The 2020 NHL All-Star Game rosters are now complete after the four “last men in” were accounted for.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner became the final addition to the Atlantic Division’s side. David Perron of the St. Louis Blues represents the Central’s last member. Speaking of All-Star Game host St. Louis, it should be a special time for former Blues forward T.J. Oshie. The Washington Capitals forward is the last man in for the Metro. Finally, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes continues his impressive rookie season as the Pacific rep.

Again, it wouldn’t be one bit surprising if Oshie received a warm welcome from Blues fans.

“We all know he wants to go,” Capitals teammate Nicklas Backstrom said of Oshie, via the AP. “Especially it’s his former hometown too, St. Louis. That would be something special for him.”

Fans cast more than 18 million votes, with a maximum of 10 ballots permitted per user. (Somewhere, Rory Fitzpatrick felt a tingle.)

To refresh your memory, the four divisional teams engage in a tournament with three games over two rounds. Defense is even more optional than usual with a 3-on-3 format. St. Louis hosts NHL All-Star Weekend from Jan. 24-25, and you’ll be able to watch the fun on NBCSN.

Full rosters for 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Check out the full rosters for the four division-based teams. Asterisks denote fan-elected captains.

(Reminder: some players elected to skip the festivities. The NHL found Alex Ovechkin‘s absence especially irritating.)

2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F *David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd)

G Tuukka Rask, BOS (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)

D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)

F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)

F Mitch Marner, TOR (1st)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)

F *Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)

F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)

F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)

D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)

F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (3rd)

G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)

F David Perron, STL (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)

F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

D Dougie Hamilton, CAR (1st)

D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)

F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (2nd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)

F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (1st)

D Kris Letang, PIT (6th)

D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)

G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)

F T.J. Oshie, WSH (1st)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

G Darcy Kuemper, ARI (1st)

F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)

D Mark Giordano, CGY (3rd)

F *Connor McDavid, EDM (4th)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)

F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)

F Max Pacioretty, VGK (1st)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (1st)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (1st)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)

G Jacob Markstrom, VAN (1st)

*Fan-elected captain

Fans who enjoy complaining about “snubs” can have it now. Enjoy?

—

