More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin passes Selanne for 11th on NHL all-time goals list

By Sean LeahyJan 13, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

At some point in the second half of 2019-20 season we’re going to see NHL history.

The man who will be making history is Alex Ovechkin, who moved to within 14 goals of 700 for his career with a pair Monday night. During the Capitals’ 2-0 win over the Hurricanes, Ovi scored goals Nos. 685 and 686 of his career.

The multi-goal game is the 139th of Ovechkin’s career, which ties him with Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne for the fifth-most in NHL history.

Hitting 686 moved Ovechkin ahead of Teemu Selanne — who Tweeted out a congratulatory message — and into 11th place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Next in his sights is Mario Lemieux’s 690.

Whenever Ovechkin hits 700 goals he’ll become only the eighth player in league history to reach the mark.

It took Ovechkin just 142 games to go from goal No. 600 to goal No. 686 which, per the NHL, matches Wayne Gretzky for the fewest games to achieve that.

If you’re wondering, the closest active player to Ovechkin’s 686 is Patrick Marleau, who is at 559 goals scored for his career.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Where it all went wrong for Ray Shero and the Devils

Shero Devils
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 13, 2020, 7:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

The New Jersey Devils fired general manager Ray Shero over the weekend, ending his four-and-a-half year run with the team.

On the surface, it’s not hard to see why the decision was made. Given the circumstances, it was inevitable.

The Devils have been a massive disappointment this season after a huge offseason, and were on track to miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five years under Shero’s watch. Not many general managers are going to make it through that sort of run unscathed. Especially when you consider how high expectations were in the preseason after the additions of top pick Jack Hughes and the acquisitions of Nikita Gusev, P.K. Subban, and Wayne Simmonds.

So where did it all go wrong for Shero and the Devils?

We should start with the very beginning.

1. Shero inherited a mess

While the lack of progress is the thing that will stand out in the wake of the change, it can not be understated how bad of a situation Shero walked into when he was hired by the Devils in May of 2015.

The Devils were coming off of a 2014-15 season where they had one of the worst records in the league, had missed the playoffs three years in a row, had a barren farm system, and had what was by far the oldest roster in the league.

Things were bleak. Very bleak.

Consider…

  • Seven of the top-12 scorers on the 2014-15 season were age 32 or older. Five of them were out of the NHL completely within two years.
  • Of the 35 players that appeared in a game that season, 18 of them were out of the NHL within the next two years.
  • Only two players on the team recorded more than 40 points, and nobody scored more than 43.

It was a team of fringe NHL players that were not only not very good, but were on their way out of the league.

Combine that with a mostly empty farm system and there wasn’t a lot to build on.

He had to start from the ground level and try to build a contender out of nothing. That was always going to take time.

2. The trades always seemed to look good on paper…

… But the timing and the luck was never on the Devils’ side.

Given the lack of quality talent on the NHL roster, Shero had to work quick to bring in talent from outside the organization. And when you break down his individual trades, he almost always seemed to come out on the winning side of them.

Getting Kyle Palmieri for a couple of draft picks was a steal.

He pounced on the Capitals’ salary cap crunch and picked up Marcus Johansson for two draft picks.

Adam Larsson for Taylor Hall was one of the biggest one-for-one steals in recent league memory.

The same thing happened this summer when he managed to get Subban and Gusev for next to nothing. Combined with a pair of No. 1 overall draft picks (Nico Hischier and Hughes) and there was a huge influx of talent on paper over the past couple of years.

But for one reason or another, the results never followed.

For as promising of an addition as Johansson was, his time with the Devils was ruined by injuries that prevented him from ever making an extended impact.

Subban and Simmonds were big-name pickups this summer, but it has become increasingly clear as the season has gone on that he got them at the end of their careers.

There was even some bad luck with Hall when he lost almost the entire 2018-19 season to injury.

3. Cory Schneider rapidly declined, and the Devils never adjusted in goal

This might be the single biggest factor in the Devils’ lack of progress under Shero.

When he joined the Devils he had one franchise cornerstone that he could build around, and that was starting goalie Cory Schneider. And he was a legit building block.

Coming off the 2014-15 season Schneider was one of the best goalies in the league. Between the 2010-11 and 2014-15 seasons he owned the best save percentage in the NHL (minimum 100 games played) and was just beginning a long-term contract that was going to keep him in New Jersey for the next seven seasons.

He was also still at an age where his career shouldn’t have been in danger of falling off. But after one more elite season in 2015-16, Schneider’s career did exactly that. It fell apart.  After his 30th birthday Schneider went into a sudden and rapid decline that sunk him to the bottom tier of NHL starting goalies.

This is where Shero’s biggest failing in New Jersey came into play. He never found a goalie to replace Schneider. That was the biggest question mark heading into this season, and the play of their goalies this season has been one of the biggest factors in their disappointing performance.

Shero’s tenure with the Devils is a fascinating one to look at from a distance. He inherited a team that had absolutely nothing to build around and tried to swing for the fences with some big additions over the years. He made a lot of the right moves and brought in legitimate top-line talent. But some bad injury luck (Johansson; Hall a year ago), a couple of star players declining (Schneider, Subban), and his inability to make the one big move that he needed (a goalie) helped hold back what started as a promising season. The 2019-20 season ended up being one losing season too many for the Devils.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Oilers’ Kassian suspended two games for altercation with Tkachuk

Tkachuk Kassian trash talk
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 13, 2020, 7:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NHL has suspended Zack Kassian of the Oilers two games for violating Rule 46.2 (Aggressor) during Saturday’s game against the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk, who was the subject of Kassian’s ire during Saturday’s “Battle of Alberta,” was not fined or suspended.

The suspension stems from the battle which began with a first period hit by Tkachuk on Kassian that went unpenalized. Things continued late in the second period when Tkachuk nailed Kassian behind the Flames net, which set off the Oilers forward.

Here’s the Department of Player Safety’s explanation for the two-game suspension:

Here’s a key piece of the explanation:

“Kassian acknowledges he was seeking retribution for this hit and previous hits thrown during the game. While he acknowledges frustration, players are not excused from grossly violating league rules in retribution or retaliation for hits thrown on them — legal or otherwise.”

After the game, which Calgary won 4-3, the two engaged in a war of words, which included Kassian calling Tkachuk a “p—-y” and Tkachuk calling Kassian a “fourth liner.”

On whether he believes Kassian’s actions were worthy of a suspension, Tkachuk said on Monday, “It’s not my call. I’m happy I don’t have to make those decisions. Those guys have a really tough job.”

As for not dropping the gloves to fight Kassian, Tkachuk said , “[It] was probably the right thing to do right there. If it was a different type of player, maybe. Maybe someone closer to me out there, maybe. But it wasn’t the right time to do it against the right person.”

The Flames and Oilers will see each other in two weeks when they play a home and home on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. Kassian will be eligible to return beginning with that first meeting.

MORE:
Kassian snaps on Tkachuk, throws punches in wild attack
Tkachuk, Kassian talk big-time trash after brawl

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL All-Star Game: Vasilevskiy replaces Rask; Letang named Metro captain

NHL All-Star Game
Getty Images
By Adam GretzJan 13, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is having himself a pretty good Monday.

Along with being named the NHL’s first star of the week, he is also being added to the Atlantic Division All-Star team where he will replace Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

This will be the third consecutive season that Vasilevskiy will appear in the NHL All-Star Game.

In 33 appearances this season he has a 22-9-2 record to go with a .915 save percentage.

While his overall numbers are down a bit for the season, he has started to get on a roll in recent weeks and has been nearly unbeatable since the start of December. He has been one of the players driving Tampa Bay’s climb back up the standings — including their recent 10-game winning streak — as they once again start to look like a Stanley Cup contender and one of the league’s elite teams.

By removing himself from the game, Rask will have to sit out one Bruins game immediately before or after the All-Star break.

Kris Letang named captain of Metropolitan Division team

The other piece of All-Star Game news on Monday is that Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been named captain of the Metropolitan Division team.

Alex Ovechkin had previously been captain of team, but decided to withdraw from the weekend festivities to rest and prepare himself for the second half of the regular season.

Letang was added to the game as a replacement for Pittsburgh teammate Jake Guentzel who is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. This is Letang’s sixth All-Star game appearance. In 37 games so far this season he has 10 goals and 28 total points.

The NHL All-Star weekend will take place on January 24-25 in St. Louis.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly out 8 weeks with fractured foot

Maple Leafs Rielly
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 13, 2020, 2:58 PM EST
1 Comment

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening ended up being a lot worse than just an ugly final score.

It also cost them their top defenseman for the next two months.

The Maple Leafs announced on Monday that Morgan Rielly is going to be sidelined for at least the next eight weeks after fracturing his foot in Sunday’s game.

He will immediately be placed on injured reserve and re-evaluated in eight weeks.

The team also announced that Rasmus Sandin, their first-round pick in 2018, has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

A questionable defense gets even worse

There is no way to sugarcoat this for the Maple Leafs, it is a significant loss.

They are already thin on the blue line and were probably going to need add another player before the trade deadline even when they were healthy. Now they are going to have to find a way to replace their best defenseman for two months in the middle of a playoff push. Adding to their problems is that Jake Muzzin, one of their other top defensemen, is also currently sidelined on a week-to-week basis due to a foot injury of his own.

Sandin is a fine prospect and has been having a great season in the AHL, but the Maple Leafs’ defense is in shambles right now.

Their current list of healthy defensemen: Tyson Barrie, Travis Dermott, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, Cody Ceci, and Sandin.

That is, quite simply, not a very good NHL defense. Especially for a team that is supposed to be a Stanley Cup contender. They are going to need a huge push from Frederik Andersen in goal to mask that.

The Maple Leafs have been one of the hottest teams in the league under new coach Sheldon Keefe, but because of their slow start they still have just a two-point cushion in the playoff race.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.