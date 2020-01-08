• The Stars had warned Jim Montgomery about his relationship with alcohol. (Star-Telegram)
• Ryan Reaves responded to David Perron‘s whining about the Golden Knights going over the top with their physicality. (Sinbin.Vegas)
• Here’s why the Predators had to move on from Peter Laviolette. (On the Forecheck)
• Find out how the Devils reacted to former head coach John Hynes being hired by the Nashville Predators. (NJ.com)
• Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner‘s chemistry has taken their play to a whole new level. (TSN)
• How do the Lightning decide which goalie gets which game in a back-to-back situation. (TampaBay.com)
• How good are the Capitals when they pull their goalie? (Nova Caps Fans)
• The Oilers need to separate McDavid and Draisaitl if they want to have long-term success. (Sportsnet)
• What do the Oilers do now that they’ve slipped in the standings a little bit? (Featurd)
• Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman broke down his team’s first half of the season. (NBC Sports Chicago)
• Check out this first-half review of the Penguins’ season. (Pensburgh)
• The Miracle on Ice reunion will feature all but two players from the 1980 team. (NBC Sports Olympics)
• Flyers defenseman Justin Braun will miss an extended period of time for the Flyers. (Broad Street Hockey)
• The Bruins need outside scoring help if they’re going to get out of this recent funk. (NBC Sports Boston)
• The Seattle expansion team is putting a lot of thought into their practice facility. (Seattle Times)
• Pension Plan Puppets explains why they believed in Mike Babcock for so long. (Pension Plan Puppets)
—
