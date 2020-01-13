PHT Morning Skate: Kovalchuk paying off; Golden Knights’ flaws

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Hockey News breaks down good, bad and ugly numbers. (The Hockey News)

• Auston Matthews is getting a heavy workload early in games and it’s helping him. (TSN)

• The Ilya Kovalchuk signing is paying off for him and the Canadiens. He might continue to get even better. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Justin Williams doesn’t need the ‘C’ to be a leader for the Hurricanes. (Cardiac Cane)

• The Leafs probably shouldn’t be a player at the trade deadline. (Leafs Nation)

• Noel Acciari has been an important part of the Panthers this season. (Rat Trick)

• Could the Penguins still get their hands on Taylor Hall? (Pensburgh)

• It’s almost like the Avs need to feel like underdogs. (Mile High Sticking)

• The Coyotes are finding out just how much they rely on goaltending. (Arizona Republic)

• The Ducks could take on bad contracts if it means adding an asset or two. (Anaheim Calling)

• The Golden Knights have legitimate flaws that they should be concerned about. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• ICYMI: Watch this feature on Nate Thompson, who battled addiction for years. (Sportsnet)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.