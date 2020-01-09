More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
The Buzzer: Matthews reaches new heights; Flyers defeat Capitals

By Scott CharlesJan 9, 2020, 1:03 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Scheifele recorded a regulation goal and a critical shootout tally to help the Jets win their second straight game. The underrated center is second in the NHL with 25 points since December 3rd, according to Sportsnet. Midway through the second period, Scheifele wired a wrister from the right face-off circle to give the Jets a 3-2 lead. In the shootout, he scored a timely goal in the bottom half of the third round to force extra innings.

2) Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews became the first American-born skater and first Maple Leafs player to score 30 or more goals in each of his first four NHL seasons in Toronto’s 4-3 shootout loss against the Winnipeg Jets. His second goal of the game came with 14 seconds remaining to force overtime. The 22-year-old also evened the score at 1-1 early in the first period when his wrist shot sailed past Connor Hellebuyck.

3) Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers center converted a nifty shorthanded breakaway in the final minutes of the second period to help Philadelphia capture a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals. Scott Laughton forced John Carlson to turn the puck over and Hayes dashed up ice to take advantage of the opportunity. Hayes deftly moved the puck from his forehand to his backhand to beat Capitals goalie Braden Holtby.

Highlights of the Night

The overtime session between the Maple Leafs and Jets was exhilarating. John Tortorella was right when he said we should eliminate the shootout and play more three-on-three hockey. Frederik Andersen made a number of impressive saves during the extra period, including this beauty.

In addition to the overtime, the shootout didn’t disappoint with some incredibly quick releases.

Blooper of the Night

Drew Doughty tests out a new position

Stats of the Night

NHL Scores

Winnipeg Jets 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (SO)

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Washington Capitals 2

Dallas Stars 2, Los Angeles Kings 1

Stars hold off Kings, extend winning streak to five

Roman Polak #45, Esa Lindell #23 and Jason Dickinson #18 congratulate Blake Comeau
By Scott CharlesJan 9, 2020, 12:54 AM EST
Anton Khudobin saved his best for the final seconds to help preserve a 2-1 victory for the Dallas Stars.

Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart early in the second period as Dallas erased a one-goal deficit and extended its winning streak to five games.

Anze Kopitar netted his 16th of the season, but the Kings fell for the third straight game. Jonathan Quick had 30 saves.

Lindell stays hot

The Stars defenseman has been collecting assists left and right during a four-game point streak. Lindell picked up another two helpers Wednesday, extending his total to seven during the stretch and 16 on the season.

John Klingberg has not played since the 2020 Winter Classic and Lindell has stepped up to provide offense from the backend in his absence.

In this day and age, every NHL team needs mobile defensemen that can push the pace. Lindell has provided that and more during the five-game winning streak.

Johns close to returning

Stephen Johns has reported to the AHL for a three-game conditioning stint. The 27-year-old D-man has been sidelined since 2018 with post-traumatic headaches.

“You’re talking about a young man who is 6-foot-4, he can skate, he can shoot a puck, he’s a physical presence,” Stars GM Jim Nill told the team’s website. “He’s what every team is looking for. He’s a good person. He brings a lot to the table. When we signed him, he was coming off a very good year for us and we thought he was going to be a big part of our top four. … Now, we have an opportunity to bring him back.”

If Johns does return to the NHL, the Stars will get an extra boost on the backend before evaluating their strategy for the Trade Deadline.

Hart, Hayes lead Flyers past Capitals

Carter Hart #79 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
By Scott CharlesJan 8, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers responded after a disappointing road trip with a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Kevin Hayes scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period, Carter Hart made 26 saves and the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana scored, but the Capitals’ three-game winning streak came to an end. Braden Holtby added 24 saves.

Home is where Hart is

The young Flyers goaltender has been excellent on home ice and improved to 12-1-2 in 15 starts at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It is common for an inexperienced goaltender to be more comfortable in his natural surroundings, but Hart does need to take the next step in order to solidify the Flyers goaltending position. In 15 road games, Hart is 2-9-1 with a 4.01 GAA and .850 save percentage.

Hart’s strong play at home is an encouraging sign for his development, but the Flyers need Hart to round out his game to be considered a threat in the Eastern Conference.

Ovechkin still tied with Selanne

The Capitals captain scored twice on Tuesday to tie Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time goals list but failed to pass the “Finnish Flash” in the loss against the Flyers.

Alex Ovechkin is currently 211 goals short of Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals and Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan believes he might be able to achieve something that was thought to be impossible.

“Health is obviously going to play a big factor,” MacLellan said on Sportsnet Wednesday. “He still shoots the puck well. As long as he has the shot, and we have a good enough team surrounding him, and our power play stays in the top 10, he has a chance to play for a long time. I think longevity is the key to him.”

WATCH LIVE: Kings host Stars on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 8, 2020, 9:45 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Dallas has won four straight games, including two to begin the 2020 calendar year. The Stars have given up two or fewer goals in all four games during the win streak and are averaging 3.5 goals per game over that span.

The Stars defeated the Red Wings 4-1 at home on Friday night. It was Joe Pavelski’s 1,005th career game, but the team was honoring the veteran on reaching the 1,000 game mark (which he did on Dec. 20 at Florida). Before the game, the Stars gifted their offseason addition a crystal plaque with an engraved dedication to his 1,000-game accomplishment. The Stars also gifted him a golf trip to Scotland as Pavelski is an avid golfer.

Corey Perry will miss his second consecutive contest after being suspended by the league for five games for elbowing Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis during the first period of the Winter Classic. Perry was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct, while being forced to do the walk of shame back to the locker room. This is Perry’s third suspension from the NHL. He was first given a four-game ban in 2009 after elbowing Flyers forward Claude Giroux and received the same punishment in 2013 after an illegal check on Minnesota’s Jason Zucker.

The Kings have lost six of their last eight games overall (2-5-1). LA is coming off a 4-2 loss to Columbus on Monday. The Kings were ahead 1-0 vs CBJ before allowing three straight Blue Jackets’ goals. Los Angeles cut it to 3-2 in the third but couldn’t complete the comeback. LA currently sits in last place in the West and appear likely to miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since missing the postseason six straight years from 2003-2009.

Former LA captain Dustin Brown spent Christmas in a Torrance hospital “feeling the worst” he had ever felt as he suffered from pneumonia. Brown said he had it once before when he was a child but couldn’t recall many of the details, saying he was “really really young.” Brown returned to the lineup Monday night after missing the previous four games with pneumonia. He played 13:36 and had one shot in the loss vs. Columbus

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings
WHERE: Staples Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Stars-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

STARS
Jamie BennTyler SeguinAlexander Radulov
Denis GurianovRoope Hintz – Joe Pavelski
Andrew CoglianoRadek FaksaBlake Comeau
Mattias JanmarkJason Dickinson – Joel Kiviranta

Jamie OleksiakMiro Heiskanen
Esa LindellRoman Polak
Andrej SekeraTaylor Fedun

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

KINGS
Alex IafalloAnze KopitarTyler Toffoli
Nikolai ProkhorkinJeff Carter – Dustin Brown
Adrian KempeBlake LizotteAustin Wagner
Kyle Clifford – Mike Amadio – Trevor Lewis

Sean WalkerDrew Doughty
Ben HuttonAlec Martinez
Derek ForbortMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones and Bob McKenzie. Chris Cuthbert will handle play-by-play duties alongside analyst Jim Fox from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Couture out with fractured ankle; Crosby nearing return

Vince Dunn #29 of the St. Louis Blues checks Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks
By Scott CharlesJan 8, 2020, 8:02 PM EST
The San Jose Sharks will be without the services of captain Logan Couture for at least six weeks.

During a Wednesday appearance on NBCSN, NHL Insider Bob McKenzie reported that Couture suffered a fractured ankle in the second period of the Sharks’ game against the Blues Tuesday.

Couture currently leads San Jose with 36 points this season.

The Sharks are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in the previous 16 seasons and have already fired their coach in December.

Crosby getting close

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been skating on his own and is close to returning to action according to McKenzie.

“Maybe within the next week but nobody is putting a hard date on it,” McKenzie said.

“Problem is the Penguins’ schedule,” McKenzie continued. “Getting a contact practice has been problematic for Crosby. He needs to do that before coming back to the lineup.”

Jake Guentzel’s long-term injury was not a positive for the Penguins but GM Jim Rutherford will now have a little extra salary cap space to work with as the trade deadline approaches.

“He likes to make moves and he likes to make moves early,” McKenzie said of Rutherford. “He is swinging for the fences. This is not somebody who wants to hit singles, he wants to add as many major pieces as he possibly can. … Anything is on the table.”

