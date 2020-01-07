More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
NHL All-Star Game
NHL All-Star Game: Jarry, Letang to replace Guentzel, Korpisalo

By Adam GretzJan 7, 2020, 8:29 PM EST
The NHL announced a couple of changes to the Metropolitan Division All-Star roster on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Tristan Jarry (goalie) and Kris Letang (defense) have been added to the roster as replacements. They will be replacing Penguins winger Jake Guentzel and Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Guentzel and Korpisalo were named to the initial rosters but will have to miss the All-Star weekend due to injury. Korpisalo is sidelined for four-to-six weeks due to a torn meniscus, while Guentzel will miss the next four-to-six months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Letang was the Penguins representative for the last men in vote, so it is not much of a surprise that he was next in line to replace Guentzel. He is the Penguins ice-time leader this season and already has 10 goals and 26 total points in 34 games. This will be the sixth All-Star Game appearance of his career.

Jarry is probably more of a surprise given his path to the All-Star game.

He opened the season as the Penguins’ backup goalie behind Matt Murray and was on the roster at the start mainly because he counted less against the salary cap than Casey DeSmith. But as Murray has slumped, Jarry has taken over the starting job in Pittsburgh and has been one of the league’s best goalies this season. He enters Tuesday’s game as the league leader in all situations save percentage, even-strength save percentage, and goals against average.

The NHL All-Star weekend is Jan. 24-25 and will take place in St. Louis.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rangers top Avalanche in Shesterkin’s debut: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzJan 7, 2020, 11:15 PM EST
The New York Rangers really wanted to give Igor Shesterkin a taste of NHL action.

They put him right into the deep end of the pool by sending him out against the Colorado Avalanche — one of the NHL’s best teams — for his debut on Tuesday night. It went about as well as could have been expected in a 5-3 Rangers win.

Let’s take a quick look at three takeaways from the Rangers win.

1. It was a slow start for Shesterkin, but he bounced back

Early on it looked like maybe the Rangers were asking a bit too much from their rookie netminder. A couple of defensive breakdowns later and he had surrendered two goals on the first four shots he faced, including an incredible Nathan MacKinnon breakaway goal following a defensive giveaway by the Rangers. But once he shook off the early nerves he was outstanding the rest of the way and stopped 27 of the final 28 shots he faced.

The 24-year-old Shesterkin is in his first year of pro hockey in North America following a successful run in the KHL. He was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2014 draft (No. 118 overall).

After dominating for for Hartford in the AHL, the Rangers made the surprising decision to call him up and carry three goalies along with Henrik Lundqvist and Alexander Georgiev. Both goalies have played well this season behind a below average defensive team, making the decision to carry a third goalie even more surprising.

2. Things got rough late in the first period

This sequence late in the first period ended up taking two players out of the game.

Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi was injured on this devastating hit by Ryan Lindgren, forcing him out of the game. He did not return. In response to that hit, Colorado’s Nazem Kadri pounded Lindgren in a fight. Lindgren exited the game with an “upper-body” injury and did not return.

Kadri ended up getting 17 penalty minute — two for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct.

3. Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin were great for the Rangers

As they have been all season.

No matter what else is happening for the Rangers, Zibanejad and Panarin have been outstanding for the Rangers. They continued that on Tuesday night.

Zibanejad finished with a pair of points (giving him 33 in 29 games) while his goal, his 17th of the season, tied the game, 2-2, late in the first period. He was also a constant threat every time he was on the ice and was again one of the Rangers’ most dangerous forwards. On a per-game basis this is the best offensive season of his career.

Panarin, meanwhile, has simply been sensational and looks to be worth every penny the Rangers paid him in free agency. He finished Tuesday’s game with a goal (empty net) and two assists. With 23 goals and 58 total points in 42 games he is on pace for 45 goals and 114 total points. Both numbers what shatter his career highs. It may not get the Rangers to the playoffs this season, but if they can keep building around him he is the type of impact player every contending team needs.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hurricanes sign Justin Williams to 1-year contract

Justin Williams
Getty
By Adam GretzJan 7, 2020, 10:32 PM EST
It was a big night for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Less than an hour after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-4, in overtime with a Dougie Hamilton goal, the team announced that veteran forward Justin Williams is returning on a one-year contract.

The contract is worth a base salary of $700,000 for this season, while there are an additional $1.3 million in potential bonuses based on individual and team play in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Williams spent the past two seasons as a member of the Hurricanes (his second time with the team) and appeared in all 164 regular season games. He scored 23-goals and finished with 53 points a year ago and helped the team on a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Final.

An unrestricted free agent over the summer, the 38-year-old Williams decided to take some time away from the game and contemplate his future. There was talk this week that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins showed some interest, but a reunion with the Hurricanes was always the most logical option.

Williams has appeared in 1,244 regular season games in his 18-year career, scoring 312 goals and 786 total points. He has also been a key part of three Stanley Cup winning teams, including one with the Hurricanes during the 2005-06 season. He was also a huge part of the Los Angeles Kings’ championship teams during the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. In 155 career playoff games he has 40 goals and 101 total points.

As for this particular Hurricanes team, his return could be significant. The Hurricanes look like a contender again and have already built a deep, talented roster. Adding Williams to that mix without having to give up anything in return is going to be a big boost. Even at his age his play the past two years showed he is still a strong two-way player that can produce. It is unlikely his game is going to just totally disappear, especially after getting a half season off to rest.

The Hurricanes next game is on Friday at home against the Arizona Coyotes.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Avalanche visit Rangers on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The conversation through much of last year and into this season has been the future of Rangers all-time winningest goalie Henrik Lundqvist (458 wins – 5th all-time). He’s shared the net this season with 23-year-old Alexandar Georgiev and neither netminder has impressive numbers (Lundqvist 3.10 GAA, Georgiev 3.17 GAA) as they’ve faced the second-most shots in the league as a team (Rangers 34.7 shots against/game – 30th in NHL).

On Monday, the Rangers called up goalie Igor Shesterkin from the AHL, who is expected to make his NHL debut in this one, with Lundqvist backing up.

New York’s high-priced offseason acquisition, Artemi Panarin (seven-year/$81.5M), leads the team in goals (22) – Mika Zibanejad is next with 16 – assists (33), points (55), and power-play points (14) – to name a few. The Russian playmaker has recorded 74-plus points in each of his first four seasons in the NHL and is coming off a career high (87) with the Blue Jackets last season.

Nathan MacKinnon was voted an All-Star captain for the second straight season. Having another MVP caliber season (was the Hart Trophy runner-up two seasons ago), the No. 1 pick in 2013 has played in all 42 games this season and leads the Avs in most major statistical categories – goals (25 – fourth in NHL), assists (39 – tied-5th in NHL), points (64 – third in NHL), shots (194 – second in NHL), power-play goals (8), power-play points (23).

MacKinnon was voted by the fans as captain of the Central team, his fourth-straight All-Star selection and second straight year being voted captain. Last year, he did not compete at All-Star Weekend due to a bruised foot, but he did attend the festivities. Panarin is the Rangers All-Star – his first time being selected.

[COVERAGE OF BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Joonas Donskoi
Matt CalvertNazem KadriMatt Nieto
Andre BurakovskyJ.T. CompherMikko Rantanen
Tyson JostPierre-Edouard BellemareVladislav Kamenev

Ryan GravesCale Makar
Samuel GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeNikita Zadorov

Starting goaliePhilipp Grubauer

RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin – Ryan StromeJesper Fast
Brett HowdenFilip ChytilKaapo Kakko
Steven Fogarty – Greg McKeggBrendan Smith

Brady SkjeiJacob Trouba
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Ryan LindgrenAdam Fox

Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

Tuesday night’s coverage will be hosted by Paul Burmeister with Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp. John Forslund, Mike Milbury and Pierre McGuire will call the action from Madison Square Garden.

Can Hynes succeed with Predators where Laviolette failed?

By James O'BrienJan 7, 2020, 5:31 PM EST
The Nashville Predators actually did it. They fired Peter Laviolette, and then hired John Hynes in a dizzying span.

The dream is that Hynes can sculpt this lump of underachieving clay back into contending shape. How well do such imaginings line up with reality, though? Let’s consider the way things might or might not change for the Predators.

Good Cop/Bad Cop?

In sports, teams sometimes opt to rotate approaches. First, you hire a “yeller” to scream out the procrastinators. Then you soothe various wounds with a “player-friendly” coach … or vice versa.

The Predators might be aiming for such a dynamic.

While plenty (including Babcock-blasting Mike Commodore) showed fondness for Laviolette over the years, the word “intense” comes up over and over in describing the coach. The Tennessean’s Joe Rexrode summed up some of that intensity in a May 2017 column:

This is a man whose default setting is “cold glare” when he enters a room. A seemingly humorless man, a professional sourpuss, a coach who can detect bad intentions in the most harmless of questions.

When Hynes was fired, it was striking to see just how many people went out of their ways to support him. The praise ranged from players including Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier to former front office members.

Affixing Hynes with a white hat and Laviolette with a twirly villain’s mustache would, again, be a bit extreme. Laviolette showed a sense of humor in being the butt of a joke, after all, while some wonder if Hynes favored veterans over younger players in New Jersey.

Still, in a broad, “macro” sense, you could argue that the Predators shifted from a stern to a gentler touch.

Hynes upgrading offense after it wilted under Laviolette?

After hiring Laviolette, Predators GM David Poile (understandably) hyped Laviolette’s “aggressive offensive philosophy.”

Laviolette justified such claims — for a time. After all, a franchise that once spent first-round picks to land Paul Gaustad was now emphasizing offensive acquisitions from Filip Forsberg to Ryan Johansen to Matt Duchene.

Whatever happened along the way — maybe the message faded, perhaps the league passed Laviolette by — the Predators’ offense plummeted. This thread from Micah Blake McCurdy argues that Hynes may improve Nashville’s system, even just by default.

Hynes provides a clean slate for those who fell in Laviolette’s doghouse

Following Sunday’s uglier-than-it-seemed shootout loss to the Ducks (which may have been the final straw for Lavy, depending upon whom you ask), Preds winger Craig Smith implied that Nashville’s system became bogged down by details.

“Sometimes maybe we overthink our system and play a little (lax) and sit back on our heels,” Smith said, via The Tennessean’s Paul Skrbina. “In the third (period Sunday) I think we just said eff it; let’s get after it a little bit. Read and react. Just play hockey, making hockey plays. That’s what we did.”

Could Hynes help them just play hockey? Maybe, maybe not.

In a fascinating discussion of Hynes’ Devils days, CJ Turtoro told On the Forecheck that Hynes’ system could also get too complicated.

Turtoro: One weakness for this particular team seemed to be complexity. As I mentioned, his system aims to create space, but that can create chaos that makes it difficult for players to support one another if they’re not on the same page, or not where they’re supposed to be …

The dream would be for Hynes to boost the Predators’ offense without taking away too much defense. Basically, the fantasy would parallel Craig Berube finding the right mix for the Blues after Mike Yeo leaned too defense-heavy. File that under easier said than done, of course.

Either way, the Predators may simply get a boost from Kyle Turris and others getting a clean slate.

Personally, I get the impression that Turris has paid for past sins. He struggled last season, injuries or not, but there’s compelling evidence that he shouldn’t have been a healthy scratch. Certainly not a frequent one.

Don’t underestimate the power of getting out of the doghouse.

Plenty of work to do

It’s kind of cruel that Hynes is going from one of the worst goalie duos to one of the league’s other terrible tandems.

If nothing else, it’s far more surprising to see Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros struggle that it was to see the Devils’ motley crue produce dismal results. So maybe Hynes can help them achieve more, particularly behind a far, far superior defense than the one he deployed in New Jersey?

Hynes and the Predators don’t have much of a margin for error, so this should be interesting to watch.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.