NHL Scores
The Buzzer: Pastrnak’s third hat trick; Big games for DeAngelo, Rinne

By Adam GretzJan 10, 2020, 1:26 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators. An incredible night for Rinne as he stopped 29 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks then scored the first goal of his career. What a way for new coach John Hynes to get his first win with the team. Rinne is just the 12th different goalie in NHL history to score a goal during a game. Read more about it here.

2. Tony DeAngelo, New York Rangers. He continued his breakout season with one of the most productive individual performances by a defenseman in NHL history. He finished with three goals, two assists, seven shots on goal, was a plus-3, and was on the ice for all six of the Rangers’ goals in a 6-3 win over their top rivals, the New Jersey Devils. Read all about his game and just how rare it is right here.

3. David Pastrnak Boston Bruins. The Pastrnak show continues to roll on in Boston. He recorded his third hat trick of the season (and his seventh since the start of the 2018-19 season) to open up a four-goal lead over Auston Matthews in the race for the Rocket Richard Award. He already has 35 goals in his first 45 games this season and is just three goals away from his career high which he set a year ago (in only 66 games). Since the start of the 2018-19 season he has 73 goals in 111 regular season games. That is a 54-goal pace over 82 games. He is currently on pace for 64 goals this season. If he can maintain that it would be the most since Alex Ovechkin scored 65 goals during the 2007-08 season.

Other notable performances on Thursday

  • Nikita Kucherov scored two goals for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they extended their winning streak to nine games. Read more about it here.
  • On the other end of the spectrum, the Montreal Canadiens have now lost eight games in a row after giving up four consecutive goals to the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Noel Acciari continued his stunning season in Florida with two more goals (he now has 17 in 41 games this season) in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
  • Alexander Steen scored his first two goals of the season as the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues crushed the Buffalo Sabres.
  • Cam Talbot stopped 42 out of 43 shots and Johnny Gaudreau scored his 12th goal of the season to lead the Calgary Flames to a huge win over the Minnesota Wild.
  • Alec Martinez scored his first goal of the season and Jack Campbell stopped 44 out of 46 shots as the Los Angeles Kings stunned the Vegas Golden Knights.
  • Ben Bishop stopped all 27 shots he faced for the Dallas Stars as they shut out the Anaheim Ducks. They have now won six games in a row.
  • In their first game without injured forward Logan Couture the Sharks were able to pick up a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets thanks to goals from Kevin Labanc, Joe Thornton, and Brent Burns. The Blue Jackets have just two regulation losses over their past 16 games. Both of those losses have been against the Sharks.

Highlights of the Night

Of course we have to start with Pekka Rinne’s first career goal.

Look at this set-up by Jonathan Huberdeau as he fakes out the Canucks on this highlight reel play.

It did not get his team a win but Kyle Connor scores a beauty of a goal.

Blooper of the Night

Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins made this save lot more difficult than he needed to.

Factoids

  • Anze Kopitar recorded his 600th career assist for the Kings on Thursday night. [NHL PR]
  • With 60 points, Artemi Panarin has more points through the first 43 games of a season than any Rangers player in franchise history, topping the mark previously held by Wayne Gretzky. [NHL PR]
  • Connor McDavid reaches the 70 point mark in just his 46th game of the season for the second year in a row. It is the first time an NHL player has reached the 70-point mark in 46 games or fewer in consecutive seasons since Jaromir Jagr reached it for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1998-99 and 1999-00 seasons. [NHL PR]

Scores

Boston Bruins 5, Winnipeg Jets 4
Edmonton Oilers 4, Montreal Canadiens 2
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Arizona Coyotes 0
Florida Panthers 5, Vancouver Canucks 2
New York Rangers 6, New Jersey Devils 3
St. Louis Blues 5, Buffalo Sabres 1
Nashville Predators 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2
Calgary Flames 2, Minnesota Wild 1
Dallas Stars 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Los Angeles Kings 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2
San Jose Sharks 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Goalie goal! Rinne scores goal as Predators get first win for Hynes (Video)

By Adam GretzJan 9, 2020, 11:34 PM EST
If the Nashville Predators are going to turn their season around under new coach John Hynes they are going to need better play from their goalies. Pekka Rinne provided that on Thursday night in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks by not only stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced, but by also scoring the first goal of his career in the closing seconds.

That is correct, friends. We have a goalie goal!

Just after Nick Bonino scored an empty-net goal to give the Predators a two-goal lead, the Blackhawks pulled goaltender Corey Crawford for a second time in a desperate effort to get back in the game.

It gave Rinne the opportunity to do this.

Rinne’s rare company

With that, Rinne becomes the 12th different goalie in NHL history to be credited with a goal. He is the first since Mike Smith during the 2013-14 season. Rinne is just the seventh of those goalies to score their goal by actually shooting the puck in the net. The others were credited with goals by being the last player to touch the puck on an opponent’s own goal.

That was the perfect way to wrap up a huge win for the Predators.

The Predators needed this win

Not only is it their first win with Hynes behind the bench, but it is also two huge points in the standings as they try to make up ground in the playoff race. They now sit four points behind the Winnipeg Jets with two games in hand. Given those games in hand, as well as their consistently strong 5-on-5 play this season, there is definitely still a path to the postseason here.

They just need more performances like tonight from Rinne. Not necessarily the goal, but the way he helped slam the door shut in the third period.

After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, the Predators had to hang on as the Blackhawks mounted a furious rally. Rinne stood tall, and they even got a clutch effort from their penalty kill in the final minutes when Chicago had a chance to tie the game.

Along with Rinne and Bonino, the Predators also received goals from Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and Colin Blackwelll. Blackwell’s goal is his first in the NHL.

Lightning, Canadiens continue to head in different directions

Lightning
By Adam GretzJan 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
Right now the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens are two runaway freight trains heading in very different directions.

They continued their current streaks on Thursday night as we continue to get some clarity in what was once a jumbled and surprising Atlantic Division playoff race.

The Lightning, thanks to their 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes, extended their current winning streak to nine games on, while the Canadiens let an early two-goal lead slip away in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. It is the Canadiens’ eighth loss in a row.

Let’s take a quick look at what is happening with each team at the moment.

The Lightning are back

It is not just the fact they have won nine games in a row that matters. Or even the fact they have the second-best record in the league (14-4-1) since the start of December.

It is the way they are collecting those wins.

They are starting to steamroll teams much the same way they did during the entire 2018-19 season and are finally starting to shake off the early season rust that pushed them down the standings. Over the past three games alone they have outscored the Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes (all teams currently in a playoff position) by a combined margin of 17-3. They are starting to tilt the ice in their favor and dominate teams in the shot attempt and scoring chance numbers. They are pushing the play in every game, they are dictating the pace, and they are playing on their terms. And no one is really able to match up with them.

Their superstars are also starting to get rolling.

Steven Stamkos (24), Nikita Kucherov (21), Alex Killorn (20), Brayden Point (20), and Victor Hedman (18) all have at least 18 points in the 19 games since the start of December, while Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .922 save percentage in net.

Add in strong contributions from players like Ondrej Palat, Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli, and Tyler Johnson and they are just unstoppable right now.

Thanks to Thursday’s win they are now up to second place in the Atlantic Division and still have two games in hand on Boston (first place) and Toronto (third place).

They look to win their 10th game in a row on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Canadiens might be out of it

Canadiens fans have seen this story play out before.

Strong start to the season that is followed by a complete meltdown that eventually takes them out of playoff contention.

After turning a 2-0 lead into a 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday, the Canadiens have now lost eight games in a row and are just 6-15-4 in their past 25 games.

That stretch includes two different eight-game losing streaks. All of that comes after an 11-5-3 start to the regular season.

In the end it all comes down to a lack of high end, impact talent at forward. The injuries this to players like Jonathan Drouin, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, and Joel Armia have simply been too much to overcome. This was never a particularly deep team to begin with, and when you take some of their top forwards out of the lineup for any stretch of time it is going to hurt in a big way. Add in the fact that Carey Price has not been able to bail them out like he has so many times in the past and you have a perfect recipe for the mess that is currently playing out in Montreal.

They are now nine points out of a Wild Card spot with five teams ahead of them.

Without some sort of a drastic change that deficit seems almost impossible for them to overcome the way things are going.

They have a chance to snap their losing streak on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Rangers’ DeAngelo had one of most productive games ever for defenseman

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 9, 2020, 10:07 PM EST
There are only a handful of defensemen in NHL history that have had the kind of game that Tony DeAngelo had for the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

He was one of the many stars in their 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils thanks to a rather historic performance.

His night: Three goals (his first career hat trick), two assists, seven shots on goal, and he finished as a plus-3.

Just for some perspective on that sort of effort, the only defenders to ever finish a game with three goals, five points, and seven shots on goal in a single game are Bobby Orr (who did it three different times), Guy Lapointe, Denis Potvin, Reed Larson, Paul Coffey, and Rob Blake.

Here is the complete list, via NHL.com database.

DeAngelo is the first defenseman to have such a game since Blake during the 2000-01 season. He is just the second since the 1985-86 season. He is also one of only five on that list to also finish the game as a plus-3 or better.

Pretty dominant night overall.

Here are the highlights.

DeAngelo is in the middle of a breakout season for the Rangers and is now up to 11 goals and 36 points for the season. Both of those numbers are already new career highs. He has hit those marks in only 43 games.

Along with DeAngelo, it was another huge night for a couple of other Rangers. Artemi Panarin finished with three points for the second consecutive game, while rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made his second consecutive start and stopped 47 out of 50 shots.

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Predators on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nashville enters this game having lost five of its last six games (1-4-1) and directly off a 6-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday, a day after the Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette. Pekka Rinne allowed five goals on 35 shots against the Bruins in what was John Hynes’ debut as Nashville head coach after the Devils fired him earlier this season.

No team in the Western Conference has a longer playoff appearance streak than Nashville, a distinction Chicago recently held when they made nine straight postseasons from 2008-09 to 2016-17 – a run that included three Stanley Cup wins (2010, 2013, 2015). Chicago now could be headed towards a third straight season missing the playoffs.

Nashville’s current playoff streak started in Laviolette’s first season at the helm after the Predators did not renew Barry Trotz’s contract after the 2013-14 season.

Despite leading Nashville to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, the sluggish start to the 2019-20 season was enough for the Predators to move on from their second-ever head coach and bring in Hynes, whose head coaching experience consists of leading the Devils for 4-plus seasons (2015-16 to 2019-20) before being fired on December 3rd after New Jersey lost 17 of its first 26 games.

Chicago hit a hot streak to end 2019 with wins in five of its final six games (5-1-0), but has since lost two of three (1-2-0) in the new year, including its most recent game, a 2-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

After setting a career-high with 110 points last season, Patrick Kane has not slowed down. Kane leads Chicago in every major offensive category this season (24G-31A—55PTS), and is on pace for 102 points. He has almost twice as many goals as any other Blackhawk and 24 points more than any other teammate. Kane brings a four-game point streak into this one, with four goals and eight points during this stretch. He is also averaging 21:20 time on ice/game, 2nd-most on Chicago behind Duncan Keith.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Predators-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PREDATORS
Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson
Calle JarnkrokMatt DucheneMikael Granlund
Rocco GrimaldiNick BoninoCraig Smith
Yakov TreninKyle TurrisAustin Watson

Roman JosiYannick Weber
Dan HamhuisMattias Ekholm
Jarred Tinordi – Matt Irwin

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

BLACKHAWKS
Dominik KubalikJonathan ToewsDrake Caggiula
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachDavid Kampf
Alex NylanderRyan Carpenter – Patrick Kane
Matthew HighmoreZack SmithJohn Quenneville

Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist
Erik GustafssonConnor Murphy
Olli MaattaSlater Koekkoek

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

Brendan Burke and Pierre McGuire will call the action from United Center in Chicago. Paul Burmeister will anchor Thursday night’s studio coverage with Keith Jones and Mike Johnson.