”

Change does bring some positives. Following Tuesday night’s games, the Maple Leafs are 16-6-2 under Sheldon Keefe. The Flames are 13-6-1 under Geoff Ward. The Stars are 10-4-1 with Rick Bowness, and the Devils, Sharks and Predators are showing signs of improvement under Alain Nasreddine, Bob Boughner and Hynes, who only needed a month to find a job. Still, only three are currently in playoff spots.

Bowness credits his players, noting the positive results were not instantaneous.

”We had to work our way through a lot of things,” he said. ”And hopefully they’re all behind us.”

The reality for owners is the NHL is quickly becoming a 50-50 league. With the addition of Seattle through expansion, half of the league’s teams will make the playoffs each season.

While it sounds like a fair number, things have changed since 1987, when Burke took a job with the Vancouver Canucks. There were 21 teams and 16 made the postseason. If a team missed, a tweak here or there and it could get back to the playoffs relatively soon.

”There was no exile,” Burke said. ”There was no six, seven, eight years of missing the playoffs. Some teams are missing the playoffs for six, seven or eights years. The industry has never been patient enough with coaches and it’s at an all-time low right now. Casualty rates are at an all-time high, and we’re not done yet this year.”

The Blues beat the odds with their coaching job change because they had a solid team entering the season under Mike Yeo and underachieved. Berube provided the right voice, players such as Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen accepted roles, defenseman Colton Parayko took his game to another level, and a kid name Jordan Binnington gave St. Louis what it needed most: unbelievable goaltending.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz was Predators coach for 15 seasons. He worked the entire time with general manager David Poile and the two had a plan they followed. They counted on each other and communicated.

”What happens when you’re winning, you’re the smartest guy on the planet,” said Trotz, who won a Cup with Washington in 2018. ”When you’re losing, you don’t know a thing. You need people when things aren’t going well. In this business, when it’s not going well, you have the fan base on you, you have the media on you. You need someone that trusts what you’re doing and can say, ‘Hey, I believe in you and I don’t see that there’s a change needed.”’

It’s exactly what he got from Poile.

Cooper knows the feeling. There were rumors about his job being in jeopardy earlier this year when the Lightning got off to a bad start on the heels of the playoff debacle after winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season.

”We know the business we get into in this league,” Cooper said Sunday before the Lightning had its franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak snapped by the Devils. ”For me being in this organization we have one common goal, we’re all in it together. A big part of why I have been around is the communication among all of us. I have been very fortunate.”’

Trotz said surviving tough times builds better teams.

”The easiest thing is to panic when it’s not going really well,” he said. ”But we’re in the winning business and I understand that totally. I understand it more now, 20-something years into it, than I did probably in Year 1 or 2. In the first or second year when you’re starting out you’re just trying to survive.”

Unfortunately, many NHL coaches have not been surviving lately.

”We’ve had a lot of volatility this year,” McGuire said. ”There was a lot of volatility last summer. Hopefully it is going to straighten out a little bit here, the next little while.”

History says midseason change rarely brings a championship.

Major League Baseball has had two managers take over during the course of a season and led teams to World Series titles. Bob Lemon did it with the New York Yankees in 1978. Jack McKeon matched that in 2003 with the Florida Marlins.

The NBA has seen a coaching change result in three titles. Paul Westhead replaced an injured Jack McKinney (bicycle accident) in 1980 and took the Lakers to a title. Pat Riley replaced Westhead in ’81-82 and got LA another crown. Tyronn Lue replaced David Blatt in Cleveland in 2015-16 and led the Cavs to the championship.

It’s harder in the 16-game NFL season. Since 2000, no NFL interim coach has taken over a team in midseason and led it to the playoffs.

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

The Buzzer: Crosby’s return, Matthews’ hat trick, Kubalik’s hot streak

By Adam GretzJan 15, 2020, 12:02 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins. He made his return to the lineup on Tuesday night and dominated the Minnesota Wild with four points (one goal, three assists) in a 7-3 win. Along with his sixth goal of the season, he also made one of the plays of the night (see it below) to set up Dominik Simon for a highlight reel goal. Read more about his return to the lineup here.

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs. This seems like the type of game the Maple Leafs are going to be winning a lot of, especially given the current state of their defense. They score seven goals, had one of their stars (Matthews) record a hat trick, they gave up a hat trick (to Blake Coleman) and held on for a 7-4 win. Matthews’ three goal performance on Tuesday gives him 34 goals for the season and puts him on pace for 59 goals over 82 games. He is just six goals away from matching his career high (40). He is also just two goals behind David Pastrnak (36 goals) for the league lead.

3. Dominik Kubalik, Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks appeared to be on their way to an ugly loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night after giving up two early goals. The trio of Kubalik, Jonathan Toews, and Patrick Kane was not going to let that happen. Kubalik extended his current goal-scoring streak to five consecutive games by netting a pair of goals to send the game to overtime, setting the stage for Toews’ game-winning goal early in the extra period. Kubalik is having an outstanding rookie season for the Blackhawks and has now scored 18 goals on the season. That is second best on the team, trailing only Kane. The Blackhawks still sit six points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference but they really needed this win given how difficult their upcoming schedule is.

Other notable performances from Tuesday

  • Elvis Merzlikins recorded his second straight shutout for the Columbus Blue Jackets as they beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 to move back into a tie for the second Wild Card spot with the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was injured in this game after being hit in the head. Read more about that here.
  • Brock Nelson scored two goals and was one of seven Islanders to record at least two points in an 8-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
  • Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 41 shots he faced on Tuesday night (and tried to score a goal!) to help lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame a 2-0 deficit to rally for a 4-3 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Big night for the Coyotes as Phil Kessel, Taylor Hall, Conor Garland, and Derek Stepan all had three points in a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks to move them into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.
  • Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals to help lead the Edmonton Oilers to a big 4-2 win to help them keep pace with the rest of the teams in the Pacific Division race.
  • Esa Lindell‘s overtime goal completed the Dallas Stars’ against the Colorado Avalanche, giving them a 3-2 win.

Highlights of the Night

Filip Forsberg scores with the Lacrosse-style goal for the Nashville Predators. Read all about it here.

Sidney Crosby passes to himself off the back of the net then sets up Dominik Simon for the goal.

Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights with this incredible display of speed and skill.

Blooper of the Night

No video to share, but it has to be Wild coach Bruce Boudreau making a pre-game mistake on his lineup card and forcing his team to play with a shorthanded defense for the entire game. Read all about it here.

Honorable mention goes to this crazy sequence at the start of the Jets-Canucks game where the Jets put the puck in the net three times within only 37 seconds, only to have just one of the goals actually count on the score board.

Factoids

  • Hellebuyk’s shutout is the 18th of his career and puts him in first place in Jets franchise history. [NHL PR]
  • Kris Letang became the first Penguins defenseman to record 400 career assists with the team. [Penguins PR]
  • Eichel reached the 60-point mark in the Sabres’ 46th game of the season. He is the first Sabres player to record 60 points in 46 games or fewer since Alexander Mogilny and Pat Lafontaine. They both did it during the 1992-93 season. [NHL PR]

Scores

Buffalo Sabres 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2
Toronto Maple Leafs 7, New Jersey Devils 4
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (SO)
New York Islanders 8, Detroit Red Wings 2
Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Minnesota Wild 3
Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Boston Bruins 0
Chicago Blackhawks 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT)
Winnipeg Jets 4, Vancouver Canucks 0
Arizona Coyotes 6, San Jose Sharks 3
Edmonton Oilers 4, Nashville Predators 2
Dallas Stars 3, Colorado Avalanche 2 (OT)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.