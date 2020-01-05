NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After making the playoffs for 25 straight seasons (winning four Stanley Cups), the Red Wings have now missed the playoffs for three straight seasons and are in line to miss the postseason once again this year. The Blackhawks made the playoffs for nine straight seasons (winning three Stanley Cups), but have now missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.
The Red Wings have lost 19 of their last 22 games. They snapped a six-game losing streak on New Year’s Eve with a 2-0 win vs. San Jose, only to follow that up with a 4-1 loss at Dallas on Friday. Detroit jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening four minutes against the Stars, but allowed four unanswered goals, including two shorthanded goals.
The Blackhawks are coming off a 7-5 loss at Vancouver on Thursday, snapping their three-game winning streak. Chicago led 4-2 in the 2nd period before being outscored 5-1 in the game’s final 30 minutes. After the game, head coach Jeremy Colliton spoke about the team’s need for defensive improvement.
After setting a career-high with 110 points last season, Patrick Kane has not slowed down. Kane leads the Blackhawks in every major offensive category this season (24G-29A, 53 points), and is on pace for 103 points. He has more than twice as many goals as any other Blackhawk and 23 points more than any other teammate. Kane had a 15-game point streak earlier this season, and has six points in his last two games (4G-2A), scoring two goals in each game. Kane is also averaging 21:17 TOI per game, second-most on Chicago behind Duncan Keith. Kane was selected to his 9th career All-Star Game this season, his sixth-straight selection.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
RED WINGS
Tyler Bertuzzi – Dylan Larkin – Robby Fabbri
Givani Smith – Valtteri Filppula – Filip Zadina
Darren Helm – Frans Nielsen – Luke Glendening
Justin Abdelkader – Christopher Ehn – Adam Erne
Patrik Nemeth – Filip Hronek
Trevor Daley – Madison Bowey
Brian Lashoff – Mike Green
Starting goalie: Jonathan Bernier
BLACKHAWKS
Dominik Kubalik – Jonathan Toews – John Quenneville
Dylan Sikura – Ryan Carpenter – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat – Kirby Dach – Dylan Strome
Zack Smith – David Kampf – Matthew Highmore
Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist
Erik Gustafsson – Connor Murphy
Olli Maatta – Dennis Gilbert
Starting goalie: Corey Crawford
Chris Cuthbert will handle play-by-play duties alongside Pierre McGuire at United Center in Chicago, Ill.