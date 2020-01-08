More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT Morning Skate: Split up McDavid, Draisaitl; Bruins need scoring help

By Joey AlfieriJan 8, 2020, 8:42 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Stars had warned Jim Montgomery about his relationship with alcohol. (Star-Telegram)

Ryan Reaves responded to David Perron‘s whining about the Golden Knights going over the top with their physicality. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Here’s why the Predators had to move on from Peter Laviolette. (On the Forecheck)

• Find out how the Devils reacted to former head coach John Hynes being hired by the Nashville Predators. (NJ.com)

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner‘s chemistry has taken their play to a whole new level. (TSN)

• How do the Lightning decide which goalie gets which game in a back-to-back situation. (TampaBay.com)

• How good are the Capitals when they pull their goalie? (Nova Caps Fans)

• The Oilers need to separate McDavid and Draisaitl if they want to have long-term success. (Sportsnet)

• What do the Oilers do now that they’ve slipped in the standings a little bit? (Featurd)

• Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman broke down his team’s first half of the season. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Check out this first-half review of the Penguins’ season. (Pensburgh)

• The Miracle on Ice reunion will feature all but two players from the 1980 team. (NBC Sports Olympics)

• Flyers defenseman Justin Braun will miss an extended period of time for the Flyers. (Broad Street Hockey)

• The Bruins need outside scoring help if they’re going to get out of this recent funk. (NBC Sports Boston)

• The Seattle expansion team is putting a lot of thought into their practice facility. (Seattle Times)

• Pension Plan Puppets explains why they believed in Mike Babcock for so long. (Pension Plan Puppets)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Lightning score 9 goals; Predators lose big in Hynes debut

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 8, 2020, 1:39 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Carter Verhaeghe, Tampa Bay Lightning. They are back. The Lightning won their eighth game in a row on Tuesday night by running the Vancouver Canucks out of the building in a 9-2 win. There were a lot of players that could have been a star in this one, including Brayden Point (four points) and Steven Stamkos (two goals). But top star honors go to Verhaeghe for his first career hat trick. Entering play on Tuesday the 24-year-old rookie had just two goals and four assists this season in 28 games. He topped that goal total against the Canucks. The nine goals tied a franchise record for the Lightning.

2. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes were able to inch back ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division (tied in points, but Arizona has played one fewer game) thanks to their 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Ekman-Larsson was a beast in this game with a goal, two assists, four shots on goal, and finishing as a plus-two while playing a game-high 24 minutes. Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall also had big games for the Coyotes were able to get two points while playing with their third-string goalie (Adin Hill).

3. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets. As if the free agent departures were not enough to deal with, the Blue Jackets have also been dealing with a seemingly never-ending list of injuries. Despite all of that they are still right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, and this guy is one of the biggest reasons why. He scored two third period goals on Tuesday to help lead the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. They are now tied with the Philadelphia Flyers for the second Wild Card spot in the East with 50 points. Werenski now has 15 goals for the season, tops among all NHL defenseman. That puts him on pace for 30 goals this season.

Other notable performances from Tuesday

  • Artemi Panarin had three points for the New York Rangers as they were 5-3 winners over the Colorado Avalanche. Read more about their win here.
  • New coach, same result for the Nashville Predators. They lost John Hynes’ coaching debut in the music city by a 6-2 margin to the Boston Bruins. They have now lost five out of their past six games.
  • Alex Ovechkin scored two goals for the Washington Capitals as they were big winners over the Ottawa Senators.
  • Anders Lee scored the overtime winner for the New York Islanders as they were winners over the New Jersey Devils.
  • The Montreal Canadiens lost their seventh game in a row, this time losing to the Detroit Red Wings. Frans Nielsen scored two goals for the Red Wings while Filip Zadina continued his strong play with another goal.
  • Another game-winning goal for David Perron as the St. Louis Blues snapped their three-game losing streak with a win against the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks lost Logan Couture to injury in that game. Read more about it here.
  • On the same day they were added to the NHL All-Star Game (read more about that here) Kris Letang and Tristan Jarry played great games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
  • Elias Lindholm provided all the offense for the Calgary Flames in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. For Lindholm, it was the 500th game of his NHL career.

Highlights of the Night

Dougie Hamilton might be the best defenseman in the NHL right now (read about it here), and he scored a beauty in overtime for the Carolina Hurricanes. They also signed Justin Williams to a one-year contract on a big Tuesday night for them. Read more about that here.

What an incredible individual effort here by New Jersey Devils young star Nico Hischier.

The Lightning scored six goals in the second period, including these three in under a minute.

 

Blooper of the Night

It takes a lot of confidence to try this move in a game, especially when you are losing at the time. It will probably make your coach pretty unhappy if you end up losing the game. Fortunately for Andrei Svechnikov, the Hurricanes won.

Factoids

  • Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gets his 200th win with the team. [NHL PR]
  • Alex Ovechkin’s two goals move him into a tie with Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time list. [NHL PR]
  • Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak now has an 11-game point streak, the longest active point streak in the NHL. [NHL PR]

Scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 9, Vancouver Canucks 2
Arizona Coyote 5, Florida Panthers 2
New York Islanders 4, New Jersey Devils 3 (OT)
Washington Capitals 6, Ottawa Senators 1
Carolina Hurricanes 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4 (OT)
New York Rangers 5, Colorado Avalanche 3
Detroit Red Wings 4, Montreal Canadiens 3
St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 2
Boston Bruins 6, Nashville Predators 2
Calgary Flames 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3
Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Anaheim Ducks 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

More bad news for Sharks as Couture injured in loss to Blues

Couture injury
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 8, 2020, 12:00 AM EST
Nothing is going right for the San Jose Sharks right now.

After Sunday’s late meltdown against the Capitals, the Sharks were on the losing end of another game on Tuesday night when they dropped a 3-2 decision to the St. Louis Blues. But the result of the game might not even be the worst news of the game.

Logan Couture, the Sharks’ leading scorer, had to leave the game midway through the second period after falling hard into the boards. It all happened during a collision with Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

Here is a look at the play.

Sharks coach Bob Boughner said Couture was in a walking boot after the game, but had no other update.

He did say he didn’t think the injury is anything too serious, but they will not know more about the injury or his status until tomorrow.

The Sharks are already in a brutal spot in the standings, sitting eight points out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with five teams ahead of them. If they lose Couture for any extended period of time — even if only for a few games or a couple of weeks — it would be a massive mountain for them to overcome in the second half.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

Rangers top Avalanche in Shesterkin’s debut: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzJan 7, 2020, 11:15 PM EST
The New York Rangers really wanted to give Igor Shesterkin a taste of NHL action.

They put him right into the deep end of the pool by sending him out against the Colorado Avalanche — one of the NHL’s best teams — for his debut on Tuesday night. It went about as well as could have been expected in a 5-3 Rangers win.

Let’s take a quick look at three takeaways from the Rangers win.

1. It was a slow start for Shesterkin, but he bounced back

Early on it looked like maybe the Rangers were asking a bit too much from their rookie netminder. A couple of defensive breakdowns later and he had surrendered two goals on the first four shots he faced, including an incredible Nathan MacKinnon breakaway goal following a defensive giveaway by the Rangers. But once he shook off the early nerves he was outstanding the rest of the way and stopped 27 of the final 28 shots he faced.

The 24-year-old Shesterkin is in his first year of pro hockey in North America following a successful run in the KHL. He was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2014 draft (No. 118 overall).

After dominating for for Hartford in the AHL, the Rangers made the surprising decision to call him up and carry three goalies along with Henrik Lundqvist and Alexander Georgiev. Both goalies have played well this season behind a below average defensive team, making the decision to carry a third goalie even more surprising.

2. Things got rough late in the first period

This sequence late in the first period ended up taking two players out of the game.

Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi was injured on this devastating hit by Ryan Lindgren, forcing him out of the game. He did not return. In response to that hit, Colorado’s Nazem Kadri pounded Lindgren in a fight. Lindgren exited the game with an “upper-body” injury and did not return.

Kadri ended up getting 17 penalty minute — two for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct.

3. Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin were great for the Rangers

As they have been all season.

No matter what else is happening for the Rangers, Zibanejad and Panarin have been outstanding for the Rangers. They continued that on Tuesday night.

Zibanejad finished with a pair of points (giving him 33 in 29 games) while his goal, his 17th of the season, tied the game, 2-2, late in the first period. He was also a constant threat every time he was on the ice and was again one of the Rangers’ most dangerous forwards. On a per-game basis this is the best offensive season of his career.

Panarin, meanwhile, has simply been sensational and looks to be worth every penny the Rangers paid him in free agency. He finished Tuesday’s game with a goal (empty net) and two assists. With 23 goals and 58 total points in 42 games he is on pace for 45 goals and 114 total points. Both numbers what shatter his career highs. It may not get the Rangers to the playoffs this season, but if they can keep building around him he is the type of impact player every contending team needs.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hurricanes sign Justin Williams to 1-year contract

Justin Williams
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 7, 2020, 10:32 PM EST
It was a big night for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Less than an hour after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-4, in overtime with a Dougie Hamilton goal, the team announced that veteran forward Justin Williams is returning on a one-year contract.

The contract is worth a base salary of $700,000 for this season, while there are an additional $1.3 million in potential bonuses based on individual and team play in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Williams spent the past two seasons as a member of the Hurricanes (his second time with the team) and appeared in all 164 regular season games. He scored 23-goals and finished with 53 points a year ago and helped the team on a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Final.

An unrestricted free agent over the summer, the 38-year-old Williams decided to take some time away from the game and contemplate his future. There was talk this week that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins showed some interest, but a reunion with the Hurricanes was always the most logical option.

Williams has appeared in 1,244 regular season games in his 18-year career, scoring 312 goals and 786 total points. He has also been a key part of three Stanley Cup winning teams, including one with the Hurricanes during the 2005-06 season. He was also a huge part of the Los Angeles Kings’ championship teams during the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. In 155 career playoff games he has 40 goals and 101 total points.

As for this particular Hurricanes team, his return could be significant. The Hurricanes look like a contender again and have already built a deep, talented roster. Adding Williams to that mix without having to give up anything in return is going to be a big boost. Even at his age his play the past two years showed he is still a strong two-way player that can produce. It is unlikely his game is going to just totally disappear, especially after getting a half season off to rest.

The Hurricanes next game is on Friday at home against the Arizona Coyotes.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.