The Washington Capitals celebrate a second period goal
The Buzzer: Capitals withstand late surge from Hurricanes; Stars extend winning streak

By Scott CharlesJan 3, 2020, 11:48 PM EST
Three Stars

1)Ilya Samsonov, Washington Capitals

The rookie goaltender made 38 saves and became the second NHL goaltender to win his first eight road starts in the League. Braden Holtby has been the undisputed starter for a number of years in Washington and is a pending unrestricted free agent this summer. The Capitals’ front office will have a difficult decision to make with Samsonov proving that he can handle the responsibilities of a starting NHL goalie.

2) John Carlson, Washington Capitals

Carlson has established himself as the front-runner for the Norris Trophy this season and added to his prolific scoring totals with a beautiful assist in the Capitals’ 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday evening. Petr Mrazek skated to the top of the crease and Carlson feathered a pass from the point to Evgeny Kuznetsov at the side of the net for the easy tap-in goal. It was Carlson’s 14th power-play assist and 51st point of the season, which leads all NHL defensemen.

3) Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

Bigger things were expected when Pavelski inked a three-year contract with the Stars this past summer. However, the veteran forward displayed his two-way ability when he intercepted a puck in neutral ice, then wired a wrist shot off the post and into the back of the net in the Stars’ 4-1 victory against the Red Wings. It was his eighth of the season as Dallas extended its winning streak to four games which included a 4-2 win against the Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic.

Highlight of the Night

Roope Hintz scored the first of two shorthanded goals for the Stars on a 2-on-0 opportunity.

Stat of the Night

News from around the NHL

NHL Scores

Washington Capitals 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Dallas Stars 4, Detroit Red Wings 1

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fleury will ‘pass on invitation;’ Markstrom added to Pacific All-Star roster

Marc-Andre Fleury of Vegas Golden Knights and Jacob Markstrom of Vancouver Canucks
By Scott CharlesJan 3, 2020, 8:59 PM EST
The allure of extended time off was too tempting for Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights. The goaltender has opted to forgo his invitation to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in order to prepare for the second half of the season.

Fleury joins Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals as players who’ve elected to skip the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Jacob Markstrom has been added to the Pacific Division roster to fill the void. Markstrom has played in 28 games this season, posting a record of 14-11-3, with a shutout and a .917 save-percentage.

Markstrom will become the sixth goaltender to represent the Canucks during All-Star Weekend and first goalie since Roberto Luongo was selected in 2009. He will join teammate Elias Pettersson.

Fleury will be suspended one game due to his decision. The Golden Knights play the Boston Bruins to close out their schedule prior to the break and square off with the Carolina Hurricanes on the final day of January in their first game back. It is likely Fleury will miss the game against the Hurricanes because the team travels to Nashville to play the Predators the following day.

Corey Perry suspended five games for hit on Ryan Ellis, no Anaheim reunion

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2020, 5:47 PM EST
The NHL suspended Corey Perry five games for elbowing Ryan Ellis during the 2020 Winter Classic.

The Dallas Stars fell into an early 2-0 hole thanks in part to Perry’s mistake, as he received a five-minute major and game misconduct. The Stars eventually rallied for a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

The Department of Player Safety explained its reasoning in the video below:

 

As you can see in the video, the league acknowledges Perry’s explanation that he didn’t intend to elbow Ellis in the head, but explains that Perry was “in control of this hit at all times, and solely responsible for the end result.”

Perry described the exchange as “an awkward play” and said he “didn’t mean to hurt” Ellis. The injury factors in, and it’s worth noting that Ellis recently landed on IR.

Eventful times for Stars

This suspension continues a whirlwind month for the Stars.

The Stars fired Jim Montgomery as head coach on Dec. 10, vaguely citing “unprofessional conduct.” Montgomery finally commented on the matter on Friday, stating that he checked into rehab for alcohol abuse and supported the Stars’ decision. Rick Bowness stepped in as head coach during a process that probably felt like a trial by fire.

Dallas began 2020 on a high note by hosting a successful Winter Classic, an event that wasn’t just a success on the ice.

The Stars stand as the Central Division’s third seed among all of this turbulence.

No Anaheim reunion with Perry suspended

Both Perry and his former Ducks teammates probably circled Jan. 9 on their calendars, as that was set to be his first game in Anaheim as an opponent. Instead, Perry will sit in the press box.

The five-game suspension sidelines Perry through a Jan. 14 road game against the Avalanche. After that, Perry is eligible to return during a Jan. 16 home contest versus the Sabres.

Perry got off to a bumpy start with the Stars, breaking his foot before the season even began. So far, Perry only has three goals and 13 points in 34 games. That’s a similar output to the paltry 10 points he managed in 2018-19 with Anaheim.

This now marks Perry’s third suspension, although it’s his first since 2013.

Predators in peril, now lose key defenseman

Nashville dropped its third consecutive loss by falling to Dallas on Wednesday. Now, with Ellis out, things look bleak. The Predators face a potentially harrowing run of five of their next six games on the road, which will only be tougher without Ellis.

All things considered, it’s not too surprising that Perry will sit five games.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kings’ MacDermid suspended two games for hit on Flyers’ Provorov

MacDermid Provorov suspension
via NHL.com
By James O'BrienJan 3, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
The Department of Player Safety suspended Kurtis MacDermid two games for his hit on Ivan Provorov. MacDermid delivered the check on Dec. 31, when his Los Angeles Kings beat Provorov’s Philadelphia Flyers 5-3.

Officials didn’t penalize MacDermid for the hit. Provorov played in the Flyers’ latest game, a 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. In fact, Provorov logged hefty ice time (26:39) and generated one assist.

The NHL shared video of the hit, along with an explanation for the two-game suspension:

 

The Department of Player Safety stated that Provorov’s head was the main point of contact, and that such head contact was avoidable.

The Kings play their next two games at home (vs. Nashville on Saturday, and Columbus on Monday). MacDermid can return to the Kings during a Jan. 8 home game against the Stars.

MacDermid managed to play in 26 games so far for the Kings, but this isn’t much of a loss, considering his modest 13:08 TOI average. The most important thing is that Provorov seems OK, as he’s crucial to the Flyers’ success, and is enjoying a redemptive 2019-20 season.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jim Montgomery checks into rehab for alcohol abuse, backs up firing from Stars

Montgomery statement Stars firing rehab
By James O'BrienJan 3, 2020, 4:04 PM EST
2 Comments

Jim Montgomery released a statement on Friday, his first comments since being fired by the Dallas Stars on Dec. 10. Montgomery announced that he admitted himself “into an inpatient residential program” and described the Stars’ decision to fire him as “the appropriate call.”

It’s still unclear what precise incident — or incidents — actually prompted Montgomery’s firing. This statement provides the closest thing to an explanation, even if Montgomery only vaguely references “alcohol abuse.” The Stars merely stated that Montgomery was guilty of “unprofessional conduct” when they fired him weeks ago.

While announcing the firing, Stars GM Jim Nill said that no current or former Stars players or employees were involved in the “act of unprofessionalism.” He also stated that Montgomery’s firing was not related to abuse allegations issues that prompted firings of the likes of Bill Peters, and was not in reaction to the four-point plan announced by the NHL.

Montgomery enters rehab for alcohol abuse

Here are the opening sentences of Montgomery’s statement, shared by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call,” Montgomery said in his statement. “I let the team’s front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down.”

“The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help …”

Friedman’s tweet includes the full statement, which you can also read in text form at the bottom of this post.

Nill provided a brief statement to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.

“We are supportive of this decision by Jim and we hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it,” Nill said. “Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further.”

State of the Stars

Veteran coach Rick Bowness stepped up from an assistant role to replace Montgomery in December. Since then, the Stars managed a 6-3-1 record, including a comeback win against the Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic.

The Stars currently rank third in the Central Division (23-14-4, 50 points in 41 games played). Montgomery managed a 43-32-7 record as Stars coach in 2018-19, overseeing a playoff run that ended in Game 7 of Round 2 against the Blues. The Stars were 18-11-3 when Montgomery was fired.

Full text of Montgomery’s statement

Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call. I let the team’s front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down.

The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone.

Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor – one day at a time. It’s a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected.

Thanks, Monty.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.