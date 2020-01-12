Technically, the Devils stated that Shero and the team “agreed to part ways.” Read the full statement from Fitzgerald and team executive Josh Harris:
“The New Jersey Devils and General Manager Ray Shero have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.
“Ray is a talented hockey executive and I am confident he will have great success in the future. However, Ray and I are in agreement that the Devils need to move in a new direction and that this change is in the best interest of the team.
“In the coming weeks and months, we will be launching a formal search for a new General Manager.
“We are very optimistic about our future and have a lot of talent, both on and off the ice.
“Tom Fitzgerald will serve as interim General Manager and he will receive support from Martin Brodeur, who will serve as an advisor to and on hockey operations.
“Our organization remains deeply committed to creating a sustainably winning franchise. Our fans deserve nothing but the best hockey. We thank them for their continued support as we work toward our goals.”
As you can see from the statement, Martin Brodeur will serve in the role as advisor to hockey operations.
The Devils face the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning not very long from now on Sunday. The timing is curious, opening the door for hypotheses. Did Shero and the Devils disagree on how to approach the trade deadline? Maybe the two sides even couldn’t hash it out on a specific player? Did something else happen?
Either way, the 2019-20 season has been a big letdown for a Devils team that made large investments (P.K. Subban and Nikita Gusev trades, lucking into Jack Hughes) without much in the way of improvements. If the Devils are going to get things together, it won’t be with Shero at the controls.
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin got his wish. Larkin wasn’t named as one of the “Last Men In” for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game after imploring fans not to vote for him so he could instead get a break. Even so, Larkin apologized to the Red Wings and NHL for somewhat glib comments.
“In the moment, I said what I said but I really do regret that,” Larkin said, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free-Press. “I didn’t mean to disrespect the league. I feel I did that, and disrespected the Red Wings. My main goal as a hockey player in the state of Michigan is to represent myself and the Red Wings and be a good example for kids growing up playing the game. I felt I wasn’t that, so I’m sorry about that.”
Hmm, you almost wonder if Steve Yzerman or someone else gave Larkin a “talking to.”
Larkin made his initial comments late in 2019, providing what was honestly some pretty amusing honesty.
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin on possibly being fan-voted to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game: "Please don’t vote. I like the days off more.”
Larkin earned bonus points because, unlike grizzled veterans, the speedster is only 23.
As much as the league frowns about Larkin and others giving the All-Star experience a “no thanks,” maybe it’s another nudge toward additional tweaks? Personally, I wonder if the league should consider moving the All-Star Game. If it took place at a fun venue before the season, maybe you’d capitalize on fans missing hockey, and players wanting to get back into the groove in a fun way?
Or … maybe the league should just relax? The events are still fun enough, and maybe the NHL should focus on those who want to be there, rather than trying to brute force those who do not?
It’s a shame that Larkin had to walk back comments so benign, but that’s just how this sport is at times.
The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend takes place on Jan. 24-25 (coverage on NBCSN), and it should be a lot of fun — especially a Skills Competition where Larkin could have been competitive in the speed portion.
Consider this the latest chapter in a trying time for both the goalie and the team.
To put things mildly, much has changed with the Devils since Schneider’s last NHL appearance on Nov. 8. The Devils fired John Hynes and bumped Alain Nasreddine up to head coach. Recognizing the reality of this 2019-20 season, the Devils also tradedTaylor Hall.
In some ways, this feels like a lost team calling up a lost goalie. Schneider’s struggles are profound, while the Devils are tied for the second-least standings points in the East (16-21-7 for 39 points). Yet, the Devils and Schneider have a chance to rebuild some confidence. In the case of the Devils, they can also gather more intel on who should remain in the fold, and who should go during this prolonged rebuild.
New Jersey upset the Capitals 5-1 on Saturday, and they close a back-to-back set with the red-hot Lightning on Sunday. Those count as some nice temperature checks for a team that sorely wants to improve, even by baby steps.
Let us recall recent ups and downs for Schneider
Schneider, 33, saw a precipitous drop in his game starting in 2016-17. After three strong seasons with the Devils (no lower than a .921 save percentage from 2013-14 to 2015-16), Schneider hasn’t topped .908.
The goalie’s 2019-20 appearances haven’t been inspiring, either. Schneider hasn’t won yet with the Devils this season (0-4-1) and suffered with a terrible .852 save percentage.
If you squint, you can find some hope — albeit mild. Schneider generated a four-game winning streak during his stint with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils, allowing one goal during three of those victories and two in his other.
Similarly, squinting at the right split stats could keep things from getting too dour. After enduring terrible work before last season’s All-Star break (.852 save percentage in nine games), Schneider improved to a .921 save percentage over 17 games after that break.
That improved work didn’t carry over from late 2018-19 to early 2019-20, but maybe Schneider can restore some confidence with this run? Considering his $6 million AAV through 2021-22, the Devils will take whatever hope they can get as far as Schneider is concerned.
The struggling Sharks beating the surging Stars would have been noteworthy in its own right. After all, the Stars entered Saturday on a six-game winning streak.
Stories revolving around the Sharks’ 2-1 win ended up being a bigger deal.
Joe Pavelski returning to San Jose was very big out of any context, and the Sharks let him know how much his time was valued. They shared a tremendous ode to his long run with the team, and did so before the game, not during it:
Saturday provided slim pickings when it came to gargantuan offensive performances. Goalies enjoyed some of the better nights, and Reimer stood as likely the best.
The Kings remain a quietly pesky team in controlling shot volume, in a strange way flipping the script on Carolina. Either way, Reimer was game to the task, pitching a 41-save shutout. He now has 10 wins and three shutouts on the season, with an improved .917 save percentage. Maybe all of those goals allowed in Florida weren’t all Reimer’s fault?
Ilya Kovalchuk stole the show by scoring his first Habs goal in overtime. Montreal needed Price to get there, though, as the veteran goalie stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced. Price’s 17-16-4 record looks more impressive when you realize that Kovalchuk’s OTGWG snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Habs.
Saturday provided quite the logjam at two goals, and even larger traffic nightmare for two-point nights. So, feel free to replace Lindholm with another player who enjoyed a strong Saturday, such as Brock Boeser and his two goals via eight shots on goal.
Lindholm works pretty well. For one thing, his second of two goals ended up being a game-winner. Not only that, but the game-winner connects to the controversy of Saturday, as Lindholm scored during a power play drawn thanks to Matthew Tkachuk making Zack Kassianlose his mind. If you even mildly enjoy trash talk, head to this post.
Oh, and Lindholm also went 13-7 on faceoffs, which is pretty strong considering that he has only been back at center on something of a temporary basis.
Highlight of the Night
Yes, this got lost in the shuffle. Still, don’t totally allow Connor McDavid being shot out of a cannon — or as many jokes, hit the turbo button in a video game — for a conclusively absurd goal. In typical McDavid on Oilers fashion, it wasn’t enough to win, but it did manage to amaze.
Chaos between Tkachuk and Kassian
To save you a click (but you should go here and here anyway, because you’d otherwise miss a lot), here is the moment of eruptive violence:
Factoids
Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins generated his first career shutout in … well, where would you guess? At least, knowing that Memphis doesn’t have a team, and that the Predators would count as cheating? Of course he generated his first shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights, silly.
The Lightning tied their franchise record with their 10th consecutive win on Saturday. The Bolts became the fourth team to author at least two 10+ win streaks in consecutive seasons. The most recent team to join them stings, recent (2016-17 and 2017-18) renditions of the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Via NHL PR) Andrei Vasilevskiy pitched two shutouts in a row, pushing a shutout streak to 145:55.
NHL PR notes Marleau hitting 1,700 games, and points out Gordie Howe’s record of 1,767, as if to mutter “just saying …” Sportsnet Stats notes that Marleau is the only one of those five players to score a goal in said 1,700th game, which means he’s also the only one to manage a GWG.
Kovalchuk scored his 16th regular-season overtime goal. That total ties Kovalchuk with Patrik Elias and Daniel Sedin for third all-time, according to NHL PR.
Scores
VAN 6 – BUF 3
MTL 2 – OTT 1 OT
BOS 3 – NYI 2 OT
TBL 1 – PHI 0
NJD 5 – WSH 1
CAR 2 – LAK 0
STL 5 – NYR 2
CHI 4 – ANA 2
CGY 4 – EDM 3
CBJ 3 – VGK 0
SJS 2 – DAL 1
Following their violent exchange and the Flames taking advantage for a 4-3 win vs. the Oilers, you’d wonder if Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk settled down. Instead, the two added more fireworks by trading barbs after Tkachuk delivered hits and Kassian cascaded punches on the “young punk.”
A quick recap of the events
During the first period, Tkachuk leveled Kassian with a hard hit. It looked like Tkachuk made contact with Kassian’s head, but no penalty was called.
Late in the second, the big moment happened. Watch in the video above and you’ll see that Tkachuk landed another borderline check on Kassian. Kassian reacted with vengeance and furious anger, ragdolling Tkachuk around and delivering a vicious attack.
Tkachuk once again avoided penalties for his hits. Kassian received a misconduct, and most importantly, a double-minor for roughing.
The Flames ended up scoring the game-winning goal during their ensuing power play opportunities.
Kassian, Tkachuk trade trash talk after the game
If you want to cut to the chase and just see some of the main comments, the tweet below captures the gold. Just be warned: the language is a little, maybe, blue from Kassian in particular? You may smell wafts of toxic masculinity, or at least “locker room talk.” Earmuff your kids, in other words.
Kassian called Tkachuk a “young punk” and then a-not-family-friendly p-word. Kassian then accused Tkachuk of dodging fights with him, claiming that the old excuse of Kassian being “a fourth-liner” no longer applies.
More fun talk from Kassian revolves around how much he wishes this was a playoff series where the two teams would just keep bashing heads in a compressed period of time. Allow me to request more Battles of Alberta, please.
Tkachuk gets the check and mate, though. First, Tkachuk said that if Kassian doesn’t want to get hit, “stay off the tracks.” Tkachuk wondered why Kassian didn’t “learn” after the first time.
Tkachuk turned the knife big time at the end of his statement, saying that if Kassian reacts and takes a penalty, “we’ll take the power play, we’ll take the game-winner, and we’ll move on to first place.”
Ouch. Tkachuk’s barb was so good it needed a reactionary bullet point.
It wasn’t just those two flapping gums, either. Sportsnet’s Pat Steinberg reports that Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson razzed Kassian after the game.
“That’s one of the biggest coward moves I’ve ever seen from Kassian. We make guys like that pay. That was a coward move…that’s the kind of player he is.”
Comments spicy enough to burn your tongue.
Kassian can get a swing at Tkachuk soon enough
Feel free to disagree, but I chalk this up as either Tkachuk 2 or Tkachuk 1, Kassian 0.
Tkachuk correctly stated that the Flames are now in first place in the Pacific, and they’ve won five in a row. The Oilers, meanwhile, sit as the West’s first wild card.
Kassian gets something reasonably close to his wish. While the two teams don’t face off again in the next week, they do lock horns again soon. The teams end January and begin February with a home-and-home set. Then they finish the 2019-20 regular season with a game in Calgary on April 4.
The Flames won the first two games in the season series in 2019-20, so they’re thriving by the metric of “Living well is the best revenge.” Will Kassian get the best of Tkachuk yet? I have no clue, but I’m ordering up as much popcorn as I can find for their future meetings, either way.