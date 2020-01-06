NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Edmonton is 1-0-1 on its current five-game road trip which now heads back north of the border (at Toronto, at Montreal on Thurs., at Calgary on Sat.). After going into Boston and handing the Bruins just their second regulation home loss this season, Edmonton’s upcoming schedule does not lighten as seven of its next nine opponents are either in playoff position or within one point of a postseason spot.
The Maple Leafs have had the Oilers number in recent years, winning the last seven overall meetings and the last seven matchups in Toronto.
This game features three of the league’s biggest, and youngest, stars in McDavid, Draisaitl and Matthews. McDavid and Matthews were top picks a year apart, and the Oilers drafted Draisaitl a year before McDavid. The last time two teammates finished 1-2 in the NHL scoring race was Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos with the Lightning in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. The last time it happened in a full season was 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr of the Penguins.
Riding a 10-game point streak (9-0-1), Toronto can tie its second-longest point streak in franchise history by earning a point in this game. The story of the season for Toronto centers on the firing of head coach Mike Babcock in late November and the turnaround under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. Babcock was let go following a sixth straight loss for Toronto that dropped its record to 9-10-4 on the season. Since Keefe took over for the Nov. 21 game at Arizona, the Leafs have gone 15-4-1.
After signing a six-yr/$65.36M deal in mid-September, Marner, who led the Leafs in scoring each of the past two seasons (career high in goals (26) and points (94) last season), entered this season with the contract negotiations behind him. He got off to a fast start with 16 points in 14 October games but suffered an ankle sprain on Nov. 9 against Philadelphia that caused him to miss 11 games. He returned on Dec. 4 vs. Colorado and has 22 points (seven goals) in 14 games since he’s been back.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
OILERS
James Neal – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto
Joakim Nygard – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson
Jujhar Khaira – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald
Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson
Darnell Nurse – Ethan Bear
Caleb Jones – Kris Russell
Starting goalie: Mike Smith
MAPLE LEAFS
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot – John Tavares – William Nylander
Pierre Engvall –Jason Spezza – Kasperi Kapanen
Mason Marchment – Adam Brooks – Frederik Gauthier
Morgan Rielly – Tyson Barrie
Martin Marincin – Justin Holl
Travis Dermott – Cody Ceci
Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen
