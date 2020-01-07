Three Stars
1) Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers captain made you forget about his three-assist performance with a spectacular goal of his own in the third period of Edmonton’s 6-4 win against Toronto. McDavid danced around Morgan Rielly and then fooled Michael Hutchinson with a nifty deke. It is always something special to see one of the NHL’s brightest stars finish a sequence by utilizing his creativity and high-end skill.
2) Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders
The Islanders needed a win at home after dropping four straight games at Nassau Coliseum. They relied on stellar goaltending and commitment to defense to shut down the high-flying Avalanche and pick up a 1-0 win. Varlamov made 32 saves, including 12 in the third period in his first game against his former team since signing a four-year deal with New York this summer. It was only the second time Colorado was shut out this season.
3) Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets
Blake Wheeler did the right thing by dishing the puck to Ehlers on a shorthanded 2-on-0 opportunity. Ehlers created a neutral zone turnover due to an active stick, then the Jets captain rewarded him for the extra effort. The Danish winger also added an assist in the Jets’ 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.
Highlights of the Night
McDavid is in a world of his own
Carey Price denies Kyle Connor’s point-blank attempt
That's going to be a NO for Carey Price (@CP0031). 🙅 pic.twitter.com/ouStXOBBKQ
— NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2020
Blooper of the Night
Derick Brassard made sure Anders Lee didn’t lose his mouthguard during his celebration
Brass with the save and the assist (on Anders' mouthguard malfunction) 😂 🤣 @NYIslanders | #Isles pic.twitter.com/gahnatlP9X
— Isles on MSG Plus (@IslesMSGN) January 7, 2020
Stats of the Night
Ilya Kovalchuk is the third-oldest player in @CanadiensMTL history to record a point in his team debut. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/0I5s7BKtSi
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2020
#Oilers Connor McDavid has now scored a goal in 30 different buildings in his NHL career.
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 7, 2020
NHL Scores
Edmonton Oilers 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 4
Winnipeg Jets 3, Montreal Canadiens 2
New York Islanders 1, Colorado Avalanche 0
Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Los Angeles Kings 2
—
