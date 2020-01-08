NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Dallas has won four straight games, including two to begin the 2020 calendar year. The Stars have given up two or fewer goals in all four games during the win streak and are averaging 3.5 goals per game over that span.

The Stars defeated the Red Wings 4-1 at home on Friday night. It was Joe Pavelski’s 1,005th career game, but the team was honoring the veteran on reaching the 1,000 game mark (which he did on Dec. 20 at Florida). Before the game, the Stars gifted their offseason addition a crystal plaque with an engraved dedication to his 1,000-game accomplishment. The Stars also gifted him a golf trip to Scotland as Pavelski is an avid golfer.

Corey Perry will miss his second consecutive contest after being suspended by the league for five games for elbowing Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis during the first period of the Winter Classic. Perry was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct, while being forced to do the walk of shame back to the locker room. This is Perry’s third suspension from the NHL. He was first given a four-game ban in 2009 after elbowing Flyers forward Claude Giroux and received the same punishment in 2013 after an illegal check on Minnesota’s Jason Zucker.

The Kings have lost six of their last eight games overall (2-5-1). LA is coming off a 4-2 loss to Columbus on Monday. The Kings were ahead 1-0 vs CBJ before allowing three straight Blue Jackets’ goals. Los Angeles cut it to 3-2 in the third but couldn’t complete the comeback. LA currently sits in last place in the West and appear likely to miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since missing the postseason six straight years from 2003-2009.

Former LA captain Dustin Brown spent Christmas in a Torrance hospital “feeling the worst” he had ever felt as he suffered from pneumonia. Brown said he had it once before when he was a child but couldn’t recall many of the details, saying he was “really really young.” Brown returned to the lineup Monday night after missing the previous four games with pneumonia. He played 13:36 and had one shot in the loss vs. Columbus

WHAT: Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings

WHERE: Staples Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10 p.m. ET

PROJECTED LINEUPS

STARS

Jamie Benn – Tyler Seguin – Alexander Radulov

Denis Gurianov – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski

Andrew Cogliano – Radek Faksa – Blake Comeau

Mattias Janmark – Jason Dickinson – Joel Kiviranta

Jamie Oleksiak – Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell – Roman Polak

Andrej Sekera – Taylor Fedun

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

KINGS

Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Prokhorkin – Jeff Carter – Dustin Brown

Adrian Kempe – Blake Lizotte – Austin Wagner

Kyle Clifford – Mike Amadio – Trevor Lewis

Sean Walker – Drew Doughty

Ben Hutton – Alec Martinez

Derek Forbort – Matt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Chris Cuthbert will handle play-by-play duties alongside analyst Jim Fox from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.