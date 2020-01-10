Three Stars
1) Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Larkin took matters into his own hands midway through the second period when he skated from his own zone and completed a breakaway in the Red Wings’ 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators. He would later add a shootout tally that proved to be the game-deciding goal in Detroit’s second straight win.
2) Petr Mrazek, Carolina Hurricanes
The Czech goaltender made 32 saves and picked up his third shutout of the season in the Hurricanes’ 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday. Several lucrative contracts were given out to goaltenders this past offseason but Mrazek has proven to be the best value. Semyon Varlamov has been solid for the Islanders and Sergei Bobrovsky has been inconsistent for the Florida Panthers but both received long-term deals. Mrazek has provided a strong return on the two-year deal he signed in the summer of 2019.
3) Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
Malkin tied Jaromir Jagr for 3rd on the Penguins’ all-time assist list when he helped set up a third-period game-tying goal. He later added a goal of his own when he fired a wrister past Pavel Francouz at 15:43 of the third period. Cale Makar helped the Avalanche force OT with a goal in the final seconds, but the Penguins would leave the Pepsi Center with two points thanks to Jared McCann’s game-winner.
Highlight of the Night
If Larkin prefers to not attend All-Star Weekend, he should stop completing these types of plays.
I’ll just leave this here.
The tweet below says all that is needed.
This sequence is NUTS. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zLqzeIPCvS
— NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2020
Blooper of the night
Tyler Ennis’ unusual shootout attempt was not successful.
Tyler Ennis attempts to score with the toe of his blade in the shootout. Close, but no cigar. #GoSensGo #LGRW pic.twitter.com/TYEIJhooEX
— Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 11, 2020
Injury
In his first game back since leaving a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on January 4th, Antti Raanta exited the Coyotes game Friday with a lower-body injury.
Stat of the night
The @Canes are one of five teams to have seven players each with 10+ goals in 2019-20. The others: Penguins, Avalanche, Canadiens and Capitals. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/j3dOTmRIbO
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2020
NHL Scores
Carolina Hurricanes 3, Arizona Coyotes 0
Detroit Red Wings 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (SO)
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)
