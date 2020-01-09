More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Our Line Starts podcast: Is Hynes the answer in Nashville?

By Sean LeahyJan 9, 2020, 8:17 AM EST
Paul Burmeister, Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp discuss the Predators firing Peter Laviolette and whether new coach John Hynes can boost them into the playoffs. The guys debate if Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can carry the Oilers into the postseason, as well as evaluate a handful of teams on the playoff bubble. Plus, Pierre McGuire sits down with Rangers president John Davidson.

0:00-1:42 Intros
1:42-14:40 Laviolette out, Hynes in for Nashville
14:40-34:30 Pierre interviews John Davidson
34:30-39:40 How far can McDavid and Draisaitl carry Oilers?
39:40-end Evaluating teams on playoff bubble

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

NHL on NBCSN: Can Hynes, Predators warm up against hot Blackhawks?

By James O'BrienJan 9, 2020, 11:34 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks and Predators both find themselves out of the playoffs, but their stories have been very different lately.

While injuries pile up, Chicago is hot by recent standards. The Blackhawks are keeping their shaky playoff hopes alive with wins in six of their last nine games, scoring enough to offset problems. Their overall record sits at 19-19-6 (44 points in 44 games).

Meanwhile, the Predators keep grasping for answers.

Predators, Hynes running out of time

Nashville fans looking for an instant success were out of luck in Hynes’ Predators debut. The Bruins dispatched the Predators by an unsettling score of 6-2.

The larger recent picture looks dim. Nashville only won once in its last five games, and that was a win against the lowly Los Angeles Kings. The Predators head into Thursday with a mediocre 19-16-7 record (45 points in 42 games).

While games in hand matter, the Predators also realize that they need to stop squandering them.

“We’ve been [saying] the same stuff over and over again,” Rinne said shortly after the Predators fired Peter Laviolette and hired Hynes. “[There’s] a lot of time, a lot of time, a lot of time. But time is running out. You’ve got to change the way you do things. The bottom line is enough talking, we’ve got to start playing.”

Early impressions

Of course, in Rinne’s case, it would help to … you know, get some stops.

Hynes endured terrible goaltending with the Devils. Rinne and Juuse Saros disappointed wildly so far in 2019-20, and the first game under Hynes didn’t provide meaningful changes on the scoreboard.

Then again, the Bruins rank as one of the league’s toughest opponents, and that first game was a rushed process. Even with that in mind, Hynes made some early impressions on the Predators. While Craig Smith pointed to some excessive complexity during Laviolette’s latter days, Matt Duchene and others describe Hynes’ message as “crystal clear.”

“It was simple and easy to grasp,” Austin Watson said of Hynes’s practice, via the team website. “I’m sure we’ll make adjustments as we go forward or add some different tweaks, but for today, I thought it was great. You back it up with some video and then go on the ice and just try to get better today.”

Rinne mentioned that the Predators are running out of time. They’re also running out of excuses. While the Blackhawks are finding ways to win, Nashville cannot lose games like these. Thursday figures to be a significant test for the Predators and their new coach.

Brendan Burke and Pierre McGuire will call the action from United Center in Chicago. Paul Burmeister will anchor Thursday night’s studio coverage with Keith Jones and Mike Johnson.

PHT Morning Skate: The case for boring Buffalo Sabres; John ‘Norris’ Carlson?

By James O'BrienJan 9, 2020, 9:41 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Leaning toward a boring style of hockey might not excite Sabres fans, but injuries might force Buffalo’s hand. (Die By the Blade)

• Speaking of the Buffalo Sabres, how can they jumpstart Jeff Skinner once he returns. Travis Yost explains it pretty simply: put him back with Jack Eichel. (Buffalo News)

• Bill Daly admitted to ESPN on Ice that the league is concerned about Alex Ovechkin and others skipping All-Star Games. Frankly, it’s tough to imagine this trend ending during a time when sports teams are becoming more intrigued by “load management.” Maybe the NHL should expect less in this regard, at least for high-mileage veterans like Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury? Just saying. (ESPN)

• The Flames signed defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a significant extension. It’s a six-year deal with a $4.55 million AAV. Wow. (Flames)

• The Predators fired Peter Laviolette, but GM David Poile blames the players, not the coaches, for the team’s predicament. (On the Forecheck)

• Capitals defenseman John Carlson continues to enjoy a season for the ages — and aged. Alex Ovechkin calls him “John Norris,” so is Carlson’s middle name Chuck? (Five Thirty Eight/Featurd)

• Add Dylan Strome to the concerning list of Blackhawks injury. If you’re like me, the screenshot of Strome’s injury will make you cringe. Yikes. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• The Stars loaned defenseman Stephen Johns to the AHL. Consider this a fantastic sign, as Johns hasn’t played since 2018-19 because of “post-traumatic headaches.” Here’s more information on post-traumatic headaches, as that term feels fairly new. In a nutshell, it sounds like migraines might rank among Johns’ concussion-related symptoms? A smart person can feel free to chime in on that. (Stars)

• Adam Gretz goes deep on “the Kris Letang discussion.” (Pensburgh)

• Which players should the Avalanche target at the trade deadline? (Mile High Hockey)

• Speaking of the deadline, Mark Borowiecki acknowledges being anxious about his fate with or without the Senators. (TSN)

• Micah Blake McCurdy posted an interesting thread that spotlights skyrocketing scoring in the NHL, among other trends. (McCurdy’s Tweets)

• “They’re coming for you one day — all of us, no matter what, you’re going to get fired.” That’s what Paul Maurice had to say about the many coaching firings recently. Interesting to hear that from Maurice, who is one of those coaches who’s quietly found work for a staggering amount of time relative to his teams’ modest successes. (Chris Johnston’s Tweet)

Max Pacioretty on pace for career-best season in Vegas

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 8:54 AM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty is putting on an offensive showcase for the Vegas Golden Knights this season.

The 31-year-old forward leads the team in points (44) and goals scored (19); he ranks second with 25 assists. His career highs are 67 points, 34 assists and 39 goals.

His offensive flow has also meshed with linemate Mark Stone and helped spark the Golden Knights to the top of the Pacific Division after they dropped as low as sixth place earlier this season. Following Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh – in which Pacioretty scored – the Knights are on a 15-7-3 run since Nov. 17 and their 33 points in that span are tied for second in the NHL with the Penguins.

Pacioretty has had a lot to do with that, and he’s certainly played like an All-Star even though he didn’t make the All-Star roster.

The 12-year veteran said the difference between his first two campaigns in Vegas can be traced to the last two summers.

When trade rumors were swirling in 2018, he hung around Montreal the entire summer with one foot out the door while awaiting word on where he might be going. Thus, he didn’t get to follow his usual training regimen. The Canadiens didn’t trade him to the Golden Knights until the second week of September that year, and he was thrust into training camp to get acclimated to his new teammates.

After battling through injuries, he had just 22 goals and 18 assists in 66 games last season.

After the Golden Knights were ousted in the first round of the playoffs, Pacioretty got in his comfort zone and went back to work on his body.

“(Last) summer, I was able to go back to Connecticut and get back with my longtime trainer and I have noticed a big difference on the ice,” Pacioretty said. “Feel more explosive, a lot stronger and I think that’s contributed a lot to my game as well. Going back there this summer was a good feeling once I got on the ice. Obviously, you don’t want to get too stale during the summer.”

Pacioretty said he and his trainer have followed the same program throughout his NHL career, one that revolves around two strength days and two power days, all working toward his on-ice explosiveness. Strength days work on building a good foundation and solid base, while power days include sled work and high-volume lifting – all contributing to the development of power and quickness in his legs.

“Building that foundation with the strength is important and it allows you to build that power later in the summer and that speed once you get on the ice,” Pacioretty said.

Which has been evident all season, as he’s been less physical during scrums, and more concentrated on gathering loose pucks and creating scoring chances for his team. He acknowledged that during his first season with Vegas he was much more physical on the boards, taking unnecessary shots when he could have been aiming for possession first. Now, rather than “just try and crush someone and get the fans into the game,” he’s played efficient hockey nearly every game.

“Right now I’m trying to contribute offensively,” he said. “It’s more important to have the puck than to try to put another guy through the glass.”

His change in style, and the results on the stat sheet, have also had effects in the locker room and rubbed off on his teammates.

“He’s a great leader on and off the ice for us,” said defenseman Deryk Engelland. “He’s playing the way we want him to play. He’s just like everyone else in this locker room. Everyone’s equal in here. It’s just extremely fun to watch him play.”

Stars D-man Johns could be close to return from long absence

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 8:25 AM EST
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns could be nearing a return after missing a season and a half because of issues with headaches.

The Stars loaned Johns to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on Wednesday for a conditioning assignment. The club didn’t indicate how long he would be in the minors.

Johns missed all of last season with what were called post-traumatic headaches. The 27-year-old played his first three NHL seasons with the Stars after coming over from Chicago in a trade.

A second-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2010, Johns debuted with the Stars five years later in the first season after the trade. Johns played a career-high 75 games in the most recent season he was active, 2017-18.

Johns played 14 regular-season games as a rookie in 2015-16, then was part of all 13 playoff games. Dallas lost in Game 7 to St. Louis in the second round. He has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 150 career regular-season games.