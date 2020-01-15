NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Flyers will come to town fresh off a big 6-5 (SO) win over the Bruins on Monday. Philadelphia trailed 5-2 in the second period before scoring three unanswered goals. Travis Sanheim scored the game-tying goal with just over seven minutes left in regulation. Then in the shootout, Carter Hart saved Boston’s first four attempts before Philadelphia’s lone All-Star Travis Konecny scored to start the fifth round and Brad Marchand’s gaffe ended the game.
Mike Yeo spent part of three seasons leading the Blues, taking over when Ken Hitchcock was fired in February 2017. Yeo was fired in November of last season after St. Louis had started 7-9-3. Craig Berube, Yeo’s assistant and a former Flyers player and coach, then went on to lead St. Louis to their first-ever Stanley Cup title.
Monday night’s win was also St. Louis’ 4th straight win, which is tied with Pittsburgh for the longest active win streak in the NHL. Tied at one after the 1st period, the Blues scored 3 unanswered goals as they cruised to victory over the Ducks. Jake Allen saved 20 of the 21 shots he faced as Jordan Binnington had the night off. Allen improved to 8-3-3 on the season with a 2.27 GAA and .926 SV%.
The Blues have been one of the league’s best home teams this season and as mentioned above, are looking to win a franchise record 10th straight home game on Wednesday. It will also be their last home game before the All-Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25.
If St. Louis wins Wednesday night, it would mark the longest home win streak in franchise history.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny
Michael Raffl – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek
James van Riemsdyk – Scott Laughton – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Joel Farabee – Connor Bunnamann – Tyler Pitlick
Ivan Provorov – Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg – Mark Friedman
Starting goalie: Brian Elliott
BLUES
Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Oskar Sundqvist
Zach Sanford – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron
Alex Steen – Robert Thomas – Tyler Bozak
Mackenzie MacEachern – Jacob De La Rose – Ivan Barbashev
Vince Dunn – Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester – Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo
Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Flyers-Blues from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.