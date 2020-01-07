More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders
The Buzzer: Varlamov, Islanders get shutout; McDavid dazzles

Jan 7, 2020
Three Stars

1) Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers captain made you forget about his three-assist performance with a spectacular goal of his own in the third period of Edmonton’s 6-4 win against Toronto. McDavid danced around Morgan Rielly and then fooled Michael Hutchinson with a nifty deke. It is always something special to see one of the NHL’s brightest stars finish a sequence by utilizing his creativity and high-end skill.

2) Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

The Islanders needed a win at home after dropping four straight games at Nassau Coliseum. They relied on stellar goaltending and commitment to defense to shut down the high-flying Avalanche and pick up a 1-0 win. Varlamov made 32 saves, including 12 in the third period in his first game against his former team since signing a four-year deal with New York this summer. It was only the second time Colorado was shut out this season.

3) Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

Blake Wheeler did the right thing by dishing the puck to Ehlers on a shorthanded 2-on-0 opportunity. Ehlers created a neutral zone turnover due to an active stick, then the Jets captain rewarded him for the extra effort. The Danish winger also added an assist in the Jets’ 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.

Highlights of the Night

McDavid is in a world of his own

Carey Price denies Kyle Connor’s point-blank attempt

Blooper of the Night

Derick Brassard made sure Anders Lee didn’t lose his mouthguard during his celebration

Stats of the Night

NHL Scores

Edmonton Oilers 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 4

Winnipeg Jets 3, Montreal Canadiens 2

New York Islanders 1, Colorado Avalanche 0

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Los Angeles Kings 2

McDavid, Oilers get the best of Maple Leafs

Jan 7, 2020
Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak and others are firmly in the conversation for the Hart Trophy, but Connor McDavid reminded everyone why he is unanimously praised as the most electric player in the NHL.

McDavid recorded a goal and three assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday. He also submitted an entry for the mythical goal-of-the-year competition when he undressed defenseman Morgan Rielly and slipped a puck past Michael Hutchinson. McDavid collected his 24th goal of the season and League-leading 69th point.

“We just gave him way too much space,” Auston Matthews said of McDavid. “He’s the most dangerous player in the world for a reason so when you just let him fly through the neutral zone with the speed [and] skill he has, he’s going to make us pay. That’s what he did tonight.”

The Oilers moved into third place in the Pacific Division with the victory but have played three more games than the Vancouver Canucks who trail only by a point in the standings. Edmonton is not a Stanley Cup favorite by any stretch of the imagination, but the St. Louis Blues’ championship journey last season proved that any team can make an improbable run.

“When you’ve got Connor McDavid, the window is now. The time is now,” Oilers GM Ken Holland said in an interview with Sportsnet 590 earlier in the day.

The Maple Leafs have been playing a better style of hockey since the organization moved on from Mike Babcock. Sheldon Keefe has posted a 15-5-1 record since assuming the head coaching responsibilities.

However, Toronto abandoned its structure and forced Keefe to pull Frederik Andersen at 1:45 of the second period after Edmonton scored three goals on its first 19 shots. Toronto’s 10-game point streak was also snapped in the loss.

“We left Freddie out to dry,” Matthews told reporters. “For a guy like him who does so much for us night in, night out, brick wall for us every night, the chances we were giving them, it’s not fair to leave him out to dry. It’s definitely not on Freddie at all.”

The Maple Leafs have five games remaining before the bye and All-Star weekend, four of which are in Scotiabank Arena. The opportunity is there for Toronto to end the first half of the season on a positive note and keep the surging Tampa Bay Lightning in the rear-view mirror.

Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette

By Adam GretzJan 6, 2020
Peter Laviolette is out as head coach of the Nashville Predators.

The team announced on Monday evening that it has fired their long-time coach just one day after a tough shootout loss in Anaheim.

It also comes less than a week after general manager David Poile said a coaching change was not in his immediate plans. The Predators have yet to announce a replacement. They play tomorrow against the Boston Bruins.

Along with Laviolette, the Predators also fired associate coach Kevin McCarthy.

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights – from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents’ Trophy and our first two Central Division titles,” Poile said in a statement released by the team.

“Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons.”

Laviolette has been with the Predators since the start of the 2014-15 season. They made the playoffs in each of his first five years with the team, winning a Presidents’ Trophy, two division titles, and the 2016-17 Western Conference. They lost the Stanley Cup Final that year to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. The Predators were the third different team he coached to the Stanley Cup Final, joining the Carolina Hurricanes (winners in 2005-06) and Philadelphia Flyers (lost to Chicago Blackhawks in 2009-10).

The Predators were 248-143-60 during his time with the team.

He is one of just two head coaches in the Predators’ 21-year existence (Barry Trotz is the other).

The firing comes after a disappointing first half that has the Predators on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. Entering the week they are four points back of the Calgary Flames for the second wild card spot, but do still have the luxury of having four games in hand.

It has been a weird season for the Predators because for as frustrating as it has been, there are still signs they can get back on track. Their 5-on-5 play has been very strong this season, but their special teams and goaltending have both been lousy. Those two factors have sunk them in the standings. If Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros can get back on track (which should improve the PK) things could turn around very quickly for this team in the second half. That is a big if, though.

WATCH LIVE: Oilers visit Maple Leafs on NBCSN

Jan 6, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Edmonton is 1-0-1 on its current five-game road trip which now heads back north of the border (at Toronto, at Montreal on Thurs., at Calgary on Sat.). After going into Boston and handing the Bruins just their second regulation home loss this season, Edmonton’s upcoming schedule does not lighten as seven of its next nine opponents are either in playoff position or within one point of a postseason spot.

The Maple Leafs have had the Oilers number in recent years, winning the last seven overall meetings and the last seven matchups in Toronto.

This game features three of the league’s biggest, and youngest, stars in McDavid, Draisaitl and Matthews. McDavid and Matthews were top picks a year apart, and the Oilers drafted Draisaitl a year before McDavid. The last time two teammates finished 1-2 in the NHL scoring race was Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos with the Lightning in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. The last time it happened in a full season was 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr of the Penguins.

Riding a 10-game point streak (9-0-1), Toronto can tie its second-longest point streak in franchise history by earning a point in this game. The story of the season for Toronto centers on the firing of head coach Mike Babcock in late November and the turnaround under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. Babcock was let go following a sixth straight loss for Toronto that dropped its record to 9-10-4 on the season. Since Keefe took over for the Nov. 21 game at Arizona, the Leafs have gone 15-4-1.

After signing a six-yr/$65.36M deal in mid-September, Marner, who led the Leafs in scoring each of the past two seasons (career high in goals (26) and points (94) last season), entered this season with the contract negotiations behind him. He got off to a fast start with 16 points in 14 October games but suffered an ankle sprain on Nov. 9 against Philadelphia that caused him to miss 11 games. He returned on Dec. 4 vs. Colorado and has 22 points (seven goals) in 14 games since he’s been back.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 6, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Oilers-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

OILERS
James NealConnor McDavidZack Kassian
Ryan Nugent-HopkinsLeon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto
Joakim NygardGaetan HaasAlex Chiasson
Jujhar KhairaRiley SheahanJosh Archibald

Oscar KlefbomAdam Larsson
Darnell NurseEthan Bear
Caleb JonesKris Russell

Starting goalie: Mike Smith

MAPLE LEAFS
Zach HymanAuston MatthewsMitch Marner
Alexander KerfootJohn TavaresWilliam Nylander
Pierre EngvallJason SpezzaKasperi Kapanen
Mason Marchment – Adam Brooks – Frederik Gauthier

Morgan RiellyTyson Barrie
Martin MarincinJustin Holl
Travis DermottCody Ceci

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Kathryn Tappen anchors tonight’s coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. John Forslund and AJ Mleczko will have the call from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Why Hurricanes’ Hamilton is NHL’s best defenseman right now

Norris Trophy
By Adam GretzJan 6, 2020
4 Comments

Let’s start with a quick question.

Who is your mid-season pick for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman?

Washington’s John Carlson is no doubt at the top of many lists due to the historically good offensive season he is having.

Montreal’s Shea Weber will get a lot recognition as he shows he can still be a high-level player, and there will probably a push to try to get him a Norris Trophy before he retires (he has not yet won it). Victor Hedman, Alex Pietrangelo, and Roman Josi are all big names having their usual big years.

But if we are talking about the absolute best defenseman in the NHL this season, and the player that should have the best claim on being the Norris Trophy frontrunner at the halfway point of the season, it almost has to be Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

He has been excelling in every area of the game and playing at a level that almost no other player in the league has matched across the board.

First, let’s look at some numbers.

We will break this down into three different categories: Raw offensive numbers, possession numbers, and defensive metrics. League rank among defenseman with a minimum of 500 minutes played will be in parenthesis. Those rankings are out of 144 players.

The raw offensive numbers

Goals: 13 (2nd)
Total points: 37 (4th)
Even-strength points: 24 (4th)
Points per game: 0.88 (5th)
Shots on goal: 157 (1st)

Just looking at his production, he is among the league’s elite in his ability to provide offense. Not quite as good as Carlson offensively, but in the top-five in every major offensive category for defensemen.

For as good as he is when it comes to providing goals and points, it is his ability to drive possession and control the pace of games where he starts to set himself apart from everyone else.

The possession numbers (5-on-5 play)

Shot attempt share: 58.3 percent (1st)
Expected goal differential: 59.1 percent (1st)
Scoring chance share: 59.8 percent (1st)
High-danger scoring chance share: 58.8 percent (4th)
Shots on goal for per 60 minutes: 37.3 (4th)
Scoring chances for per 60 minutes: 31.7 (4th)
High-danger scoring chances for per 60 minutes: 13.1 (4th)
Expected goals for per 60 minutes: 2.80 (3rd)

Basically, when Hamilton is on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Hurricanes are dominating the puck. They have been a top possession team in the league for a couple of years now, but their dominance goes to an entirely different level of elite when Hamilton is on the ice. There is not one other defenseman in the league that ranks in the top-four in every single one of these categories.

What really drives home Hamilton’s value is that his performance here is not just about offense.

The Hurricanes shut teams down when he is on the ice, too.

The defensive numbers (5-on-5 play)

Shots on goal against per 60 minutes: 26.1 (3rd)
Shot attempts against per 60 minutes: 47.2 (2nd)
Scoring chances against per 60 minutes: 21.3 (4th)
Expected goals against per 60 minutes: 1.93 (14th)
Goals against per 60 minutes: 1.81 (8th)

They simply do not give up shots on goal or scoring chances (or goals) with Hamilton on the ice. These are shutdown defensive numbers combined with elite offensive production.

Oh, and his penalty kill numbers? Mostly outstanding as well. The only negative number is the actual goals against, but when you look at how good the Hurricanes are at suppressing shots and attempts with Hamilton on the ice in PK situations, some blame has to go to the goalies for that number.

The shorthanded numbers

Shots on goal against: 41.2 (6th)
Shot attempts against: 81.3 (16th)
Expected goals against: 5.45 (18th)
Goals against: 9.4 (104th)

One of the most underrated players in the NHL

Probably the most shocking thing about Hamilton is the fact he is a 26-year-old, right-handed defenseman that has consistently been among the best in the league at his position, and he not only slides under the radar for his play, but has also somehow already been traded by two different teams (Boston and Calgary) in his career.

This is the type of player teams should be looking to build their defense around, and the type of player that traditionally does not get traded under any circumstances.

Especially when — as is the case with Hamilton — their contract is probably a steal under the salary cap.

He is everything you look for in a No. 1 defenseman. He can skate, he can move the puck, he can jump into the play and join the rush, he scores, he drives possession, and he does all of that without giving up or sacrificing anything in the defensive end.

That is sometimes a delicate line to balance for players (and especially defensemen), and right now no one is doing it better than Hamilton.

(Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick)

