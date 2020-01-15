MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

NHL All-Star Game: Rosters for Elite Women’s 3-on-3 revealed

By Sean LeahyJan 15, 2020, 7:20 PM EST
The NHL has revealed the 20 players who will take part in the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 challenge during next week’s NHL All-Star Skills event in St. Louis.

The two teams will be divided by American and Canadian players who will play two 10-minute periods with running time. Should the game end in a tie there will be a three-minute overtime with running time. If overtime isn’t enough, the team whose player record the higher score in the trick shot challenge a.k.a. Shooting Stars event will determine the winner. 

American All-Stars (Coach: Cammi Granato)
F Alex Carpenter
F Kendall Coyne Schofield
F Brianna Decker
F Amanda Kessel
F Hilary Knight
F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson
F Annie Pankowski
D Kacey Bellamy
D Lee Stecklein
G Alex Rigsby Cavallini

Canadian All-Stars (Coach: Jayna Hefford)
F Meghan Agosta
F Mélodie Daoust
F Rebecca Johnston
F Sarah Nurse
F Marie-Philip Poulin
F Natalie Spooner
F Blayre Turnbull
D Renata Fast
D Laura Fortino
G Ann-Renée Desbiens

Referees Kelly Cooke and Katie Guay and lineswomen Kendall Hanley and Kirsten Welsh will officiate the game.

NHL

The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues vs. Flyers livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyJan 15, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers will come to town fresh off a big 6-5 (SO) win over the Bruins on Monday. Philadelphia trailed 5-2 in the second period before scoring three unanswered goals. Travis Sanheim scored the game-tying goal with just over seven minutes left in regulation. Then in the shootout, Carter Hart saved Boston’s first four attempts before Philadelphia’s lone All-Star Travis Konecny scored to start the fifth round and Brad Marchand’s gaffe ended the game.

Mike Yeo spent part of three seasons leading the Blues, taking over when Ken Hitchcock was fired in February 2017. Yeo was fired in November of last season after St. Louis had started 7-9-3. Craig Berube, Yeo’s assistant and a former Flyers player and coach, then went on to lead St. Louis to their first-ever Stanley Cup title.

Monday night’s win was also St. Louis’ 4th straight win, which is tied with Pittsburgh for the longest active win streak in the NHL. Tied at one after the 1st period, the Blues scored 3 unanswered goals as they cruised to victory over the Ducks. Jake Allen saved 20 of the 21 shots he faced as Jordan Binnington had the night off. Allen improved to 8-3-3 on the season with a 2.27 GAA and .926 SV%.

The Blues have been one of the league’s best home teams this season and as mentioned above, are looking to win a franchise record 10th straight home game on Wednesday. It will also be their last home game before the All-Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25.

If St. Louis wins Wednesday night, it would mark the longest home win streak in franchise history.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
Claude GirouxKevin Hayes – Travis Konecny
Michael RafflSean CouturierJakub Voracek
James van RiemsdykScott LaughtonNicolas Aube-Kubel
Joel Farabee – Connor Bunnamann – Tyler Pitlick

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg – Mark Friedman

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

BLUES
Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennOskar Sundqvist
Zach SanfordRyan O'ReillyDavid Perron
Alex SteenRobert ThomasTyler Bozak
Mackenzie MacEachernJacob De La RoseIvan Barbashev

Vince DunnAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterJustin Faulk
Niko MikkolaRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Flyers-Blues from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Surging Blue Jackets finally getting some help

Blue Jackets
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 15, 2020, 6:01 PM EST
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the NHL’s hottest teams over the past month-and-a-half, riding a 12-2-4 run over their past 18 games. They have the league’s third-best record (behind only St. Louis and Pittsburgh) during that stretch and have played their way back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, entering play on Wednesday in a tie with the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card spot.

What makes this run even more impressive is the team has been absolutely ravaged by injuries during that stretch.

The list of injuries includes…

  • Forward Cam Atkinson, a 40-goal scorer a year ago, has missed the past 12 games.
  • Forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Ryan Murray have not played since Dec. 14 (15 games).
  • Rookie defenseman Andre Peeke has not played since Dec. 17.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand, who had 12 goals in his first 36 games, has missed the past 11 games.
  • Alexandre Texier, a rookie forward the team had high hopes for at the start, has missed the past seven games.
  • Starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo has missed the past eight games.

On Wednesday the Blue Jackets finally got some good news on the injury front when the team announced that Atkinson and Peeke have been activated from injured reserve (Peeke has since been assigned to the AHL).

Atkinson is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday for a huge game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are just two points ahead of the Blue Jackets in the standings.

The Atkinson is significant because he is such a huge part of the Blue Jackets’ offense and has been one of the most underrated goal scorers in the entire league the past few seasons. Over the previous three seasons he scored 100 goals in 227 games, a rate that averages out to 36 goals per 82 games. That production is down a little so far this season, but a lot of that drop has been driven by a significant dip in his shooting percentage.

He was already starting to see a bounce back before the injury, scoring five goals in his past eight games.

Blue Jackets keep surprising

Expectations were low for the Blue Jackets at the start of the season after the team lost Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Dzingel in free agency. Add in the recent injury situation on top of a slow start, and this team has every possible excuse to have completely gone in the tank. That has not happened.

Even with all of the free agency departures the Blue Jackets still had reasons for optimism this season (we looked at that here and here) because of the young talent still in place. Zach Werenski and Seth Jones form one of the best defense duos in the league, and they have been their usual steady selves this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois is also an emerging star in the NHL and becoming a legit No. 1 center that can impact the game on both sides of the ice.

But perhaps the biggest factor in their ability to remain competitive has been the emerge of Korpisalo, and most recently, Elvis Merzlikins in net.

Goaltending was always going to be the big X-Factor for this team and would strongly dictate what the team could do.

Merzlikins has been the big story over the past couple of weeks as he has stepped up in place of the injured Korpisalo. After losing each of his first eight decisions in the NHL, he is now 6-2-0 in his past eight games with a .950 save percentage. That includes back-to-back shutouts in his past two starts.

It is not realistic for him to keep playing at that high of a level, but as long as he and Korpisalo (once he returns) do not completely fall apart the Blue Jackets are going to have a great chance to not only stay in this race, but also shock the NHL and potentially return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Especially if they can start getting some more of their key players (Bjorkstrand, Murray, Texier, Anderson) back in the lineup.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Skills Competition to feature women’s 3-on-3, pucks shot from stands

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 15, 2020, 3:49 PM EST
The NHL announced on Wednesday the six competitions that will make up next week’s NHL All-Star Skills event in St. Louis. Gone is the Puck Control Relay and the Premier Passer. In their place will be the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 game and a very interesting trick shot challenge.

First, returning is Fastest Skater, which Connor McDavid could win his fourth straight, Save Streak, Accuracy Shooting, and Hardest Shot, where Shea Weber should be back to go for his fourth title.

Now let’s get into the particulars of the two new events.

Elite Women’s 3-on-3

The two teams will feature nine skaters and one goalie made up of U.S. and Canadian players who are part of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association — a group that is boycotting playing this season as they push for a sustainable professional league. The game will go by IIHF women’s rules and feature two 10-minute periods with running time. Penalties will result in penalty shots for the fouled team. 

The complete rosters will be announced during NBCSN’s pregame coverage of Wednesday Night Hockey beginning at 7 p.m. ET (livestream).

Should the game end in a tie there will be a three-minute overtime with running time. If overtime isn’t enough, the team whose player records the higher score in the trick shot challenge a.k.a. Shooting Stars event will determine the winner.

This will be the third straight All-Star weekend where women’s players will participate. Members of the U.S. Olympic team demonstrated the skills competition events in Tampa in 2018. Last year in San Jose four women did the same, and when Nathan MacKinnon pulled out of Fastest Skater Kendall Coyne Schofield took part and posted a time of 14.346, placing seventh.

NHL Shooting Stars

Last March Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin appeared in a video where they stood in the upper deck of PPG Paints Arena and shot pucks at a goal on the ice. This event, which will be the show closer, will be similar to that. Think Top Golf or Dude Perfect meets the NHL Skills Competition.

Eight NHL All-Stars and two women’s players will take part and each get seven shots at targets on the ice. The players will shoot from an area about 30-feet above the ice. On the ice will be targets that hold different point values. 

If there should be a tie, players will shoot three pucks each to determine a winner. If the players remain tied after the three pucks, a sudden death “score-off” will occur.

Since the players will be shooting from above the seats, the NHL will move the protective netting usually set up behind one of the nets and stretch it above the fans in their seats in those sections.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flames’ David Rittich replaces Darcy Kuemper at 2020 NHL All-Star Game

NHL All-Star Game
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 15, 2020, 3:47 PM EST
Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich is going to his first ever NHL All-Star Game.

The league announced on Wednesday that Rittich will serve as the replacement for injured Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper on the Pacific Division team. Kuemper is currently sidelined on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury.

Rittich has posted .913 save percentage to go with an 18-11-5 record for the Flames this season. He will join teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Giordano on the Pacific Division roster.

Originally undrafted, the Flames signed Rittich in May, 2016, after he spent two years playing professionally in the Czech league. He eventually worked his way up the Flames’ depth chart and played a role in their 2018-19 turnaround that saw them finish as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

After splitting time with Mike Smith a year ago, this is his first year as the Flames’ No. 1 goalie.

The NHL All-Star weekend takes place January 24-25 in St. Louis.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.