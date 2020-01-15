MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Golden Knights fire Gallant, hire Peter DeBoer as head coach

By Sean LeahyJan 15, 2020, 10:45 AM EST
6 Comments

In a stunning news drop Wednesday morning the Vegas Golden Knights announced they’ve fired Gerard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly and hired Peter DeBoer as their new head coach.

“In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary. Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season,” said Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon in a statement. “We would like to thank Gerard and Mike for their service to the Vegas Golden Knights. They were both instrumental to the success we have enjoyed in our first two-plus seasons and we wish them all the best moving forward. In Peter DeBoer, we have a proven, experienced head coach who we believe can help us achieve our ultimate goal. We are excited to welcome Peter and his family to the Vegas Golden Knights organization. We look forward to a strong finish to the 2019-20 season with Peter at the helm and a successful tenure in the seasons to come.”

(Remember when Gallant called DeBoer a “clown” during the Golden Knights-Sharks series last season?)

Gallant, who was supposed to be in St. Louis next week to coach the Pacific Division All-Star team, was the franchise’s first head coach and helped lead them to the playoffs in each of their first two seasons, which included a trip to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. He compiled a 118-75-20 record in parts of three seasons and is now the seventh coaching casualty in 2019-20.

The Golden Knights are currently on 54 points and tied for one of the final wild card spots in the Western Conference. They’ve dropped four straight, but they’re also three points behind the Coyotes for the division lead. Will this turn out to be a short-sighted decision by McCrimmon, who is in his first season as the team’s GM?

Given the number of coaching changes in the NHL this season DeBoer likely wasn’t going to be out of work very long. Like John Hynes in Nashville, he’s walking into a situation that could really be great if their goaltending turns around. Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcom Subban have handled majority of the load and have produced a combined .911 even strength save percentage this season, fifth-worst in the NHL per Natural Stat Trick. They’re top-five in possession, expected goals, scoring chance percentage, and high-danger scoring change percentage. The talent is there, they just need someone to make a save.

DeBoer’s resume shows that he’s able to get immediate improvement in his teams. The Panthers, Devils, and Sharks all got the DeBoer Bump early on. That’ll likely continue in Vegas.

As for Gallant, the 2018 Jack Adams Award winner, there’s one obvious destination that should have already reached out to him and that’s Detroit. Jeff Blashill is not long for the Red Wings’ job and Gallant has ties to the organization having played his first nine NHL seasons there.

There’s a lot of work ahead for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and with Gallant’s track record as a coach he could be big part of a solution in Hockeytown.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Six coaching changes a highlight at midpoint of NHL season

Associated PressJan 15, 2020, 10:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Firing coaches has been the norm in the NHL for decades. It’s just gone to another level this season in our instant-gratification society.

Halfway through the season, six coaches have been either fired or forced out, and in all likelihood there will be more disappearing from some struggling teams.

To be clear, four of the firings were related to team performance. Bill Peters either resigned or was fired in Calgary over alleged racists comments. Jim Montgomery was fired in Dallas for unprofessional conduct. He said he is undergoing alcohol rehabilitation.

While underachieving teams, poor records and owner impatience are the leading factors in the changes, other things have influenced the moves that are based on the hope that past results elsewhere deliver similar gains.

Start with the Craig Berube factor. He took over as coach of the St. Louis Blues in November 2018 and led them from dead last in the standings in January to their first Stanley Cup title.

Now add in the Vegas Golden Knights: They made the Cup Final in 2018 as an expansion team under Gerald Gallant.

Mike Sullivan led the Pittsburgh Penguins to consecutive Cups after taking over in December 2015. A few years before that, Darryl Sutter took over the Los Angeles Kings in December 2011 and led them to their first Cup that season. There was another parade after the 2013-14 season.

Instant success in all cases.

Hockey owners are far too impatient with their coaches, former NHL executive and current Sportsnet NHL analyst Brian Burke said Tuesday in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

”It is a lot easier to turn around a business in some other area than it is in hockey and pro sports, and the Berube factor does not help,” Burke said.

It certainly has put more hockey coaches on notice in a field that already had very little security.

Of the 31 NHL current coaches, only three have been with the same team since the start of the 2015-16 season. Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning has the longest tenure, starting in March 2013. Paul Maurice was hired by the Winnipeg Jets the following January, and Jeff Blashill joined the Detroit Red Wings on June 9, 2015.

They are the longest tenured among current coaches.

Including the six firings this season (Mike Babcock-Toronto, Peters-Calgary, John Hynes-New Jersey, Montgomery-Dallas, Pete DeBoer-San Jose and Peter Laviolette-Nashville) there are 13 coaches in their first season with their team this year.

Berube, who has been on the job less than 14 months, has the 18th-longest tenure with his team among the current coaches.

Many hockey owners are tired of waiting for success, said Pierre McGuire, NBC Sports’ NHL Inside-the-Glass analyst.

”I think people look at history in the league and ownerships in particular, and say: ‘What about us?”’ McGuire said. ”’You’ve told us about this five-year plan, or four-year plan and these guys are doing it in one year, and in some instances six months.’ That’s what leads to itchy trigger fingers.”

Change does bring some positives. Following Tuesday night’s games, the Maple Leafs are 16-6-2 under Sheldon Keefe. The Flames are 13-6-1 under Geoff Ward. The Stars are 10-4-1 with Rick Bowness, and the Devils, Sharks and Predators are showing signs of improvement under Alain Nasreddine, Bob Boughner and Hynes, who only needed a month to find a job. Still, only three are currently in playoff spots.

Bowness credits his players, noting the positive results were not instantaneous.

”We had to work our way through a lot of things,” he said. ”And hopefully they’re all behind us.”

The reality for owners is the NHL is quickly becoming a 50-50 league. With the addition of Seattle through expansion, half of the league’s teams will make the playoffs each season.

While it sounds like a fair number, things have changed since 1987, when Burke took a job with the Vancouver Canucks. There were 21 teams and 16 made the postseason. If a team missed, a tweak here or there and it could get back to the playoffs relatively soon.

”There was no exile,” Burke said. ”There was no six, seven, eight years of missing the playoffs. Some teams are missing the playoffs for six, seven or eights years. The industry has never been patient enough with coaches and it’s at an all-time low right now. Casualty rates are at an all-time high, and we’re not done yet this year.”

The Blues beat the odds with their coaching job change because they had a solid team entering the season under Mike Yeo and underachieved. Berube provided the right voice, players such as Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen accepted roles, defenseman Colton Parayko took his game to another level, and a kid name Jordan Binnington gave St. Louis what it needed most: unbelievable goaltending.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz was Predators coach for 15 seasons. He worked the entire time with general manager David Poile and the two had a plan they followed. They counted on each other and communicated.

”What happens when you’re winning, you’re the smartest guy on the planet,” said Trotz, who won a Cup with Washington in 2018. ”When you’re losing, you don’t know a thing. You need people when things aren’t going well. In this business, when it’s not going well, you have the fan base on you, you have the media on you. You need someone that trusts what you’re doing and can say, ‘Hey, I believe in you and I don’t see that there’s a change needed.”’

It’s exactly what he got from Poile.

Cooper knows the feeling. There were rumors about his job being in jeopardy earlier this year when the Lightning got off to a bad start on the heels of the playoff debacle after winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season.

”We know the business we get into in this league,” Cooper said Sunday before the Lightning had its franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak snapped by the Devils. ”For me being in this organization we have one common goal, we’re all in it together. A big part of why I have been around is the communication among all of us. I have been very fortunate.”’

Trotz said surviving tough times builds better teams.

”The easiest thing is to panic when it’s not going really well,” he said. ”But we’re in the winning business and I understand that totally. I understand it more now, 20-something years into it, than I did probably in Year 1 or 2. In the first or second year when you’re starting out you’re just trying to survive.”

Unfortunately, many NHL coaches have not been surviving lately.

”We’ve had a lot of volatility this year,” McGuire said. ”There was a lot of volatility last summer. Hopefully it is going to straighten out a little bit here, the next little while.”

History says midseason change rarely brings a championship.

Major League Baseball has had two managers take over during the course of a season and led teams to World Series titles. Bob Lemon did it with the New York Yankees in 1978. Jack McKeon matched that in 2003 with the Florida Marlins.

The NBA has seen a coaching change result in three titles. Paul Westhead replaced an injured Jack McKinney (bicycle accident) in 1980 and took the Lakers to a title. Pat Riley replaced Westhead in ’81-82 and got LA another crown. Tyronn Lue replaced David Blatt in Cleveland in 2015-16 and led the Cavs to the championship.

It’s harder in the 16-game NFL season. Since 2000, no NFL interim coach has taken over a team in midseason and led it to the playoffs.

My Favorite Goal: Borschevsky’s goal sealed with a kiss

By Sean LeahyJan 15, 2020, 10:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers, personalities and NHL players remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

Today, Gus Katsaros of Rotoworld remembers Nikolai Borschevsky being the Game 7 hero for the 1993 Maple Leafs.

I didn’t see my favorite ever goal live. Easily my favorite, as you will understand, but I missed it. This is the story.

The date was May 1, 1993 with the word ‘date’ having a special double meaning. Two of my biggest disappointments were addressed that day. My sad dating life was extinguished, budding into what would become a valued relationship, moving on from the awkward teen years and what Aerosmith referred to in “Walk This Way” as “I was a high school loser …” Making a shy foray into manhood, that alone was a glorious victory!

But it wasn’t as big as the victory to come that night, courtesy of an overtime marker from a Bob Rouse shot, deflected by Nik Borschevsky to send the Toronto Maple Leafs into the second round of the 1993 playoffs, defeating the heavily favoured Detroit Red Wings. Dougie! Wendel! Nik! Bob Rouse, Felix, Ellett etc. … what a ride. 

My favorite ever goal.

Earlier that day, I had my first date with a woman that would become my sweetheart relationship during my 20’s. She suggested we spend the day together as our first official date. Testing my commitment, she intentionally picked a movie on that specific day, knowing the importance of the game, but scheduling it so that it would end more or less by the time Game 7 began. We watched The Dark Half, a Stephen King thriller that was a better novel than motion picture.

She tested my resolve and she won. I capitulated, giving in to love, while sacrificing my biggest love to that day, the Maple Leafs.

The movie ended about halfway through the second period earning my reward for being accommodating for her. With the timing of the movie ending, she agreed to watch the rest of the game with me. We ended up at my house where a group of my friends and brothers watched as the Leafs went down 3-2 entering the third period. The gathering watched in the basement, while my new love and I went to the family room to watch it alone together. To share our budding love with ‘the Buds.’

We would finally share my favorite thing in the world, hockey, and the Maple Leafs.

She jumped out of her skin and may have taken a few steps back at the celebratory explosion when Doug Gilmour tied it up late in the third period. My crazed reaction that day would be seen many times over that spring – and even beyond. She had her chance to leave at that point … but she stayed. She saw the ‘passion that unites us all’ up close and personal.

She could bottle the tension and worry as the third period wound down and was entering overtime. She excused herself to freshen up during the intermission, while I flipped through channels between periods. When she returned, she had put on my Maple Leafs jersey! The number was 22, honouring Rick Vaive, with a ‘Katsaros’ on the back.

Borschevsky had not played in the series since a Game 1 incident forced him out of the lineup. It was a big blow to the Leafs who missed his skilled hands. He returned in Game 7, with this hero wearing a visor.

But, you see, I missed it.

After she returned, we shared our first kiss, her with my jersey on. And we lost track of time. And I had forgotten to change the channel back to the hockey game after seeing her in my jersey.

We lost ourselves in the first kiss to solidify our new relationship, ending a beautiful day. Game 7 going to overtime, for the underdog Leafs taking on the powerhouse Red Wings was a sweet bonus, more for me than her. We lost track of time …

Then the basement exploded with jubilant cheers! There was a news anchor on my television set babbling about something and instead of changing the channel, I left her alone, running quickly downstairs to watch the replay and celebrate with the rest of the gathered group of friends. She stayed in family room to let me have my moment.

A moment I will always cherish, even if I didn’t get to see it live.

PREVIOUSLY ON MY FAVORITE GOAL
Darren McCarty shows off goal-scoring hands during 1997 Cup Final
Alex Ovechkin scores ‘The Goal’ as a rookie
Marek Malik’s stunning shootout winner
Paul Henderson scores for Canada
• Mario Lemieux’s end-to-end masterpiece; Hextall scores again
Tomas Hertl goes between-the-legs

Wednesday Night Hockey: Blues look to continue home dominance versus Flyers

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJan 15, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

If you were expecting the defending Stanley Cup Champions to take a step back this year, you were mistaken. Not only are the Blues in first place in the Central Division, they also have a nine-point lead over second-place Dallas. Their play at home has been particularly impressive.

Heading into tonight’s clash, the Blues have a 17-4-3 record at Enterprise Center in 2019-20. They’ve also rattled off nine consecutive victories on home ice dating back to Dec. 12.

“It’s tough to keep track (of streaks) when you play on the road, so it’s not something you really think about,” Blues forward Jaden Schwartz said. “But we’re finding different ways to win — and each night different lines, different guys are chipping in… Both goalies are kicking. Doing the little things right, playing well as a team.”

This will be the last home game the Blues play in a while. They’ll hit the road Saturday in Colorado against the Avalanche, they’ll have next week off and they’ll come out of the break with road games in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg. The next time they play at Enterprise Center is on Feb. 4.

“I thought that last year, we struggled at home at times… But I think we’re more consistent for sure this year,” said head coach Craig Berube. “And we’re doing a better job of sticking to what works… At times last year, we were too cute at home. Maybe, I don’t know, trying to impress the fans. Whatever it is. But I don’t find we’re doing that this year. We’re just playing our game, the same as we do on the road.”

As for the Flyers, they’re currently sitting in the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Like the Blues, Philadelphia has been terrific on home ice this year (they’re 15-3-4), but they’ve struggled mightily away from their own rink. The Flyers are 9-13-2 outside of the Wells Fargo Center.

“I wish I had a true answer,” forward Kevin Hayes said of his team’s struggles on the road. “We’ve been great at home and we’ve been garbage on the road. There’s only one way to play and it’s the right way, and we need to figure out our stuff on the road.”

To make matters worse for the Flyers, Carter Hart suffered an injury during practice yesterday. The team was forced to recall goalie Alex Lyon from the minors.

This is a huge game for the Flyers, as they continue to try to lock down a playoff spot in the conference. Not to say that the Blues don’t need this win, but they’re in a more comfortable spot in the standings.

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Flyers-Blues from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: 20 trade candidates; Can Josi win Norris?

By Joey AlfieriJan 15, 2020, 8:15 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Leafs are about to face a stiff test without Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly. (The Hockey News)

• To overcome those injuries, the Leafs will have to rally together. (TSN)

• Sportsnet has 20 trade deadline candidates that you’ll hear about between now and the end of February. (Sportsnet)

• The department of player safety couldn’t have handled the Kassian – Tkachuk situation much worse. (Vancourier)

P.K. Subban isn’t planning on asking for a trade out of New Jersey. (NHL.com)

• Canadiens rookie Nick Suzuki is adapting to life as an NHLer. (Montreal Gazette)

• Mile High Hockey provides us with a 2020 Mock Draft. No surprises at the top of this list. (Mile High Hockey)

• With Tuukka Rask injured, who will the Bruins call up in his place? (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• The Leafs can and should acquire Alexandar Georgiev from the Rangers. (Leafs Nation)

• Can Roman Josi win the Norris Trophy this season? (On the Forecheck)

• It looks like the Sharks are starting to turn things around. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.