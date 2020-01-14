More from PHT POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
PHT Morning Skate: Diving into problems for Devils, Canadiens

By James O'BrienJan 14, 2020, 9:44 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• William Douglas profiles the hockey journey of Joonas Oden in the latest edition of Douglas’ “Color of Hockey” series. Could Oden’s journey include playing with the Seattle expansion franchise? (NHL.com)

Connor McDavid recently turned 23, so Frank Seravalli put him in elite company. (TSN)

• NJ.com’s Steve Politi argues that Devils co-owner Josh Harris needs to “look in the mirror” when pondering the team’s problems. (NJ.com)

• Speaking of the Devils, there’s early evidence that they’ve improved during third periods after replacing John Hynes with Alain Nasreddine. (All About The Jersey)

• Sean “Down Goes Brown” McIndoe takes Erik Karlsson and other players to “contract court.” (The Athletic [sub required])

• Blackhawks fans should relax about the team’s negotiations with Robin Lehner. My take: he’s been fantastic, again … but what kind of package would a contender send to Chicago to land such a talented goalie? If Chicago isn’t asking that type of question, even if they prefer an extension, then I would be worried. (The Rink)

• On the subject of pending free agent goalies, Jimmy Howard‘s really struggling. With Jonathan Bernier injured, the Red Wings might lean on him even more. Doesn’t seem like an ideal situation, folks. Maybe they should put him in situations to succeed so (wait for it) they can trade him to a contender? Just saying, part II. (Detroit Free-Press)

• More goalie talk: Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin continue to dominate for the Stars. Can they keep it up? My feeling parallels that of the Islanders: if not, they should at least be commended for doing it for 1.5 seasons. Pretty tough to maintain such dominance in an unforgiving NHL. (Dallas Morning News)

• Brodie Brazil dares to wonder if the Sharks might be turning it around. (Goaltending ranks among his three reasons.) I dare to wonder if it’s already too late. (NBC Sports California)

• Andrew Berkshire breaks down what broke down for the Canadiens in 2019-20. (Sportsnet)

• The Blues Jackets keep defying those who assume they’re down for the count. (Jackets Cannon)

• Capitals fans vote on the team’s best jersey design. Allow an opinion: the general rule is: less bird, the better. (Nova Caps)

• More jersey design banter: Hockey By Design ranks the Maple Leafs sweaters from worst to first. (Hockey By Design)

NHL on NBCSN: Dumba raising awareness for Australia wildfire relief

By Sean LeahyJan 14, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Matt Dumba had an early start to his off-season last April, something he’d never experienced in the NHL. After the Minnesota Wild failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012, the defenseman wanted to use the time off for a unique vacation.

Dumba ended up choosing Australia and spent two and a half weeks traveling up and down the country’s East Coast with his best friend.

Aside from the relaxation that vacations offer, the trip served another purpose for Dumba. It allowed him to mentally unwind after missing the final four months of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle following a December fight.

“It was amazing over there,” Dumba told reporters last week. “I don’t think I realized how much the injury weighed on me. I went back home and just wasn’t myself. I was able to get away to Australia with my best friend and we just took it all in.”

So when Dumba saw the images coming out of the country following wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people and countless animals, he felt the need to help. Last Tuesday, the defenseman was at home watching the Minnesota Timberwolves game and posted to his Instagram that he would donate $100 for every point they scored that night to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service to help fight the fires and help victims. He also urged followers to donate and spread awareness about the issue on their own social channels. 

As you all have seen across the news and Instagram, Australia is currently in a state of emergency with devastating fires sweeping across the lands, affecting habitats, communities, killing millions of animals and taking human lives. It’s hard to understand the dramatic impact this is having sitting safely on the other side of the world, but not to long ago I was on that side of the world. After the season last year I was able to travel to Australia with my one my best friends. We travelled the entire east coast top to bottom over 2 1/2 weeks. After a long hard season dealing with injury I was able to escape and take my mind off all the what if’s. I fell in love with this beautiful country. It breaks my heart seeing the tragedy they are facing. So I want to do my part and personally donate funds to help fight these fires and hopefully motivate you to do whatever you can to help. With Minnesota being my home and the TWolves being my team I’ll be most definitely watching them tonight against the Grizzlies, I’ve decided to donate $100 for every point the T Wolves score directly to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Please help me by donating whatever you can to help with this cause and put an end to these fires. Whether that’s $5, $100 or even just sharing this post if you are not in a position to donate right now, every small action helps when we come together. Click the link in my bio to donate directly to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service to help fight the fires and care for the victims of this tragic event.

The T-Wolves put up 112 points that night and Dumba donated $11,200 to the cause. He’s also put the donation link to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service in his Instagram bio.

As Dumba goes through the photos of his trip now, he can’t help but notice that many of the same areas he enjoyed in April are now destroyed.

“I’ve seen on social media some of the exact pictures I had taken, with those landscapes ablaze,” he said. “That was hard for me to even picture. When I was there, it was gorgeous. To see it all up in flames, it’s crazy. It’s just so sad.”

Tuesday night’s studio coverage will be hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Anson Carter. John Forslund and AJ Mleczko will call the action from Pittsburgh.

Capitals sign Nicklas Backstrom to five-year, $46M extension

Capitals sign Backstrom
By James O'BrienJan 14, 2020, 8:38 AM EST
The Washington Capitals face big questions about their future, but Nicklas Backstrom will remain a part of it. The Capitals were able to sign Backstrom to a five-year, $46 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Backstrom, 32, will see that $9.2M AAV kick in starting in 2020-21, and then expire after 2024-25. Interestingly, Evgeny Kuznetsov ($7.8M cap hit) and T.J. Oshie ($5.75M) also see their deals expire after that 2024-25 campaign.

Apparently Backstrom negotiated his own contract, focusing on getting top dollar, while the Caps wanted to account for his age:

Backstrom has ranked as one of the NHL’s more underappreciated stars for years. The Capitals note that he leads the franchise in assists (668) and is also the only active player to generate 50+ assists in six consecutive seasons. Backstrom ranks second in franchise history in points (908), second only to Alex Ovechkin (1,255).

A quick cap outlook after Capitals sign Backstrom

Going truly deep on the Capitals’ future decisions is probably the job for a full post, but we can take a quick peek.

Cap Friendly places Washington’s cap spending at about $71.1M on 16 roster spots heading into 2020-21. If the ceiling remains around $81.5M, that would leave the Caps with about $10.4M in space.

Such comments serve as a reminder that the Capitals face other tough decisions, both soon and off in the distance.

Most pressingly, Braden Holtby (30, current cap hit: $6.1M) needs a new contract after this season. Ilya Samsonov may or may not be the future. If the Capitals find some way to sign Holtby, it would probably require making painful omissions elsewhere.

The Capitals also must determine what Alex Ovechkin’s next contract will look like. The 34-year-old’s $9.538M cap hit runs out after 2020-21.

It will be fascinating to see how Backstrom ages. His smart, borderline Selke-worthy style may grow old quite gracefully. Still, it’s kind of startling to realize that he’s 32 already. Some old folks might take that as a reminder of our (er, their!) mortality.

Did the Capitals make the right call with this hefty extension? Did Backstrom make a mistake by haggling on his own? What should the Caps do with Holtby and others?

With the Capitals running rampant over the league and not that far removed from that glorious Stanley Cup, extending Backstrom certainly feels like a crowd-pleaser right now, at least. Frankly, the slick Swede was so underpaid before, it also seems fair.

The Buzzer: Panarin’s 5-point night; Price, Samsonov stop them all

By Sean LeahyJan 13, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
THREE STARS

1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers: It was a pretty darn good night for the Rangers forward during a 6-2 win over the Islanders at MSG. Panarin scored twice and added three assists to become the second Rangers player in as many games to record a five-point night at home. In his last four games the Russian forward has four goals and 12 points.

2. Carey Price, Canadiens: Price made all 31 saves to help blank the Flames 2-0. The shutout was the 46th of his NHL career, tying him with Ken Dryden for third place on the Canadiens’ all-time list.

3. Ilya Samsonov, Capitals: Alex Ovechkin provided both goals in a 2-0 win over the Hurricanes. For Samsonov, he stopped all 23 shots he faced to pick up his first career NHL shutout. Ovechkin, meanwhile, tallied career goals No. 685 and 686 to pass Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the all-time list. More on that here.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Here’s a look at Panarin’s five-point night:

Ivan Barbashev is thankful for this gift from the Ducks:

Brad Marchand continued the Bruins’ woes in the shootout with this unique failed attempt against the Flyers.

PREMATURE FIGHT OF THE NIGHT

It wouldn’t be an Islanders-Rangers game without a little edge to it. Ross Johnston and Micheal Haley dropped the mitts 2:33 into the game. Before the next face-off it was Matt Martin and Brendan Smith‘s turn to go at it. The only problem? You can’t have another fight before the puck drops after the first one. That meant Martin and Smith were assessed game misconducts and tossed from the game.

STATS OF THE NIGHT

SCORES
Canadiens 2, Flames 0
Rangers 6, Islanders 2
Capitals 2, Hurricanes 0
Flyers 6, Bruins 5 (SO)
Blues 4, Ducks 1

Marchand’s shootout flub helps Flyers complete comeback vs. Bruins

By Sean LeahyJan 13, 2020, 10:26 PM EST
File this one under “things rarely seen in the NHL.”

Brad Marchand hopped over the boards needing to score to force a sixth round of the shootout against the Flyers. As he began his attempt he did not pick up the puck cleanly as his stick grazed the puck, moving it forward slightly.

That was enough to count as his attempt, meaning it was a failed try and a win for the Flyers.

As Rule 24 states, “The puck must be kept in motion towards the opponent’s goal line and once it is shot, the play shall be considered complete.” Had Marchand whiffed he would have been able to retry his attempt.

Even Gritty got in on the fun.

The Flyers were down 5-2 midway through the second period before scoring twice in a span of 1:34 to cut the deficit to one goal. Travis Sanheim tied the game with 6:02 left in the third period to force overtime and the eventual shootout.

Marchand’s flub was just another memory to forget in the Bruins’ miserable battle against the shootout, which they’re now 0-7 in this season.

“It’s unfortunate,” Marchand said afterward. “Tough way to lose on a play like that but we’ve got to do better when we have the lead. We’ve got to do a better job of that [Tuesday vs. Columbus].”

