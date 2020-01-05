The Arizona Coyotes won their third game in a row on Saturday night by beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-2, keeping pace in the Pacific Division race.

It could turn out to be a costly win as goalie Antti Raanta had to leave the game in the second period due to a lower-body injury. He did not return. According to The Athletic’s Craig Morgan, Raanta is currently being listed as “day-to-day.”

This is a potentially big deal for the Coyotes because their goaltending duo of Raanta and Darcy Kuemper has been a huge part of their success this season.

They are now both injured.

Kuemper has missed the past seven games and is considered to be out on a “week-to-week” basis.

Both goalies have been among the top performing goalies in the league since joining the Coyotes in recent seasons. There was a point earlier this season where it was speculated that the Coyotes should consider dangling Raanta in trade talks due to the emergence of Kuemper as the team’s starter. But general manager John Chayka never really showed much interest in doing that because of how important it is to have more than one good goalie on the roster.

Raanta’s presence made it possible for them to overcome the injury to Kuemper, and he has played really well since. Now they have to hope his latest injury is not serious.

Adin Hill finished Saturday’s game and allowed two goals on 17 shots. He has appeared in 19 games in his very brief NHL career with a .902 save percentage.

The Coyotes are beginning a three-game road trip through Florida, Tampa Bay, and Carolina this week.

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.