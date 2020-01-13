PHT Morning Skate: Kovalchuk paying off; Golden Knights’ flaws

• The Hockey News breaks down good, bad and ugly numbers. (The Hockey News)
• Auston Matthews is getting a heavy workload early in games and it’s helping him. (TSN)
• The Ilya Kovalchuk signing is paying off for him and the Canadiens. He might continue to get even better. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)
• Justin Williams doesn’t need the ‘C’ to be a leader for the Hurricanes. (Cardiac Cane)
• The Leafs probably shouldn’t be a player at the trade deadline. (Leafs Nation)
• Noel Acciari has been an important part of the Panthers this season. (Rat Trick)
• Could the Penguins still get their hands on Taylor Hall? (Pensburgh)
• It’s almost like the Avs need to feel like underdogs. (Mile High Sticking)
• The Coyotes are finding out just how much they rely on goaltending. (Arizona Republic)
• The Ducks could take on bad contracts if it means adding an asset or two. (Anaheim Calling)
• The Golden Knights have legitimate flaws that they should be concerned about. (Sinbin.Vegas)
• ICYMI: Watch this feature on Nate Thompson, who battled addiction for years. (Sportsnet)
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.